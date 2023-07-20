Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
WKN: A2AMU0 | ISIN: GB00BYT1DJ19
20.07.2023
Intermediate Capital Group plc: Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the "Company")

20 July 2023

Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:

RESOLUTIONTITLEVOTES

FOR		%

FOR		VOTES

AGAINST		%

AGAINST		VOTES

TOTAL		% of ISC

VOTED		VOTES

WITHHELD
1FINANCIAL STATEMENTS226,779,746100.00%360.00%226,779,78278.03%218,299
2REMUNERATION REPORT183,088,55183.96%34,979,08516.04%218,067,63675.04%8,930,445
3REMUNERATION POLICY204,412,97590.06%22,569,2039.94%226,982,17878.10%15,903
4RE-APPOINT AUDITOR225,697,96599.43%1,297,9630.57%226,995,92878.11%2,153
5REMUNERATION OF AUDITORS226,991,874100.00%3,9920.00%226,995,86678.11%2,215
6FINAL DIVIDEND OF 52.2P226,979,00899.99%14,0600.01%226,993,06878.11%5,013
7APPOINT W RUCKER213,104,63194.48%12,451,2325.52%225,555,86377.61%1,442,218
8RE-APPOINT B DURTESTE226,735,61399.89%255,9770.11%226,991,59078.11%6,491
9RE-APPOINT A HENSEL-ROTH226,749,84199.89%241,7490.11%226,991,59078.11%6,491
10RE-APPOINT A SYKES220,160,72496.99%6,830,4883.01%226,991,21278.11%6,869
11RE-APPOINT V HOLMES217,515,70995.83%9,475,8814.17%226,991,59078.11%6,491
12RE-APPOINT R LEITH222,170,00697.88%4,818,0842.12%226,988,09078.11%9,991
13RE-APPOINT M LESTER224,967,83399.11%2,020,2570.89%226,988,09078.11%9,991
14RE-APPOINT M NELLIGAN226,973,88299.99%17,7080.01%226,991,59078.11%6,491
15RE-APPOINT A SCHIOLDAGER226,979,32999.99%12,2610.01%226,991,59078.11%6,491
16RE-APPOINT S WELTON220,161,18196.99%6,830,4093.01%226,991,59078.11%6,491
17APPOINT D BICARREGUI226,444,57099.76%547,0020.24%226,991,57278.11%6,509
18ALLOT SHARES216,872,73795.54%10,118,2584.46%226,990,99578.11%7,086
19ALLOT EQUITY SECURITIES214,664,37895.16%10,911,8024.84%225,576,18077.62%1,421,901
20PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS208,334,27592.36%17,241,9057.64%225,576,18077.62%1,421,901
21MARKET PURCHASES225,548,83099.42%1,324,8070.58%226,873,63778.07%124,444
22GENERAL MEETING220,644,09497.20%6,350,9732.80%226,995,06778.11%3,014

Notes:

The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.
Votes "For" include discretionary votes.
All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.

There were 290,612,940 shares ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote. 3,733,333 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights.

A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contacts:

Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344


