Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2023) - FameEX, a global cryptocurrency exchange, announces steps it is taking toward compliance and innovative leadership after the recent Hong Kong market regulator Securities and Futures Commission's (SFC) announcement of a new licensing regime for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP). The new licensing system, effective from June 1st 2024, is set to serve as a significant accelerator for FameEX's regulatory compliance operations.





FameEX Steers Towards Compliance Aims to Lead Cryptocurrency Innovation Wave

"Compliance and innovation are cornerstones of our growth strategy," says Lee BoonGin, founder of FameEX. "Aligned with Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu's vision of Hong Kong becoming a leader in the Web3 innovation wave, we are committed to providing a fairer and freer trading environment while ensuring stringent compliance with the new regulations."

FameEX, already licensed in Australia, the United States, and Singapore, has been preparing to apply for the Hong Kong VASP license as part of its 2023 growth plan. The brand, since its launch in 2020, has consistently prioritized regulatory compliance and user interests in every region it operates. The upcoming step into the Hong Kong market will underline FameEX's commitment to the long-term evolution of fair and free trade in the cryptocurrency sector.

FameEX's Approach to Ethical Cryptocurrency Practices: Do the Right Thing

FameEX reiterates its commitment to maintaining an ethical stance in cryptocurrency practices. The brand stands for not blindly following trends but focusing on long-term development.

Lee BoonGin emphasizes, "We focus on sustainable growth and lasting influence rather than short-term profits. Our commitment lies in safeguarding the core interests of our users while maintaining a balance between innovation, change, and continuous exploration."

FameEX, derived from "Fame" and "Exchange," strives to uphold its reputation as a prestigious platform for derivatives trading. Recognizing the critical juncture of regulation and rapid development in the crypto market, FameEX stays committed to operating legally and in compliance with local laws and regulations. The brand also champions the idea of independent thinking among its users, encouraging them to make informed investment decisions. As part of its user-oriented approach, FameEX aims to minimize user trading risks and create a fair and free trading environment.

Launched in 2020. FameEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange that currently provides fiat-crypto, crypto-crypto, grid trading, futures, options, margin, and spot. With more than 600,000 registered users across 50 countries and regions. FameEX provides a secure, stable and efficient 24/7 trading platform. In addition, FameEX keeps pushing the boundaries of the crypto exchange industry, exploring frontier growth opportunities and strengthening core competencies, expanding into adjacent product offerings and developing innovative business models that lead the way in bringing Web3 solutions into the crypto ecosystem including recruiting more Web3 developers and researchers to enrich the Web3 product that will support those visionary traders.

