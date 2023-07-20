Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) shareholders was held on 20 July 2023 in Paris, under the chairwomanship of Marie-Amélie de Leusse.

Cash dividend distribution:

This meeting approved the financial statements for the 2022/23 financial year and set the amount of the ordinary dividend at €2.0 per share in cash. It also approved the payment of an exceptional dividend of €1.00 per share in cash.

The dividends (ordinary and exceptional) will go ex-dividend on 28 September 2023 and be paid from 2 October 2023.

Governance:

The meeting approved the renewal of the directorships of Laure Hériard Dubreuil, for a period of three years

The meeting also approved the appointment of Sonia Bonnet-Bernard as an independent director for a period of three years, replacing Emmanuel de Geuser. The appointment will ensure a stronger representation on the Board of Directors of executives with extensive experience in the areas of accounting and auditing and in risk monitoring and management.

The Board of Directors, which followed the general meeting, approved the appointment of:

Sonia Bonnet-Bernard on the audit-finance committee replacing Emmanuel de Geuser

on the audit-finance committee replacing Emmanuel de Geuser Elie Hériard Dubreuil as Chairman of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, replacing Dominique Hériard Dubreuil, who will remain a member.

The Board of Directors now consists of 12 Board members and 3 non-voting members with an increased rate of feminization (50%) and independent members (58%), in line with AFEP-MEDEF recommendations.

About Rémy Cointreau

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group's portfolio includes 14 singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 2,021 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group's strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

Regulated information in connection with this press release can be found at www.remy-cointreau.com

