PR Newswire
20.07.2023 | 17:24
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PADAGIS ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF 17,000 SQUARE METER FACILITY IN YERUCHAM, ISRAEL

ALLEGAN, Mich., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Padagis, a leading provider of extended topical and other specialty pharmaceuticals, announced today the acquisition of a facility formerly operated by Emilia Cosmetics, Ltd. in Yerucham, Israel. Padagis President, Pamela Hoffman, stated "The acquisition of the former Emilia Cosmetics, land and facility expands Padagis' presence in the region. Through this investment, we secure space for future manufacturing and warehousing operations in this important region to support the growing demand for our products."


Padagis operates two manufacturing facilities to serve its customers in the United States and Israel. One facility is in Yerucham, Israel and specializes in extended topical products, including nasal sprays and hormone products for the U.S and Israel markets. The second facility in Minneapolis, Minnesota produces a wide array of dosage forms, including controlled substances, primarily for the U.S. market.

In parallel to this transaction, Padagis is seeking top talent to work at its Yerucham, Israel and Minneapolis, Minnesota facilities. If you are interested in creating a real impact at a leading, innovative pharmaceutical company, visit the Padagis careers page for a full list of open roles: padagis.co.il/career/ for Israel positions and www.padagis.com/careers for U.S. positions.

About Padagis

Padagis is dedicated to improving the well-being of patients and consumers by providing high quality, affordable, specialized healthcare products. The company is a leading provider of extended topical and other specialty pharmaceuticals to its primary markets of the United States and Israel. Padagis employs over 1,300 people worldwide. Visit Padagis online at (http://www.padagis.com).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1690104/Padagis_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/padagis-announces-the-acquisition-of-17-000-square-meter-facility-in-yerucham-israel-301882274.html

