Changefly Inc.: Seattle Stealth Startup Changefly Launches Kickstarter Campaign: Simplifying Accounts and Privacy with Innovative All-in-One App

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Changefly, an ambitious Seattle-based stealth startup, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of its Kickstarter campaign for a groundbreaking app aimed at revolutionizing the way individuals manage accounts, regain privacy, and outsmart cyber threats. The all-in-one app, Changefly is set to transform the digital landscape, offering users a cross-platform, end-to-end encrypted solution to streamline accounts and protect their personal information like never before.

Changefly

Simplifies Accounts, Regains Privacy & Outsmarts Threats

In today's fast-paced world, managing multiple accounts across various platforms can be overwhelming and time-consuming. Changefly steps up to the challenge, providing a simple and efficient way for users to organize and access all their accounts seamlessly. From emails and social media to banking and e-commerce, Changefly's user-friendly interface brings convenience to the forefront of digital account management.

At the core of Changefly's mission lies an unyielding commitment to privacy. With end-to-end encryption, every piece of data transmitted or stored through the app is shielded from prying eyes, ensuring that users have full control over their personal information. Changefly's robust security measures guarantee that sensitive data remains confidential, providing peace of mind in an age where data breaches are a constant threat.

Lukas Dickie, the visionary behind Changefly, said, "Our team at Changefly believes that privacy is not a luxury; it's a fundamental right. Our app empowers users to reclaim control over their digital identities and manage their accounts with ease, all while safeguarding their sensitive information."

Cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, putting user data at risk. Changefly addresses this challenge head-on by incorporating cutting-edge security features, including machine-learning algorithms and threat intelligence. The app's dynamic security measures adapt to evolving threats, thwarting unauthorized access and providing an impenetrable shield against cyber attacks.

As Changefly embarks on this transformative journey, the company invites backers to join it in shaping the future of accounts and privacy management. The Kickstarter campaign provides a unique opportunity for supporters to contribute to a safer digital world while gaining exclusive access to Changefly's revolutionary app.

"We are excited to embark on this Kickstarter campaign and collaborate with our backers to bring Changefly to life," Dickie added. "Together, we can usher in a new era of simplified accounts, fortified privacy, and enhanced digital security."

Changefly encourages everyone to visit its Kickstarter campaign page to learn more about the app's features, rewards for backers, and the positive impact their support can make.

For information on Changefly's Kickstarter campaign:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/changefly/changefly-accounts-and-privacy-simplified?ref=c9wxj7

About Changefly:

Changefly is a dynamic stealth startup based in Seattle, driven by a passionate team of tech enthusiasts and cybersecurity experts. Their mission is to simplify accounts and privacy management, providing users with a seamless, end-to-end encrypted experience across platforms. Changefly's all-in-one app is designed to protect personal information, outsmart cyber threats, and restore control over digital identities.

Contact Information

Lukas Dickie

Founder and CEO

lukas@changefly.com

