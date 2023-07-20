Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023
WKN: A14U14 | ISIN: GG00BWWYMV85 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AP
Frankfurt
20.07.23
09:15 Uhr
2,020 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
Hardman & Co Q&A on Apax Global Alpha (APAX) Capital Markets Day: value added by the manager

DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on Apax Global Alpha (APAX) Capital Markets Day: value added by the manager 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Q&A on Apax Global Alpha (APAX) Capital Markets Day: value added by the manager 
20-Jul-2023 / 16:35 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Analyst interview | Investment Companies 
Q&A on Apax Global Alpha (APAX) | Capital Markets Day: value added by the manager 
 
Apax Global Alpha (APAX) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk 
Interviews. 
 
In this interview Mark takes us through his recent report on the company entitled '2023 Capital Markets Day: accessing 
hidden gems', the key investor comments addressed at the Capital Markets Day, Apax's thoughts on the PE financing 
market and any risks associated with investing. 
 
Apax Global Alpha are a closed-ended investment company that invests in a portfolio of private equity funds advised by 
Apax, and a focused portfolio of debt and equity. 
Listen to the interview here 
 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 
 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                         mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1684973 20-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1684973&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2023 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

