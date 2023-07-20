BCB Bancorp, Inc. Earns $8.6 Million in Second Quarter 2023; Reports $0.50 EPS and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share

BAYONNE, N.J., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $8.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, and $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. Earnings per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023 were $0.50, compared to $0.46 in the preceding quarter and $0.58 in the second quarter of 2022. Net income and earnings per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023, adjusted for the unrealized losses on equity investments, were $9.1 million and $0.53, respectively.



The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 18, 2023 to common shareholders of record on August 4, 2023.

"We continue to be very profitable in a challenging macro environment where competition for deposits and cost of funding remain high. We are focused on protecting our net interest income while also maintaining a strong liquidity position and a robust capital profile. The slowdown in our balance sheet growth during the second quarter, despite high customer demand, is reflective of prudent management of our liquidity and capital resources," stated Thomas Coughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Looking ahead, we remain committed to growing our profitability and franchise value. We expect to benefit from the successful execution of a number of internal projects that are designed to enhance our digital footprint and also from the hiring efforts that have increased the overall talent profile of our institution. We firmly believe that our strategic actions will help us come out stronger on the other side of the current economic cycle," said Mr. Coughlin.

"Our asset quality remains strong and our non-accrual loans to total loans ratio was 0.17 percent at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.16 percent at March 31, 2023, and 0.35 percent a year ago. We adopted the CECL methodology commencing January 1, 2023 and under the new methodology, we recorded a loan loss provision of $1.35 million during the second quarter of 2023 compared to $622,000 during the preceding quarter," said Mr. Coughlin.

Executive Summary

Total deposits were $2.886 billion at June 30, 2023, up from $2.867 billion at March 31, 2023.

Net interest margin was 2.92 percent for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.15 percent for the first quarter of 2023, and 3.74 percent for the second quarter of 2022. Total yield on interest-earning assets increased 25 basis points to 5.11 percent for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 4.86 percent for the first quarter of 2023, and increased 101 basis points from 4.10 percent compared to the second quarter of 2022. Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 56 basis points to 2.80 percent for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 2.24 percent for the first quarter of 2023, and increased 230 basis points from 0.50 percent for the second quarter of 2022.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter was 52.3 percent compared to 53.7 percent in the prior quarter, and 47.6 percent in the second quarter of 2022.

The annualized return on average assets ratio for the second quarter was 0.90 percent, compared to 0.90 percent in the prior quarter, and 1.32 percent in the second quarter of 2022.

The annualized return on average equity ratio for the second quarter was 11.6 percent, compared to 11.0 percent in the prior quarter, and 15.0 percent in the second quarter of 2022.

The provision for credit losses was $1.35 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $622,000 for the first quarter and no provision for the second quarter of 2022.

Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") as a percentage of non-accrual loans was 530.3 percent at June 30, 2023, compared to 571.0 percent for the prior quarter-end and 370.7 percent at June 30, 2022. The total non-accrual loans were $5.70 million at June 30, 2023, $5.06 million at March 31, 2023 and $9.20 million at June 30, 2022.

Total loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 26.7 percent to $3.320 billion at June 30, 2023, up from $2.621 billion at June 30, 2022.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $326.7 million, or 9.2 percent, to $3.873 billion at June 30, 2023, from $3.546 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase in total assets was mainly related to increases in total loans and in cash and cash equivalents.

Total cash and cash equivalents increased by $43.9 million, or 19.1 percent, to $273.2 million at June 30, 2023, from $229.4 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings and in deposits.

Loans receivable, net, increased by $274.4 million, or 9.0 percent, to $3.320 billion at June 30, 2023, from $3.045 billion at December 31, 2022. Total loan increases during 2023 included increases of $145.7 million in commercial real estate and multi-family loans, $86.9 million in commercial business loans, $34.2 million in construction loans, $222,000 in residential one-to-four family loans and $5.5 million in home equity and consumer loans. The allowance for credit losses decreased $2.2 million to $30.2 million, or 530.3 percent of non-accruing loans and 0.90 percent of gross loans, at June 30, 2023, as compared to an allowance for credit losses of $32.4 million, or 633.7 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.05 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2022. Upon adoption of the CECL methodology, the Day One CECL adjustment resulted in a $4.2 million reduction to our ACL.

Total investment securities decreased by $8.9 million, or 8.2 percent, to $100.5 million at June 30, 2023, from $109.4 million at December 31, 2022, representing unrealized losses, calls and maturities, and repayments.

Deposit liabilities increased by $74.1 million, or 2.6 percent, to $2.886 billion at June 30, 2023, from $2.811 billion at December 31, 2022. Interest bearing demand and savings and club deposits decreased by $65.5 million offset by the increase in non-interest bearing, money market, and certificates of deposits of $139.6 million during the first six months of 2023.

Debt obligations increased by $240.4 million to $660.2 million at June 30, 2023 from $419.8 million at December 31, 2022. The weighted average interest rate of FHLB advances was 4.53 percent at June 30, 2023 and 4.07 percent at December 31, 2022. The weighted average maturity of FHLB advances as of June 30, 2023 was 1.27 years. The fixed interest rate of our subordinated debt balances was 5.62 percent at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

Stockholders' equity increased by $8.4 million, or 2.9 percent, to $299.6 million at June 30, 2023, from $291.3 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in retained earnings of $13.8 million, or 12.0 percent, to $128.9 million at June 30, 2023 from $115.1 million at December 31, 2022 partially offset by the $2.9 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss during the first six months of 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Income Statement Review

Net income was $8.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and $10.2 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decline was primarily driven by lower net interest income, higher credit loss provisioning and higher non-interest expenses for the second quarter of 2023 as compared with the second quarter of 2022.

Net interest income decreased by $752,000, or 2.7 percent, to $27.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, from $27.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income resulted from higher interest expense which was partially offset by higher interest income.

Interest income increased by $16.8 million, or 55.1 percent, to $47.2 million for the second quarter of 2023 from $30.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $725.9 million, or 24.5 percent, to $3.695 billion for the second quarter of 2023 from $2.969 billion for the second quarter of 2022, while the average yield increased 101 basis points to 5.11 percent for the second quarter of 2023 from 4.10 percent for the second quarter of 2022.

Interest expense increased by $17.5 million to $20.2 million for the second quarter of 2023 from $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase resulted primarily from an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 230 basis points to 2.80 percent for the second quarter of 2023 from 0.50 percent for the second quarter of 2022, while the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased by $717.8 million to $2.891 billion for the second quarter of 2023 from $2.174 billion for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in the average cost of funds resulted primarily from the persistently high interest rate environment.

The net interest margin was 2.92 percent for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 3.74 percent for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the second quarter of 2022 was the result of the increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. In a persistently high interest rate environment, management has been proactive in managing both the yield on earning assets and the cost of funds to protect net interest margin and continue to support the growth of net interest income.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company experienced $27,000 in net charge-offs compared to $133,000 in net recoveries in the second quarter of 2022. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $5.70 million, or 0.17 percent of gross loans, at June 30, 2023 as compared to $9.2 million, or 0.35 percent of gross loans, at June 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $30.2 million, or 0.90 percent of gross loans at June 30, 2023, and $34.1 million, or 1.28 percent of gross loans at June 30, 2022. The provision for credit losses was $1.35 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to no provisioning for loan losses for the second quarter of 2022. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans was adequate at June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022.

Non-interest income increased by $1.4 million to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 from a loss of $313,000 for second quarter of 2022. The increase in total non-interest income was mainly related to the decrease in the realized and unrealized losses on equity securities from $2.3 million to $669,000 thousand partially offset by a decrease in BOLI income of $419,000. The realized and unrealized losses on equity securities are based on market conditions.

Non-interest expense increased by $1.7 million, or 12.6 percent, to $14.7 million for the second quarter of 2023 from $13.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by the higher salaries, higher regulatory assessment charges, and increased data processing expenses compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase in salaries related to targeted hiring and normal compensation increases. The number of full-time equivalent employees for the second quarter of 2023 was 307, as compared to 301 for the same period in 2022.

The income tax provision decreased by $762,000, or 18.1 percent, to $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 from $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The consolidated effective tax rate was 28.6 percent for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 29.3 percent for the second quarter of 2022.

Year-to-Date Income Statement Review

Net income decreased by $3.4 million, or 16.9 percent, to $16.7 million for the first six months of 2023 from $20.1 million for the first six months of 2022. The decrease in net income was driven primarily by a higher loan loss provision and an increase in operating expenses for 2023 as compared to 2022.

Net interest income increased by $1.6 million, or 3.1 percent, to $54.5 million for the first six months of 2023 from $52.8 million for the first six months of 2022. The increase in net interest income resulted from a $31.4 million increase in interest income, partly offset by an increase of $29.8 million in interest expense.

Interest income increased by $31.4 million, or 54.0 percent, to $89.6 million for the first six months of 2023, from $58.2 million for the first six months of 2022. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $655.1 million, or 22.3 percent, to $3.590 billion for the first six months of 2023, from $2.935 for the first six months of 2022, while the average yield increased 102 basis points to 4.99 percent from 3.97 percent for the same comparable period. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets mainly related to an increase in the Company's level of average loans receivable for the first six months of 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022.

The increase in interest income mainly related to an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $809.8 million to $3.241 billion for the first six months of 2023, from $2.431 billion for the first six months of 2022. The increase in the average balance of loans receivable was a result of the continued strength of the Company's loan pipeline.

Interest expense increased by $29.8 million, or 553.9 percent, to $35.1 million for 2023, from $5.4 million for 2022. This increase resulted primarily from an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 203 basis points to 2.53 percent for the first six months of 2023, from 0.50 percent for the first six months of 2022, and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $635.2 million, or 29.7 percent, to $2.777 billion from $2.142 billion over the same period. The increase in the average cost of funds primarily resulted from the high interest rate environment and an increase in the level of borrowed funds in the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

Net interest margin was 3.03 percent for the first six months of 2023, compared to 3.60 percent for the first six months of 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the prior period was the result of an increase in the average volume of interest-bearing liabilities as well as an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

During the first six months of 2023, the Company experienced $25,000 in net recoveries compared to $431,000 in net charge offs for the same period in 2022. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $5.7 million, or 0.17 percent, of gross loans at June 30, 2023 as compared to $9.2 million, or 0.35 percent of gross loans at June 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses was $30.2 million, or 0.90 percent of gross loans at June 30, 2023, and $34.1 million, or 1.28 percent of gross loans at June 30, 2022. The provision for credit losses was $2.0 million for the first six months of 2023 compared to a credit to the provision for loan losses of $2.6 million for the same period in 2022. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses was adequate at June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022.

Non-interest income increased by $367,000 to a loss of $546,000 for the first six months of 2023 from a loss of $913,000 for the first six months of 2022. The improvement in total noninterest income was mainly related to a decrease of $1.1 million in the realized and unrealized gains and losses on equity securities (from a loss of $5.0 million to a loss of $3.9 million) partially offset by a decrease of $753,000 in BOLI income. The realized and unrealized gains or losses on equity securities are based on market conditions.

Non-interest expense increased by $2.5 million, or 9.8 percent, to $28.6 million for the first six months of 2023 from $26.0 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in operating expenses for 2023 was driven primarily by the increase in salaries and employee benefits, higher data processing expenses, and an increase in the regulatory assessments. The increase in salaries related to targeted hiring of additional staff. The number of full-time equivalent employees for the period ended June 30, 2023 was 307, as compared with 301 for the same period in 2022.

The income tax provision decreased by $1.7 million or 20.0 percent, to $6.7 million for the first six months of 2023 from $8.3 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in the income tax provision was a result of the lower taxable income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The consolidated effective tax rate was 28.5 percent for the first six months of 2023 compared to 29.3 percent for the first six months of 2022.

Asset Quality

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $5.7 million, or 0.17 percent, of gross loans at June 30, 2023, as compared to $5.1 million, or 0.17 percent, of gross loans at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses was $30.2 million, or 0.90 percent of gross loans at June 30, 2023, and $32.4 million, or 1.05 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses was 530.3 percent of non-accrual loans at June 30, 2023, and 633.6 percent of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2022.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has 24 branch offices in Bayonne, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and four branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by BCB Bancorp, Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

The most significant factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, higher interest rates and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations; our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market; supply chain disruptions, labor shortages; and additional interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the inability to close loans in our pipeline; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; supply chain disruptions; any future pandemics and the related adverse local and national economic consequences; civil unrest in the communities that the company serves; customer acceptance of the Bank's products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; economic conditions; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, actions of governmental agencies and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms, other factors discussed elsewhere in this release, and in other reports we filed with the SEC, including under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2022, and in Part II, Item 1A of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter-ended March 31, 2023, and our other periodic reports that we file with the SEC.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental Non-GAAP information that the Company's management uses in its analysis of the Company's financial results. The Company's management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company's financial results for the periods in question.

The Company provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity and efficiency ratios. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and, therefore, the Company's management believes that such information is useful to investors. For a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Statements of Income - Three Months Ended, June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 vs.

Mar. 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 vs.

June 30, 2022 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 42,644 $ 38,889 $ 28,781 9.7 % 48.2 % Mortgage-backed securities 184 186 47 -1.1 % 291.5 % Other investment securities 1,070 1,120 939 -4.5 % 14.0 % FHLB stock and other interest earning assets 3,339 2,157 694 54.8 % 381.1 % Total interest and dividend income 47,237 42,352 30,461 11.5 % 55.1 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 4,190 3,154 946 32.8 % 342.9 % Savings and club 143 118 110 21.2 % 30.0 % Certificates of deposit 8,474 6,453 849 31.3 % 898.1 % 12,807 9,725 1,905 31.7 % 572.3 % Borrowings 7,441 5,156 815 44.3 % 813.0 % Total interest expense 20,248 14,881 2,720 36.1 % 644.4 % Net interest income 26,989 27,471 27,741 -1.8 % -2.7 % Provision for credit losses 1,350 622 - 117.0 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 25,639 26,849 27,741 -4.5 % -7.6 % Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 1,442 1,098 1,213 31.3 % 18.9 % Gain on sales of loans - 6 43 -100.0 % -100.0 % Realized and unrealized loss on equity investments (669 ) (3,227 ) (2,302 ) -79.3 % -70.9 % BOLI income 267 421 686 -36.6 % -61.1 % Other 78 38 47 105.3 % 66.0 % Total non-interest income (loss) 1,118 (1,664 ) (313 ) -167.2 % -457.2 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 7,711 7,618 6,715 1.2 % 14.8 % Occupancy and equipment 2,560 2,552 2,673 0.3 % -4.2 % Data processing and communications 1,795 1,665 1,469 7.8 % 22.2 % Professional fees 622 566 489 9.9 % 27.2 % Director fees 270 265 296 1.9 % -8.8 % Regulatory assessment fees 796 536 244 48.5 % 226.2 % Advertising and promotions 350 278 254 25.9 % 37.8 % Other real estate owned, net 1 1 4 0.0 % -75.0 % Other 601 373 912 61.1 % -34.1 % Total non-interest expense 14,706 13,854 13,056 6.1 % 12.6 % Income before income tax provision 12,051 11,331 14,372 6.4 % -16.1 % Income tax provision 3,447 3,225 4,209 6.9 % -18.1 % Net Income 8,604 8,106 10,163 6.1 % -15.3 % Preferred stock dividends 174 173 138 0.6 % 26.2 % Net Income available to common stockholders $ 8,430 $ 7,933 $ 10,025 6.3 % -15.9 % Net Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.47 $ 0.59 7.1 % -15.0 % Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.46 $ 0.58 8.6 % -13.0 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 16,824 16,949 16,997 -0.7 % -1.0 % Diluted 16,831 17,208 17,404 -2.2 % -3.3 %

Statements of Income - Six Months Ended, June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 vs.

June 30, 2022 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 81,533 $ 55,102 48.0 % Mortgage-backed securities 370 206 79.6 % Other investment securities 2,190 1,887 16.1 % FHLB stock and other interest earning assets 5,496 990 455.2 % Total interest and dividend income 89,589 58,185 54.0 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 7,344 1,704 331.0 % Savings and club 261 218 19.7 % Certificates of deposit 14,927 1,829 716.1 % 22,532 3,751 500.7 % Borrowings 12,597 1,621 677.1 % Total interest expense 35,129 5,372 553.9 % Net interest income 54,460 52,813 3.1 % Provision (benefit) for credit losses 1,972 (2,575 ) -176.6 % Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 52,488 55,388 -5.2 % Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 2,540 2,427 4.7 % Gain on sales of loans 6 108 -94.4 % Realized and unrealized (loss) gain on equity investments (3,896 ) (4,987 ) -21.9 % BOLI income 688 1,441 -52.3 % Other 116 98 18.4 % Total non-interest loss (546 ) (913 ) -40.2 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 15,329 13,451 14.0 % Occupancy and equipment 5,112 5,368 -4.8 % Data processing and communications 3,460 2,934 17.9 % Professional fees 1,188 983 20.9 % Director fees 535 617 -13.3 % Regulatory assessments 1,332 548 143.1 % Advertising and promotions 628 395 59.0 % Other real estate owned, net 2 5 -60.0 % Other 974 1,714 -43.2 % Total non-interest expense 28,560 26,015 9.8 % Income before income tax provision 23,382 28,460 -17.8 % Income tax provision 6,672 8,345 -20.0 % Net Income 16,710 20,115 -16.9 % Preferred stock dividends 347 414 -16.2 % Net Income available to common stockholders $ 16,363 $ 19,701 -16.9 % Net Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ 0.97 $ 1.16 -16.4 % Diluted $ 0.96 $ 1.13 -15.2 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 16,886 16,989 -0.6 % Diluted 17,010 17,375 -2.1 %

Statements of Financial Condition June 30,2023 March 31,2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 vs.

March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 vs.

December 31,2022 ASSETS (In Thousands, Unaudited) Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 13,378 $ 13,213 $ 11,520 1.2 % 16.1 % Interest-earning deposits 259,834 247,862 217,839 4.8 % 19.3 % Total cash and cash equivalents 273,212 261,075 229,359 4.6 % 19.1 % Interest-earning time deposits 735 735 735 - - Debt securities available for sale 87,648 86,988 91,715 0.8 % -4.4 % Equity investments 12,825 14,458 17,686 -11.3 % -27.5 % Loans held for sale - - 658 - -100.0 % Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $30,205, $28,882 and $32,373, respectively 3,319,721 3,231,864 3,045,331 2.72 % 9.01 % Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost 31,667 26,875 20,113 17.8 % 57.4 % Premises and equipment, net 13,561 10,106 10,508 34.2 % 29.1 % Accrued interest receivable 15,384 14,717 13,455 4.5 % 14.3 % Other real estate owned 75 75 75 - - Deferred income taxes 16,445 15,178 16,462 8.3 % -0.1 % Goodwill and other intangibles 5,324 5,359 5,382 -0.7 % -1.1 % Operating lease right-of-use asset 13,658 15,111 13,520 -9.6 % 1.0 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 72,344 72,077 71,656 0.4 % 1.0 % Other assets 10,254 8,438 9,538 21.5 % 7.5 % Total Assets $ 3,872,853 $ 3,763,056 $ 3,546,193 2.9 % 9.2 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 620,509 $ 604,935 $ 613,910 2.6 % 1.1 % Interest bearing deposits 2,265,212 2,262,274 2,197,697 0.1 % 3.1 % Total deposits 2,885,721 2,867,209 2,811,607 0.6 % 2.6 % FHLB advances 622,536 532,399 382,261 16.9 % 62.9 % Subordinated debentures 37,624 37,566 37,508 0.2 % 0.3 % Operating lease liability 14,003 15,436 13,859 -9.3 % 1.0 % Other liabilities 13,346 12,828 9,704 4.0 % 37.5 % Total Liabilities 3,573,230 3,465,438 3,254,939 3.1 % 9.8 % STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized - - - Additional paid-in capital preferred stock 21,003 21,003 21,003 0.0 % 0.0 % Common stock: no par value, 40,000 shares authorized - - - Additional paid-in capital common stock 197,521 197,197 196,164 0.2 % 0.7 % Retained earnings 128,867 123,121 115,109 4.7 % 12.0 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,421 ) (6,613 ) (6,491 ) 42.5 % 45.1 % Treasury stock, at cost (38,347 ) (37,090 ) (34,531 ) 3.4 % 11.1 % Total Stockholders' Equity 299,623 297,618 291,254 0.7 % 2.9 % Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,872,853 $ 3,763,056 $ 3,546,193 2.9 % 9.2 % Outstanding common shares 16,788 16,884 16,931

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable(4)(5) $ 3,315,120 $ 42,644 5.15 % $ 2,517,283 $ 28,781 4.57 % Investment Securities 100,971 1254 4.97 % 107,132 986 3.68 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 278,746 3,339 4.79 % 344,510 694 0.81 % Total Interest-earning assets 3,694,837 47,237 5.11 % 2,968,926 30,461 4.10 % Non-interest-earning assets 125,032 107,156 Total assets $ 3,819,869 $ 3,076,081 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 712,414 $ 2,209 1.24 % $ 796,227 $ 569 0.29 % Money market accounts 331,339 1,981 2.39 % 356,062 376 0.42 % Savings accounts 312,201 143 0.18 % 346,432 110 0.13 % Certificates of Deposit 904,766 8,474 3.75 % 565,479 850 0.60 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,260,721 12,807 2.27 % 2,064,199 1,905 0.37 % Borrowed funds 630,706 7,441 4.72 % 109,436 815 2.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,891,427 20,248 2.80 % 2,173,636 2,720 0.50 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 630,928 631,430 Total liabilities 3,522,355 2,805,066 Stockholders' equity 297,514 271,015 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,819,869 $ 3,076,081 Net interest income $ 26,989 $ 27,741 Net interest rate spread(1) 2.31 % 3.60 % Net interest margin(2) 2.92 % 3.74 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (3) Annualized. (4) Excludes allowance for credit losses. (5) Includes non-accrual loans which are immaterial to the yield.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable(4)(5) $ 3,240,812 $ 81,533 5.03 % $ 2,431,043 $ 55,102 4.53 % Investment Securities 104,898 2,560 4.88 % 108,024 2,093 3.88 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 243,987 5,496 4.51 % 395,512 990 0.50 % Total Interest-earning assets 3,589,697 89,589 4.99 % 2,934,580 58,185 3.97 % Non-interest-earning assets 120,965 104,666 Total assets $ 3,710,663 $ 3,039,245 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 713,097 $ 3,998 1.12 % $ 751,396 $ 967 0.26 % Money market accounts 322,930 3,346 2.07 % 350,842 736 0.42 % Savings accounts 317,451 261 0.16 % 341,531 218 0.13 % Certificates of Deposit 876,762 14,927 3.40 % 588,518 1,828 0.62 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,230,241 22,532 2.02 % 2,032,286 3,751 0.37 % Borrowed funds 546,528 12,597 4.61 % 109,272 1,621 2.97 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,776,769 35,129 2.53 % 2,141,558 5,372 0.50 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 638,406 626,520 Total liabilities 3,415,175 2,768,078 Stockholders' equity 295,488 271,168 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,710,663 $ 3,039,245 Net interest income $ 54,460 $ 52,813 Net interest rate spread(1) 2.46 % 3.46 % Net interest margin(2) 3.03 % 3.60 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (3) Presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate. (4) Excludes allowance for credit losses. (5) Includes non-accrual loans which are immaterial to the yield.

Financial Condition data by quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 (In thousands, except book values) Total assets $ 3,872,853 $ 3,763,056 $ 3,546,193 $ 3,265,612 $ 3,072,771 Cash and cash equivalents 273,212 261,075 229,359 221,024 206,172 Securities 100,473 101,446 109,401 111,159 105,717 Loans receivable, net 3,319,721 3,231,864 3,045,331 2,787,015 2,620,630 Deposits 2,885,721 2,867,209 2,811,607 2,712,946 2,655,030 Borrowings 660,160 569,965 419,769 249,573 124,377 Stockholders' equity 299,623 297,618 291,254 282,682 271,637 Book value per common share1 $ 16.60 $ 16.38 $ 15.96 $ 15.42 $ 15.04 Tangible book value per common share2 $ 16.28 $ 16.07 $ 15.65 $ 15.11 $ 14.73 Operating data by quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 (In thousands, except for per share amounts) Net interest income $ 26,989 $ 27,471 $ 30,181 $ 30,951 $ 27,741 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 1,350 622 (500 ) - - Non-interest income (loss) 1,118 (1,664 ) 1,062 1,446 (313 ) Non-interest expense 14,706 13,854 16,037 13,453 13,056 Income tax expense 3,447 3,225 3,634 5,552 4,209 Net income $ 8,604 $ 8,106 $ 12,072 $ 13,392 $ 10,163 Net income per diluted share $ 0.50 $ 0.46 $ 0.69 $ 0.76 $ 0.58 Common Dividends declared per share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Financial Ratios(3) Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Return on average assets 0.90% 0.90% 1.46% 1.74% 1.32% Return on average stockholders' equity 11.57% 11.05% 16.99% 19.42% 15.00% Net interest margin 2.92% 3.15% 3.76% 4.18% 3.74% Stockholders' equity to total assets 7.74% 7.91% 8.21% 8.66% 8.84% Efficiency Ratio4 52.32% 53.68% 51.33% 41.53% 47.60% Asset Quality Ratios Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 (In thousands, except for ratio %) Non-Accrual Loans $ 5,696 $ 5,058 $ 5,109 $ 8,505 $ 9,201 Non-Accrual Loans as a % of Total Loans 0.17% 0.16% 0.17% 0.30% 0.35% ACL as % of Non-Accrual Loans 530.3% 571.0% 633.6% 390.3% 370.7% Individually Analyzed Loans 28,250 17,585 28,272 40,524 42,411 (1) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity, less preferred equity, to shares outstanding. (2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders' common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders' common equity is stockholders' equity less goodwill and preferred stock. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter." (3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate. (4) The Efficiency Ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the total of net interest income and non-interest income. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter."

Recorded Investment in Loans Receivable by quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 250,345 $ 246,683 $ 250,123 $ 242,238 $ 235,883 Commercial and multi-family 2,490,883 2,466,932 2,345,229 2,164,320 2,030,597 Construction 179,156 162,553 144,931 153,103 155,070 Commercial business 368,948 327,598 282,007 205,661 181,868 Home equity 61,595 58,822 56,888 56,064 51,808 Consumer 3,994 3,383 3,240 2,545 2,656 $ 3,354,921 $ 3,265,971 $ 3,082,418 $ 2,823,931 $ 2,657,882 Less: Deferred loan fees, net (4,995 ) (5,225 ) (4,714 ) (3,721 ) (3,139 ) Allowance for credit losses (30,205 ) (28,882 ) (32,373 ) (33,195 ) (34,113 ) Total loans, net $ 3,319,721 $ 3,231,864 $ 3,045,331 $ 2,787,015 $ 2,620,630 Non-Accruing Loans in Portfolio by quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 178 $ 237 $ 243 $ 263 $ 267 Commercial and multi-family - 340 346 757 757 Construction 4,145 3,217 3,180 3,180 3,043 Commercial business 1,373 1,264 1,340 4,305 5,104 Home equity - - - - 30 Total: $ 5,696 $ 5,058 $ 5,109 $ 8,505 $ 9,201 Distribution of Deposits by quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 (In thousands) Demand: Non-Interest Bearing $ 620,509 $ 604,935 $ 613,910 $ 610,425 $ 595,167 Interest Bearing 714,420 686,576 757,614 726,012 810,535 Money Market 328,543 361,558 305,556 370,353 360,356 Sub-total: $ 1,663,472 $ 1,653,069 $ 1,677,080 $ 1,706,790 $ 1,766,058 Savings and Club 307,435 319,131 329,753 338,864 347,279 Certificates of Deposit 914,814 895,009 804,774 667,291 541,693 Total Deposits: $ 2,885,721 $ 2,867,209 $ 2,811,607 $ 2,712,945 $ 2,655,030

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter Tangible Book Value per Share Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 299,623 $ 297,618 $ 291,254 $ 282,682 $ 271,637 Less: goodwill 5,252 5,252 5,252 5,252 5,252 Less: preferred stock 21,003 21,003 21,003 21,003 16,563 Total tangible common stockholders' equity 273,368 271,363 264,999 256,427 249,822 Shares common shares outstanding 16,788 16,884 16,931 16,974 16,960 Book value per common share $ 16.60 $ 16.38 $ 15.96 $ 15.42 $ 15.04 Tangible book value per common share $ 16.28 $ 16.07 $ 15.65 $ 15.11 $ 14.73 Efficiency Ratios Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 (In thousands, except for ratio %) Net interest income $ 26,989 $ 27,471 $ 30,181 $ 30,951 $ 27,741 Non-interest income (loss) 1,118 (1,664 ) 1,062 1,446 (313 ) Total income 28,107 25,807 31,243 32,397 27,428 Non-interest expense 14,706 13,854 16,037 13,453 13,056 Efficiency Ratio 52.32% 53.68% 51.33% 41.53% 47.60%



