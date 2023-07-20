PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--East West Bancorp, Inc. ("East West" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East West Bank, reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter 2023 net income was $312.0 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, up from $258.3 million, or $1.81 per diluted share in the prior year period. Year-over-year, net income and earnings per share both increased 21%.

"We are pleased with our operating performance for the second quarter, which continues the strong trajectory from the first quarter of 2023. For the second quarter of 2023, both deposits and loans grew 7% linked quarter annualized, to $55.7 billion and $49.8 billion, respectively," stated Dominic Ng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of East West. "For the second quarter of 2023, we earned industry-leading returns of 1.85% on average assets and 21.0% on average tangible common equity1. Net interest margin was 3.55%, a healthy margin in the current environment, and asset quality continued to be outstanding with net charge-offs of 0.06% annualized."

"We remain focused on ensuring both the strength and stability of our balance sheet, capital, liquidity and earnings power. Our tangible common equity ratio1 increased to 8.80% and our common equity tier 1 capital ratio increased to 13.17% as of June 30, 2023. We believe that through the strength of our diversified business model and the growth opportunities we see in our markets, we will continue to generate strong returns for shareholders, for the remainder of 2023 and for years to come," concluded Ng.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year-over-Year Change ($ in millions, except per share data) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 $ % Total Loans $ 49,831 $ 46,531 $ 3,301 7 % Total Deposits 55,659 54,343 1,315 2 Total Revenue $ 645 $ 551 $ 94 17 % Adj. Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income2 440 370 70 19 Net Income 312 258 54 21 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 2.20 $ 1.81 $ 0.39 21 % Return on Average Assets 1.85 % 1.66 % +19 bps Return on Average Common Equity 19.43 % 18.23 % +120 bps Return on Avg. Tang. Common Equity1 21.01 % 19.94 % +107 bps

____________________ 1 Tangible common equity ratio and return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 13. 2 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 12.

BALANCE SHEET

Total Assets - Total assets reached a record $68.5 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $1.3 billion, or 2%, from $67.2 billion as of March 31, 2023.



Second quarter 2023 average interest-earning assets of $64.1 billion were up $2.6 billion, or 4%, from $61.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Quarter-over-quarter, average loans grew $701.9 million and average interest-bearing cash and deposits with banks increased $1.8 billion.

Strong Capital Levels - As of June 30, 2023, stockholders' equity was $6.5 billion, or $45.67 per share, both up 2% quarter-over-quarter. The stockholders' equity to asset ratio was 9.43% as of June 30, 2023, an increase of five basis points quarter-over-quarter.



As of June 30, 2023, tangible book value3 per share was $42.33, up 3% quarter-over-quarter. The tangible common equity ratio3 was 8.80%, an increase of six basis points quarter-over-quarter.



All of East West's regulatory capital ratios are well in excess of regulatory requirements for well-capitalized institutions, as well as above regional and national bank averages. The common equity tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio increased to 13.17%, and the total risk-based capital ratio increased to 14.60%, as of June 30, 2023.

Total Loans - Total loans reached a record $49.8 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $906.3 million, or 2%, from $48.9 billion as of March 31, 2023. Year-over-year, total loans grew $3.3 billion, or 7%, from $46.5 billion as of June 30, 2022.



Second quarter 2023 average loans of $48.9 billion grew $701.9 million, or 1.5%, from the first quarter of 2023. Growth in average residential mortgage and commercial real estate loans was partially offset by a decrease in average commercial and industrial loans.

Total Deposits - Total deposits were $55.7 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $921.4 million, or 2%, from $54.7 billion as of March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits made up 30% of our total deposits as of June 30, 2023, compared with 33% as of March 31, 2023. Year-over-year, deposits increased $1.3 billion, or 2%, from $54.3 billion as of June 30, 2022.



Second quarter 2023 average deposits of $54.3 billion were down $669.0 million, or 1%, from the first quarter of 2023. During the second quarter, growth in average interest-bearing checking and time deposits was offset by declines in other deposit categories, which largely reflected customers seeking higher yields in a rising interest rate environment.

____________________ 3 Tangible book value and the tangible common equity ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 13.

OPERATING RESULTS

Second Quarter Earnings - Second quarter 2023 net income was $312.0 million, and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $2.20. Second quarter 2023 net income and EPS both decreased 3% from first quarter 2023 net income of $322.4 million and diluted EPS of $2.27. Second quarter 2023 net income and EPS both increased 21% from second quarter 2022 net income of $258.3 million and diluted EPS of $1.81.

Net income and diluted EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $634.5 million and $4.47, an increase of 28% and 29%, respectively, from the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2023 Compared to First Quarter 2023

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income ("NII") totaled $566.7 million, a decrease of 6% from $599.9 million. Net interest margin ("NIM") of 3.55% declined 41 basis points from 3.96%.

The change in NIM was primarily driven by a higher cost of interest-bearing deposits and changes in the deposit mix in favor of higher-cost deposits, partially offset by higher loan volumes and expanding interest-earning asset yields.

The average loan yield was 6.33%, up 19 basis points from the first quarter. The average interest-earning asset yield was 5.67%, up 16 basis points from the first quarter.

The average cost of funds was 2.31%, up 62 basis points from the first quarter. The average cost of deposits was 2.12%, up 52 basis points from the first quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $78.6 million in the second quarter, an increase of $18.7 million, or 31%, from $60.0 million in the first quarter.

Fee income was $69.3 million, up $3.0 million, or 5%, from $66.3 million in the first quarter, reflecting growth across all fee income categories.

Interest rate contracts and other derivative income was $7.4 million in the second quarter, up from $2.6 million in the first quarter. The change reflected both growth in customer-driven revenue and a favorable change in mark-to-market adjustments.

Other investment income was $4.0 million for the second quarter, up $2.1 million from $1.9 million in the first quarter, reflecting higher income from Community Reinvestment Act investments during the second quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $261.8 million in the second quarter, compared with $218.4 million in the first quarter. Second quarter noninterest expense consisted of $205.4 million of adjusted noninterest expense4, $55.9 million in amortization of tax credit and other investments, and $0.5 million in amortization of core deposit intangibles.

Adjusted noninterest expense of $205.4 million increased $1.4 million, or 1%, from $204.0 million in the first quarter.

Compensation and employee benefits was $124.9 million, a decrease of $4.7 million or 4%, largely due to higher seasonal costs in the first quarter.

Amortization of tax credit and other investments totaled $55.9 million in the second quarter, compared with $10.1 million in the first quarter. Quarter-over-quarter variability in the amortization of tax credits and other investments primarily reflects the impact of investments that close in a given period and are projected to generate tax credits by the end of the year.

The efficiency ratio was 40.6% in the second quarter, compared with 33.1% in the first quarter and the adjusted efficiency ratio4 was 31.8% in the second quarter, compared with 30.5% in the first quarter.

____________________ 4 Adjusted noninterest expense and the adjusted efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 12.

TAX RELATED ITEMS

Second quarter 2023 income tax expense was $45.6 million, and the effective tax rate was 12.7%, compared with 23.5% for the first quarter of 2023. The lower effective tax rate was mainly due to an additional $97 million of tax credits in renewable energy investments that closed during the second quarter. The effective tax rate for the first six months of 2023 was 18.6% compared with 22.4% for the first six months of 2022. We currently estimate that the full year tax rate for 2023 will be approximately 20%.

ASSET QUALITY

The asset quality of our loan portfolio continues to be strong. Second quarter 2023 provision for credit losses was $26.0 million, compared with $20.0 million in the first quarter of 2023.

The allowance for loan losses increased to $635.4 million, or 1.28% of loans held-for-investment ("HFI"), as of June 30, 2023, compared with $619.9 million, or 1.27% of loans HFI, as of March 31, 2023.

Second quarter 2023 net charge-offs were $7.5 million or annualized 0.06% of average loans HFI, compared with $0.6 million or annualized 0.01% of average loans HFI, for the first quarter of 2023.

The criticized loans ratio improved 24 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 1.63% of loans HFI as of June 30, 2023, compared with 1.87% as of March 31, 2023. Criticized loans decreased $102.3 million, or 11%, quarter-over-quarter to $811.8 million as of June 30, 2023, compared with $914.1 million as of March 31, 2023.

The nonperforming assets ratio was 0.17% of total assets as of June 30, 2023, compared with 0.14% of total assets as of March 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets increased $22.1 million, or 24%, quarter-over-quarter to $115.5 million as of June 30, 2023, from $93.4 million as of March 31, 2023.

CAPITAL STRENGTH

Capital levels for East West are strong and all capital ratios expanded quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. The following table presents the regulatory capital metrics as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022.

EWBC Capital ($ in millions) June 30, 2023 (a) March 31, 2023 (a) June 30, 2022 (a) Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA") (b) $ 51,689 $ 50,229 $ 48,499 Risk-based capital ratios: CET1 capital ratio 13.17 % 13.06 % 11.97 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.17 % 13.06 % 11.97 % Total capital ratio 14.60 % 14.50 % 13.25 % Leverage ratio 10.03 % 10.02 % 9.31 % Tangible common equity ratio (c) 8.80 % 8.74 % 8.29 %

(a) The Company has elected to use the 2020 Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) transition provision in the calculation of its June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 regulatory capital ratios. The Company's June 30, 2023 regulatory capital ratios and RWA are preliminary. (b) Under regulatory guidelines, on-balance sheet assets and credit equivalent amounts of derivatives and off-balance sheet items are assigned to one of several broad risk categories based on the nature of the obligor, or, if relevant, the guarantor or the nature of any collateral. The aggregate dollar value in each risk category is then multiplied by the risk weight associated with that category. The resulting weighted values from each of the risk categories are aggregated for determining total RWA. (c) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 13.

DIVIDEND PAYOUT AND CAPITAL ACTIONS

East West's Board of Directors has declared third quarter 2023 dividends for the Company's common stock. The common stock cash dividend of $0.48 per share is payable on August 15, 2023, to stockholders of record on August 1, 2023.

On March 3, 2020, East West's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of East West's common stock, of which $254 million remains available. East West did not repurchase any shares during the second quarter of 2023.

About East West

East West provides financial services that help customers reach further and connect to new opportunities. East West Bancorp, Inc. is a public company (Nasdaq: "EWBC") with total assets of $68.5 billion. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California, and operates over 120 locations in the United States and Asia. The Bank's markets in the United States include California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington. For more information on East West, visit www.eastwestbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters set forth herein (including any exhibits hereto) contain forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for such statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, the Company may make forward-looking statements in other documents that it files with, or furnishes to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and management may make forward-looking statements to analysts, investors, media members and others. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate to historical facts and that are based on current assumptions, beliefs, estimates, expectations and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements may relate to various matters, including the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, business or industry, and usually can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, such as "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "can," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "likely," "may," "might," "objective," "plans," "potential," "projects," "remains," "should," "target," "trend," "will," "would," or similar expressions or variations thereof, and the negative thereof, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described below. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements the Company may make.

There are various important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and any forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences, include, but are not limited to: changes in the global economy, including an economic slowdown, capital or financial market disruption, supply chain disruption, level of inflation, interest rate environment, housing prices, employment levels, rate of growth and general business conditions, which could result in, among other things, reduced demand for loans, reduced availability of funding or increased funding costs, declines in asset values and /or recognition of allowance for credit losses; changes in local, regional and global business, economic and political conditions and geopolitical events, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine; the soundness of other financial institutions and the impacts related to or resulting from recent bank failures and other economic and industry volatility, including potential increased regulatory requirements, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance premiums, losses in the value of our investment portfolio, deposit withdrawals, or other adverse consequences of negative market perceptions of the banking industry or the Company; changes in laws or the regulatory environment, including regulatory reform initiatives and policies of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System ("Federal Reserve"), the FDIC, the SEC, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB"), the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation - Division of Financial Institutions, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore; changes and effects thereof in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the ongoing trade, economic and political disputes between the U.S. and the People's Republic of China and the monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; changes in the commercial and consumer real estate markets; changes in consumer or commercial spending, savings and borrowing habits, and patterns and behaviors; the impact from potential changes to income tax laws and regulations, federal spending and economic stimulus programs; the impact of any future U.S. federal government shutdown and uncertainty regarding the U.S. federal government's debt limit and credit rating; the Company's ability to compete effectively against financial institutions and other entities, including as a result of emerging technologies; the success and timing of the Company's business strategies; the Company's ability to retain key officers and employees; the impact on the Company's funding costs, net interest income and net interest margin from changes in key variable market interest rates, competition, regulatory requirements and the Company's product mix; changes in the Company's costs of operation, compliance and expansion; the Company's ability to adopt and successfully integrate new technologies into its business in a strategic manner; the impact of the benchmark interest rate reform in the U.S. including the transition away from the U.S. dollar ("USD") London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") to alternative reference rates; the impact of communications or technology disruption, failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third party vendors with which the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks; and other similar matters which could result in, among other things, confidential and/or proprietary information being disclosed or misused, and materially impact the Company's ability to provide services to its clients; the adequacy of the Company's risk management framework, disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; future credit quality and performance, including the Company's expectations regarding future credit losses and allowance levels; the impact of adverse changes to the Company's credit ratings from major credit rating agencies; the impact of adverse judgments or settlements in litigation; the impact on the Company's operations due to political developments, pandemics, wars, civil unrest, terrorism or other hostilities that may disrupt or increase volatility in securities or otherwise affect business and economic conditions; heightened regulatory and governmental oversight and scrutiny of the Company's business practices, including dealings with consumers; the impact of reputational risk from negative publicity, fines, penalties and other negative consequences from regulatory violations, legal actions and the Company's interactions with business partners, counterparties, service providers and other third parties; the impact of regulatory investigations and enforcement actions; changes in accounting standards as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") or other regulatory agencies and their impact on the Company's critical accounting policies and assumptions; the Company's capital requirements and its ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms; the impact on the Company's liquidity due to changes in the Company's ability to receive dividends from its subsidiaries; any strategic acquisitions or divestitures; changes in the equity and debt securities markets; fluctuations in the Company's stock price; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the impact of increased focus on social, environmental and sustainability matters, which may affect the Company's operations as well as those of its customers and the economy more broadly; and the impact of climate change, natural or man-made disasters or calamities, such as wildfires, droughts, hurricanes, flooding and earthquakes or other events that may directly or indirectly result in a negative impact on the Company's financial performance.

For a more detailed discussion of some of the factors that might cause such differences, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the heading Item 1A. Risk Factors and the information set forth under Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. You should treat forward-looking statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Table 1 June 30, 2023

% or Basis Point Change June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Assets Cash and due from banks $ 614,053 $ 760,317 $ 688,936 (19.2 )% (10.9 )% Interest-bearing cash with banks 5,763,834 5,173,877 1,213,117 11.4 375.1 Cash and cash equivalents 6,377,887 5,934,194 1,902,053 7.5 235.3 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 17,169 10,249 712,709 67.5 (97.6 ) Assets purchased under resale agreements ("resale agreements") 635,000 654,288 1,422,794 (2.9 ) (55.4 ) Available-for-sale ("AFS") debt securities (amortized cost of $6,820,569, $7,072,240 and $6,891,522) 5,987,258 6,300,868 6,255,504 (5.0 ) (4.3 ) Held-to-maturity ("HTM") debt securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $2,440,484, $2,502,674 and $2,656,549) 2,975,933 2,993,421 3,028,302 (0.6 ) (1.7 ) Loans held-for-sale ("HFS") 2,830 6,861 28,464 (58.8 ) (90.1 ) Loans held-for-investment ("HFI") (net of allowance for loan losses of $635,400, $619,893 and $563,270) 49,192,964 48,298,155 45,938,806 1.9 7.1 Investments in qualified affordable housing partnerships, tax credit and other investments, net 815,471 741,354 634,304 10.0 28.6 Goodwill 465,697 465,697 465,697 - - Operating lease right-of-use assets 100,500 103,114 107,588 (2.5 ) (6.6 ) Other assets 1,961,972 1,736,697 1,898,062 13.0 3.4 Total assets $ 68,532,681 $ 67,244,898 $ 62,394,283 1.9 % 9.8 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits $ 55,658,786 $ 54,737,402 $ 54,343,354 1.7 % 2.4 % Short-term borrowings 4,500,000 4,500,000 - - 100.0 FHLB advances - - 174,776 - (100.0 ) Assets sold under repurchase agreements ("repurchase agreements") - - 611,785 - (100.0 ) Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 152,951 152,467 152,663 0.3 0.2 Operating lease liabilities 110,383 112,676 115,387 (2.0 ) (4.3 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,648,864 1,433,022 1,386,836 15.1 18.9 Total liabilities 62,070,984 60,935,567 56,784,801 1.9 9.3 Stockholders' equity 6,461,697 6,309,331 5,609,482 2.4 15.2 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 68,532,681 $ 67,244,898 $ 62,394,283 1.9 % 9.8 % Book value per share $ 45.67 $ 44.62 $ 39.81 2.4 % 14.7 % Tangible book value (1) per share $ 42.33 $ 41.28 $ 36.44 2.6 16.2 Number of common shares at period-end 141,484 141,396 140,917 0.1 0.4 Total stockholders' equity to assets ratio 9.43 % 9.38 % 8.99 % 5 bps 44 bps Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio (1) 8.80 % 8.74 % 8.29 % 6 bps 51 bps

(1) Tangible book value and the TCE ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 13.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES TOTAL LOANS AND DEPOSITS DETAIL ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 2 June 30, 2023

% Change June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Loans: Commercial: Commercial and industrial ("C&I") $ 15,670,084 $ 15,641,840 $ 15,377,117 0.2 % 1.9 % Commercial real estate ("CRE"): CRE 14,373,385 14,019,136 13,566,748 2.5 5.9 Multifamily residential 4,764,180 4,682,280 4,443,704 1.7 7.2 Construction and land 781,068 731,394 515,857 6.8 51.4 Total CRE 19,918,633 19,432,810 18,526,309 2.5 7.5 Consumer: Residential mortgage: Single-family residential 12,308,613 11,786,998 10,234,473 4.4 20.3 Home equity lines of credit ("HELOCs") 1,862,928 1,988,881 2,280,080 (6.3 ) (18.3 ) Total residential mortgage 14,171,541 13,775,879 12,514,553 2.9 13.2 Other consumer 68,106 67,519 84,097 0.9 (19.0 ) Total loans HFI (1) 49,828,364 48,918,048 46,502,076 1.9 7.2 Loans HFS 2,830 6,861 28,464 (58.8 ) (90.1 ) Total loans (1) 49,831,194 48,924,909 46,530,540 1.9 7.1 Allowance for loan losses (635,400 ) (619,893 ) (563,270 ) 2.5 12.8 Net loans (1) $ 49,195,794 $ 48,305,016 $ 45,967,270 1.8 7.0 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 16,741,099 $ 18,327,320 $ 23,028,831 (8.7 )% (27.3 )% Interest-bearing checking 8,348,587 8,742,580 7,094,726 (4.5 ) 17.7 Money market 11,486,473 9,293,114 11,814,402 23.6 (2.8 ) Savings 2,102,850 2,280,562 3,027,819 (7.8 ) (30.5 ) Time deposits 16,979,777 16,093,826 9,377,576 5.5 81.1 Total deposits $ 55,658,786 $ 54,737,402 $ 54,343,354 1.7 % 2.4 %

(1) Includes $(74.0) million, $(75.4) million and $(56.2) million of net deferred loan fees and net unamortized premiums as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Table 3 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

% Change June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Interest and dividend income $ 906,134 $ 835,506 $ 499,754 8.5 % 81.3 % Interest expense 339,388 235,645 26,802 44.0 NM Net interest income before provision for credit losses 566,746 599,861 472,952 (5.5 ) 19.8 Provision for credit losses 26,000 20,000 13,500 30.0 92.6 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 540,746 579,861 459,452 (6.7 ) 17.7 Noninterest income 78,631 59,978 78,444 31.1 0.2 Noninterest expense 261,789 218,447 196,860 19.8 33.0 Income before income taxes 357,588 421,392 341,036 (15.1 ) 4.9 Income tax expense 45,557 98,953 82,707 (54.0 ) (44.9 ) Net income $ 312,031 $ 322,439 $ 258,329 (3.2 )% 20.8 % Earnings per share ("EPS") - Basic $ 2.21 $ 2.28 $ 1.83 (3.5 )% 20.8 % - Diluted $ 2.20 $ 2.27 $ 1.81 (3.2 ) 21.2 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - Basic 141,468 141,112 141,429 0.3 % 0.0 % - Diluted 141,876 141,913 142,372 0.0 (0.3 ) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

% Change June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Noninterest income: Lending fees $ 20,901 $ 20,586 $ 20,142 1.5 % 3.8 % Deposit account fees 22,285 21,703 22,372 2.7 (0.4 ) Interest rate contracts and other derivative income 7,373 2,564 9,801 187.6 (24.8 ) Foreign exchange income 13,251 12,660 11,361 4.7 16.6 Wealth management fees 6,889 6,304 6,539 9.3 5.4 Net (losses) gains on sales of loans (7 ) (22 ) 917 NM NM Net realized (losses) gains on AFS debt securities - (10,000 ) 28 NM (100.0 ) Other investment income 4,003 1,921 4,863 108.4 (17.7 ) Other income 3,936 4,262 2,421 (7.6 ) 62.6 Total noninterest income $ 78,631 $ 59,978 $ 78,444 31.1 % 0.2 % Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits $ 124,937 $ 129,654 $ 113,364 (3.6 )% 10.2 % Occupancy and equipment expense 16,088 15,587 15,469 3.2 4.0 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 8,262 7,910 4,927 4.5 67.7 Deposit account expense 10,559 9,609 5,671 9.9 86.2 Data processing 3,213 3,347 3,486 (4.0 ) (7.8 ) Computer software expense 7,479 7,360 6,572 1.6 13.8 Other operating expense (1) 35,337 34,870 32,392 1.3 9.1 Amortization of tax credit and other investments 55,914 10,110 14,979 453.1 273.3 Total noninterest expense $ 261,789 $ 218,447 $ 196,860 19.8 % 33.0 %

NM - Not meaningful. (1) Includes $3.9 million of repurchase agreements' extinguishment cost for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Table 4 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

% Change June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Yr-o-Yr Interest and dividend income $ 1,741,640 $ 931,783 86.9% Interest expense 575,033 43,218 NM Net interest income before provision for credit losses 1,166,607 888,565 31.3 Provision for credit losses 46,000 21,500 114.0 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,120,607 867,065 29.2 Noninterest income 138,609 158,187 (12.4) Noninterest expense 480,236 386,310 24.3 Income before income taxes 778,980 638,942 21.9 Income tax expense 144,510 142,961 1.1 Net income $ 634,470 $ 495,981 27.9% EPS - Basic $ 4.49 $ 3.50 28.3% - Diluted $ 4.47 $ 3.47 28.8 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - Basic 141,291 141,725 (0.3)% - Diluted 141,910 142,838 (0.6) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

% Change June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Yr-o-Yr Noninterest income: Lending fees $ 41,487 $ 39,580 4.8% Deposit account fees 43,988 42,687 3.0 Interest rate contracts and other derivative income 9,937 20,934 (52.5) Foreign exchange income 25,911 24,060 7.7 Wealth management fees 13,193 12,591 4.8 Net (losses) gains on sales of loans (29 ) 3,839 NM Net realized (losses) gains on AFS debt securities (10,000 ) 1,306 NM Other investment income 5,924 6,490 (8.7) Other income 8,198 6,700 22.4 Total noninterest income $ 138,609 $ 158,187 (12.4)% Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits $ 254,591 $ 229,633 10.9% Occupancy and equipment expense 31,675 30,933 2.4 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 16,172 9,644 67.7 Deposit account expense 20,168 10,364 94.6 Data processing 6,560 7,151 (8.3) Computer software expense 14,839 13,866 7.0 Other operating expense (1) 70,207 55,840 25.7 Amortization of tax credit and other investments 66,024 28,879 128.6 Total noninterest expense $ 480,236 $ 386,310 24.3%

(1) Includes $3.9 million of repurchase agreements' extinguishment cost for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 5 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

% Change Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

% Change June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Yr-o-Yr Loans: Commercial: C&I $ 15,244,826 $ 15,400,996 $ 14,986,876 (1.0)% 1.7% $ 15,322,480 $ 14,631,365 4.7% CRE: CRE 14,130,811 13,932,758 13,049,058 1.4 8.3 14,032,331 12,666,338 10.8 Multifamily residential 4,685,786 4,600,094 4,112,411 1.9 13.9 4,643,177 3,931,993 18.1 Construction and land 782,541 675,047 475,933 15.9 64.4 729,091 434,657 67.7 Total CRE 19,599,138 19,207,899 17,637,402 2.0 11.1 19,404,599 17,032,988 13.9 Consumer: Residential mortgage: Single-family residential 12,014,513 11,417,477 9,624,242 5.2 24.8 11,717,644 9,369,132 25.1 HELOCs 1,928,208 2,050,778 2,290,378 (6.0) (15.8) 1,989,154 2,237,025 (11.1) Total residential mortgage 13,942,721 13,468,255 11,914,620 3.5 17.0 13,706,798 11,606,157 18.1 Other consumer 65,035 72,687 87,590 (10.5) (25.8) 68,840 105,888 (35.0) Total loans (1) $ 48,851,720 $ 48,149,837 $ 44,626,488 1.5% 9.5% $ 48,502,717 $ 43,376,398 11.8% Interest-earning assets $ 64,061,569 $ 61,483,533 $ 58,668,677 4.2% 9.2% $ 62,779,673 $ 58,680,456 7.0% Total assets $ 67,497,367 $ 65,113,604 $ 62,232,841 3.7% 8.5% $ 66,312,070 $ 61,996,756 7.0% Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 16,926,937 $ 19,709,980 $ 23,887,452 (14.1)% (29.1)% $ 18,310,770 $ 23,661,355 (22.6)% Interest-bearing checking 8,434,655 6,493,865 6,712,890 29.9 25.6 7,469,621 6,680,657 11.8 Money market 10,433,839 11,260,715 12,319,930 (7.3) (15.3) 10,844,993 12,614,994 (14.0) Savings 2,200,124 2,436,587 2,970,007 (9.7) (25.9) 2,317,702 2,950,268 (21.4) Time deposits 16,289,320 15,052,762 8,239,571 8.2 97.7 15,674,457 8,170,613 91.8 Total deposits $ 54,284,875 $ 54,953,909 $ 54,129,850 (1.2)% 0.3% $ 54,617,543 $ 54,077,887 1.0% Interest-bearing liabilities $ 42,026,844 $ 36,814,685 $ 30,957,475 14.2% 35.8% $ 39,435,162 $ 31,087,256 26.9% Stockholders' equity $ 6,440,996 $ 6,183,324 $ 5,682,427 4.2% 13.3% $ 6,312,872 $ 5,762,078 9.6%

(1) Includes loans HFS.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTER-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 6 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing cash and deposits with banks $ 5,247,755 $ 60,995 4.66 % $ 3,449,626 $ 35,647 4.19 % Resale agreements 641,939 3,969 2.48 % 688,778 4,503 2.65 % AFS debt securities 6,257,397 56,292 3.61 % 6,108,825 53,197 3.53 % HTM debt securities 2,983,780 12,678 1.70 % 2,995,677 12,734 1.72 % Loans (2) 48,851,720 771,264 6.33 % 48,149,837 728,386 6.14 % FHLB and FRB stock 78,978 936 4.75 % 90,790 1,039 4.64 % Total interest-earning assets $ 64,061,569 $ 906,134 5.67 % $ 61,483,533 $ 835,506 5.51 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 569,227 621,104 Allowance for loan losses (619,868 ) (602,754 ) Other assets 3,486,439 3,611,721 Total assets $ 67,497,367 $ 65,113,604 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking deposits $ 8,434,655 $ 49,571 2.36 % $ 6,493,865 $ 23,174 1.45 % Money market deposits 10,433,839 86,419 3.32 % 11,260,715 76,102 2.74 % Savings deposits 2,200,124 3,963 0.72 % 2,436,587 3,669 0.61 % Time deposits 16,289,320 147,524 3.63 % 15,052,762 113,849 3.07 % Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 4,500,566 49,032 4.37 % 811,551 8,825 4.41 % FHLB advances 1 - - % 500,000 6,430 5.22 % Repurchase agreements 15,579 211 5.43 % 106,785 1,052 4.00 % Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 152,760 2,668 7.01 % 152,420 2,544 6.77 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 42,026,844 $ 339,388 3.24 % $ 36,814,685 $ 235,645 2.60 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders' equity: Demand deposits 16,926,937 19,709,980 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,102,590 2,405,615 Stockholders' equity 6,440,996 6,183,324 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 67,497,367 $ 65,113,604 Interest rate spread 2.43 % 2.91 % Net interest income and net interest margin $ 566,746 3.55 % $ 599,861 3.96 %

(1) Annualized. (2) Includes loans HFS.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTER-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 7 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing cash and deposits with banks $ 5,247,755 $ 60,995 4.66 % $ 2,797,711 $ 4,787 0.69 % Resale agreements 641,939 3,969 2.48 % 1,641,723 8,553 2.09 % AFS debt securities 6,257,397 56,292 3.61 % 6,503,677 33,438 2.06 % HTM debt securities 2,983,780 12,678 1.70 % 3,021,239 12,738 1.69 % Loans (2) 48,851,720 771,264 6.33 % 44,626,488 439,416 3.95 % FHLB and FRB stock 78,978 936 4.75 % 77,839 822 4.24 % Total interest-earning assets $ 64,061,569 $ 906,134 5.67 % $ 58,668,677 $ 499,754 3.42 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 569,227 712,884 Allowance for loan losses (619,868 ) (545,489 ) Other assets 3,486,439 3,396,769 Total assets $ 67,497,367 $ 62,232,841 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking deposits $ 8,434,655 $ 49,571 2.36 % $ 6,712,890 $ 3,178 0.19 % Money market deposits 10,433,839 86,419 3.32 % 12,319,930 8,892 0.29 % Savings deposits 2,200,124 3,963 0.72 % 2,970,007 1,864 0.25 % Time deposits 16,289,320 147,524 3.63 % 8,239,571 8,554 0.42 % Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 4,500,566 49,032 4.37 % 64,145 241 1.51 % FHLB advances 1 - - % 138,960 559 1.61 % Repurchase agreements 15,579 211 5.43 % 359,778 2,418 2.70 % Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 152,760 2,668 7.01 % 152,194 1,096 2.89 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 42,026,844 $ 339,388 3.24 % $ 30,957,475 $ 26,802 0.35 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders' equity: Demand deposits 16,926,937 23,887,452 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,102,590 1,705,487 Stockholders' equity 6,440,996 5,682,427 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 67,497,367 $ 62,232,841 Interest rate spread 2.43 % 3.07 % Net interest income and net interest margin $ 566,746 3.55 % $ 472,952 3.23 %

(1) Annualized. (2) Includes loans HFS.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 8 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate(1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate(1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing cash and deposits with banks $ 4,353,658 $ 96,642 4.48 % $ 3,627,253 $ 8,047 0.45 % Resale agreements 665,229 8,472 2.57 % 1,868,600 16,936 1.83 % AFS debt securities 6,183,522 109,489 3.57 % 7,232,686 67,907 1.89 % HTM debt securities 2,989,695 25,412 1.71 % 2,497,811 20,936 1.69 % Loans (2) 48,502,717 1,499,650 6.24 % 43,376,398 816,526 3.80 % FHLB and FRB stock 84,852 1,975 4.69 % 77,708 1,431 3.71 % Total interest-earning assets $ 62,779,673 $ 1,741,640 5.59 % $ 58,680,456 $ 931,783 3.20 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 595,022 677,579 Allowance for loan losses (611,358 ) (544,423 ) Other assets 3,548,733 3,183,144 Total assets $ 66,312,070 $ 61,996,756 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking deposits $ 7,469,621 $ 72,745 1.96 % $ 6,680,657 $ 4,580 0.14 % Money market deposits 10,844,992 162,521 3.02 % 12,614,994 12,095 0.19 % Savings deposits 2,317,702 7,632 0.66 % 2,950,268 3,568 0.24 % Time deposits 15,674,457 261,373 3.36 % 8,170,613 15,234 0.38 % Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 2,666,249 57,857 4.38 % 33,177 250 1.52 % FHLB advances 248,619 6,430 5.22 % 149,431 1,137 1.53 % Repurchase agreements 60,931 1,263 4.18 % 336,013 4,434 2.66 % Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 152,591 5,212 6.89 % 152,103 1,920 2.55 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 39,435,162 $ 575,033 2.94 % $ 31,087,256 $ 43,218 0.28 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders' equity: Demand deposits 18,310,770 23,661,355 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,253,266 1,486,067 Stockholders' equity 6,312,872 5,762,078 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 66,312,070 $ 61,996,756 Interest rate spread 2.65 % 2.92 % Net interest income and net interest margin $ 1,166,607 3.75 % $ 888,565 3.05 %

(1) Annualized. (2) Includes loans HFS.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED RATIOS (unaudited) Table 9 Three Months Ended (1) June 30, 2023

Basis Point Change June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Return on average assets 1.85 % 2.01 % 1.66 % (16 ) bps 19 bps Adjusted return on average assets (2) 1.85 % 2.05 % 1.66 % (20 ) 19 Return on average common equity 19.43 % 21.15 % 18.23 % (172 ) 120 Adjusted return on average common equity (2) 19.43 % 21.61 % 18.23 % (218 ) 120 Return on average TCE (3) 21.01 % 22.94 % 19.94 % (193 ) 107 Adjusted return on average TCE (3) 21.01 % 23.44 % 19.94 % (243 ) 107 Interest rate spread 2.43 % 2.91 % 3.07 % (48 ) (64 ) Net interest margin 3.55 % 3.96 % 3.23 % (41 ) 32 Average loan yield 6.33 % 6.14 % 3.95 % 19 238 Yield on average interest-earning assets 5.67 % 5.51 % 3.42 % 16 225 Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.09 % 2.49 % 0.30 % 60 279 Average cost of deposits 2.12 % 1.60 % 0.17 % 52 195 Average cost of funds 2.31 % 1.69 % 0.20 % 62 211 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision profitability ratio (4) 2.61 % 2.90 % 2.38 % (29 ) 23 Adjusted noninterest expense/average assets (4) 1.22 % 1.27 % 1.17 % (5 ) 5 Efficiency ratio 40.56 % 33.11 % 35.70 % 745 486 Adjusted efficiency ratio (4) 31.83 % 30.46 % 32.90 % 137 bps (107 ) bps Six Months Ended (1) June 30, 2023

Basis Point Change June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Yr-o-Yr Return on average assets 1.93 % 1.61 % 32 bps Adjusted return on average assets (2) 1.95 % 1.61 % 34 Return on average common equity 20.27 % 17.36 % 291 Adjusted return on average common equity (2) 20.49 % 17.36 % 313 Return on average TCE (3) 21.95 % 18.96 % 299 Adjusted return on average TCE (3) 22.19 % 18.96 % 323 Interest rate spread 2.65 % 2.92 % (27 ) Net interest margin 3.75 % 3.05 % 70 Average loan yield 6.24 % 3.80 % 244 Yield on average interest-earning assets 5.59 % 3.20 % 239 Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.80 % 0.24 % 256 Average cost of deposits 1.86 % 0.13 % 173 Average cost of funds 2.01 % 0.16 % 185 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision profitability ratio (4) 2.75 % 2.25 % 50 Adjusted noninterest expense/average assets (4) 1.25 % 1.16 % 9 Efficiency ratio 36.79 % 36.91 % (12 ) Adjusted efficiency ratio (4) 31.13 % 34.05 % (292 ) bps

(1) Annualized except for efficiency ratio. (2) Adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average common equity are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 14. (3) Return on average TCE and adjusted return on average TCE are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 13. (4) Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision profitability ratio, adjusted noninterest expense/average assets and the adjusted efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 12.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES & OFF-BALANCE SHEET CREDIT EXPOSURES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 10 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Commercial Consumer C&I Total CRE Total Residential

Mortgage Other Consumer Total Allowance for loan losses, March 31, 2023 $ 376,325 $ 188,915 $ 52,978 $ 1,675 $ 619,893 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on loans (a) 5,259 16,076 3,057 (367 ) 24,025 Gross charge-offs (7,335 ) (2,366 ) (6 ) (48 ) (9,755 ) Gross recoveries 2,065 143 10 - 2,218 Total net (charge-offs) recoveries (5,270 ) (2,223 ) 4 (48 ) (7,537 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (981 ) - - - (981 ) Allowance for loan losses, June 30, 2023 $ 375,333 $ 202,768 $ 56,039 $ 1,260 $ 635,400

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Commercial Consumer C&I Total CRE Total Residential

Mortgage Other Consumer Total Allowance for loan losses, December 31, 2022 $ 371,700 $ 182,346 $ 40,039 $ 1,560 $ 595,645 Impact of ASU 2022-02 adoption 5,683 343 2 - 6,028 Allowance for loan losses, January 1, 2023 $ 377,383 $ 182,689 $ 40,041 $ 1,560 $ 601,673 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses on loans (a) (678 ) 6,021 13,022 155 18,520 Gross charge-offs (1,900 ) (6 ) (91 ) (40 ) (2,037 ) Gross recoveries 1,211 211 6 - 1,428 Total net (charge-offs) recoveries (689 ) 205 (85 ) (40 ) (609 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 309 - - - 309 Allowance for loan losses, March 31, 2023 $ 376,325 $ 188,915 $ 52,978 $ 1,675 $ 619,893

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Commercial Consumer C&I Total CRE Total Residential Mortgage Other Consumer Total Allowance for loan losses, March 31, 2022 $ 339,446 $ 182,296 $ 21,958 $ 1,985 $ 545,685 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on loans (a) 19,030 (9,181 ) 3,122 (502 ) 12,469 Gross charge-offs (240 ) (679 ) (193 ) (34 ) (1,146 ) Gross recoveries 6,514 1,043 173 - 7,730 Total net recoveries (charge-offs) 6,274 364 (20 ) (34 ) 6,584 Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,468 ) - - - (1,468 ) Allowance for loan losses, June 30, 2022 $ 363,282 $ 173,479 $ 25,060 $ 1,449 $ 563,270

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES & OFF-BALANCE-SHEET CREDIT EXPOSURES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 10 (continued) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Commercial Consumer C&I Total CRE Total Residential

Mortgage Other Consumer Total Allowance for loan losses, December 31, 2022 $ 371,700 $ 182,346 $ 40,039 $ 1,560 $ 595,645 Impact of ASU 2022-02 adoption 5,683 343 2 - 6,028 Allowance for loan losses, January 1, 2023 $ 377,383 $ 182,689 $ 40,041 $ 1,560 $ 601,673 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on loans (a) 4,581 22,097 16,079 (212 ) 42,545 Gross charge-offs (9,235 ) (2,372 ) (97 ) (88 ) (11,792 ) Gross recoveries 3,276 354 16 - 3,646 Total net charge-offs (5,959 ) (2,018 ) (81 ) (88 ) (8,146 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (672 ) - - - (672 ) Allowance for loan losses, June 30, 2023 $ 375,333 $ 202,768 $ 56,039 $ 1,260 $ 635,400

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Commercial Consumer C&I Total CRE Total Residential

Mortgage Other Consumer Total Allowance for loan losses, December 31, 2021 $ 338,252 $ 180,808 $ 20,595 $ 1,924 $ 541,579 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on loans (a) 28,292 (7,523 ) 4,347 (395 ) 24,721 Gross charge-offs (11,428 ) (1,078 ) (193 ) (80 ) (12,779 ) Gross recoveries 9,516 1,272 311 - 11,099 Total net (charge-offs) recoveries (1,912 ) 194 118 (80 ) (1,680 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,350 ) - - - (1,350 ) Allowance for loan losses, June 30, 2022 $ 363,282 $ 173,479 $ 25,060 $ 1,449 $ 563,270

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Unfunded Credit Facilities Allowance for unfunded credit commitments, beginning of period (1) $ 27,741 $ 26,264 $ 23,262 $ 26,264 $ 27,514 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded credit commitments (b) 1,975 1,480 1,031 3,455 (3,221 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 12 (3 ) 11 9 11 Allowance for unfunded credit commitments, end of period (1) $ 29,728 $ 27,741 $ 24,304 $ 29,728 $ 24,304 Provision for credit losses (a)+(b) $ 26,000 $ 20,000 $ 13,500 $ 46,000 $ 21,500

(1) Included in Accrued expenses and other liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CRITICIZED LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 11 Criticized Loans June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Special mention loans $ 330,741 $ 461,356 $ 590,227 Classified loans 481,051 452,715 432,414 Total criticized loans (1) $ 811,792 $ 914,071 $ 1,022,641 Nonperforming Assets June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial: C&I $ 61,879 $ 43,747 $ 40,053 Total CRE 20,598 19,427 12,742 Consumer: Total residential mortgage 33,032 29,585 37,129 Other consumer 24 366 11 Total nonaccrual loans 115,533 93,125 89,935 Other real estate owned, net - 270 - Total nonperforming assets $ 115,533 $ 93,395 $ 89,935 Credit Quality Ratios June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Annualized quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans HFI 0.06 % 0.01 % (0.06 )% Special mention loans to loans HFI 0.66 % 0.94 % 1.27 % Classified loans to loans HFI 0.97 % 0.93 % 0.93 % Criticized loans to loans HFI 1.63 % 1.87 % 2.20 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.14 % 0.14 % Nonaccrual loans to loans HFI 0.23 % 0.19 % 0.19 % Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI 1.28 % 1.27 % 1.21 %

(1) Excludes loans HFS.