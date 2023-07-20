Republic Marketing Scores Another Win, Achieving 'Most Tech-Driven Agency' at UK SME Awards

BIRMINGHAM, England, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Birmingham-based digital agency, Republic Marketing has been recognised as the most technology-driven marketing agency at the UK Enterprise Awards (SME Awards). Celebrating the achievements of small and medium-sized businesses across various industries, the awards highlight innovative and successful enterprises.

Republic Marketing's Co-Founder & Digital Strategist, Sajad, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's progress: "Although we're fairly new to the market, we are a lot more agile and ambitious in our use of Martech compared to larger firms. We're currently working with a software developer team in Vancouver, Canada to create our proprietary Martech software, estimated to save marketing professionals up to 20 hours per week in manual tasks."

Sajad also shared insights on Republic Marketing's cutting-edge technology: "Our new solution is built on OpenAI's core and will be enhanced by a custom-made automation engine that further reduces human involvement. To effectively utilise AI in marketing, it's essential to maintain a consistent tone of voice, unique content, and value. Our innovative system automates the entire feedback loop, allowing human resources to focus on the final touches."

"Republic Marketing is proud to be at the forefront of the digital marketing industry, and we're excited to announce our newest project, a cutting-edge Martech software built on OpenAI's core," said Sajad, Co-Founder of Republic Marketing. "Our team is working hard to develop an innovative solution that will give us a significant competitive advantage and help our clients stay ahead of the curve in this rapidly evolving landscape".

The ambitious project promises to become Republic Marketing's new competitive advantage. Last year, the agency also won the Most Revenue-Driven Marketing Company award, thanks to its growth-driven strategies applied to local businesses and SMEs.

With its innovative approach and commitment to using advanced technology, Republic Marketing continues to make a name for itself in the digital marketing landscape.

Located in Birmingham, Republic Marketing is a digital marketing agency that is making significant strides in various sectors. This agency provides a wide range of personalised services, including tailored solutions in social media, paid social, PPC, and strategic planning. The agency's distinct approach and commitment to excellence, together with its consistent track record of exceeding client expectations and prompt delivery, underline its rising prominence in the field.

Contact:

Sajad Entesari

Sajad@republicmarketing.co.uk

+44121 517 0544

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/republic-marketing-scores-another-win-achieving-most-tech-driven-agency-at-uk-sme-awards-301882304.html