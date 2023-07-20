Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
20.07.2023 | 18:02
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sofidel Sustainability Expert Joins Virtual Event To Discuss Sustainable Sourcing

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Mohamed Abaas, environmental sustainability specialist from Sofidel, will discuss the importance of sustainable sourcing during StoreBrands' Industry Forums: Sustainability virtual event taking place on July 26.

"Sustainability is no longer a leisure that we should seek, but a crucial need, and it all starts with materials sourcing," Abaas said. "Understanding where materials come from is an important step in manufacturing sustainably that we are highly focused on at Sofidel."

The interactive virtual event is designed to help retailers understand how leading manufacturers are approaching innovation and sustainability in business. Industry leaders will lead presentations on topics such as The Sustainable Consumer, Repackaging, Sustainable Sourcing and Eliminating Food Waste.

The virtual event will begin at 10:30 AM EST and conclude at 1:20 PM EST with a 10-minute break at 12:05 PM EST.

Retailers can register for the event at www.storebrandsindustryforums.com/2023_sustainability/begin.

For more information about the event, visit www.storebrandsindustryforums.com/2023_Sustainability.

About?The?Sofidel?Group???

The?Sofidel?Group, a privately held company owned by the Stefani and?Lazzareschi?families, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has?subsidiaries in 12 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,400 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact and the international WWF Climate Savers program, the?Sofidel?Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is?committed?to promoting sustainable development.? For more information, visit?www.sofidel.com.

Media Contact:

Brianna Fitzpatrick
Mulberry Marketing Communications
bfitzpatrick@mulberrymc.com

Sofidel, Thursday, July 20, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sofidel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sofidel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sofidel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sofidel

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769383/Sofidel-Sustainability-Expert-Joins-Virtual-Event-To-Discuss-Sustainable-Sourcing

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.