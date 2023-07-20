Sofidel Sustainability Expert Joins Virtual Event To Discuss Sustainable Sourcing

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Mohamed Abaas, environmental sustainability specialist from Sofidel, will discuss the importance of sustainable sourcing during StoreBrands' Industry Forums: Sustainability virtual event taking place on July 26.

"Sustainability is no longer a leisure that we should seek, but a crucial need, and it all starts with materials sourcing," Abaas said. "Understanding where materials come from is an important step in manufacturing sustainably that we are highly focused on at Sofidel."

The interactive virtual event is designed to help retailers understand how leading manufacturers are approaching innovation and sustainability in business. Industry leaders will lead presentations on topics such as The Sustainable Consumer, Repackaging, Sustainable Sourcing and Eliminating Food Waste.

The virtual event will begin at 10:30 AM EST and conclude at 1:20 PM EST with a 10-minute break at 12:05 PM EST.

Retailers can register for the event at www.storebrandsindustryforums.com/2023_sustainability/begin.

For more information about the event, visit www.storebrandsindustryforums.com/2023_Sustainability.

About?The?Sofidel?Group???

The?Sofidel?Group, a privately held company owned by the Stefani and?Lazzareschi?families, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has?subsidiaries in 12 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,400 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact and the international WWF Climate Savers program, the?Sofidel?Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is?committed?to promoting sustainable development.? For more information, visit?www.sofidel.com.

