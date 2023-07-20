Versus Systems Inc.: Versus Systems Partners with Tabletop and Video Game Creator, Maestro Media

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. ("Versus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VS) announced today that it has entered a strategic partnership with game creator Maestro Media to expand Versus' product portfolio and support Maestro Media's upcoming gaming campaigns.



Versus' proprietary digital marketing platform will leverage existing Maestro Media campaigns and products to enhance both brand and consumer experiences as well as in-content rewards. Players will soon be able to earn in-game prizes related to Maestro Media games and merchandise. Winfinite technology will also be used to promote future campaigns for Maestro Media's tabletop games featuring globally renowned and beloved characters and creators.

Led by marketing and gaming mogul Javon Frazier, Maestro Media offers best-in-class single and multiplayer games, merchandise and IP that Versus can integrate into its comprehensive advertising tools. Frazier currently serves as the CEO of Maestro Media but previously launched many hugely successful games and campaigns for Studio 71 and Marvel Entertainment.

"We are thrilled to work with tabletop gaming, IP and crowdfunding juggernaut Javon Frazier and his company to further develop the Winfinite platform and promote future Maestro Media products," said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems. "Partnering with Maestro Media is a testament to the capabilities of Versus' marketing technology as Frazier has experience leading advertisement campaigns for legendary entertainment companies. Combining Winfinite's technology with Maestro Media's existing portfolio will allow brands to create marketing campaigns that are more engaging and rewarding than ever."

Javon Frazier, CEO of Maestro Media, commented, "Maestro Media is excited to partner with Versus Systems to deliver the most interactive and effective campaigns we have launched yet. Versus' Winfinite platform offers top notch technology allowing streamlined campaign creation with optimized consumer engagement. We look forward to working with Versus and using the Winfinite platform to promote our future products."

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. is an engagement and rewards company that makes live events, games, shows, and apps more fun to watch and play. Versus adds interactive games, polling, trivia, predictive elements, and other win conditions to existing entertainment - whether in-venue or online - making the content more contextual, personal, and rewarding. Versus works with Fortune 100 brands as well as NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, and other content creators to make engaging, rewarding experiences for fans all over the world. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel .

About Maestro Media

Maestro Media is an innovative full service strategic and business development firm specializing in adapting original IP and pop culture franchises into a wide range of physical experiences and products through a meaningful community-first approach. Having been instrumental in converting beloved video game franchises such as The Binding of Isaac and Sally Face into hugely successful board games and other product areas, Maestro Media looks to expand the ways fans interact with their favorite franchise or creator, collaborating directly with consumers to develop products and further retaining lifelong fans for its partners. Founded in 2015 by veteran digital strategist and serial entrepreneur Javon Frazier and led by a genuine passion for gaming, fan communities and experiential customer experiences, Maestro Media works with its partners to meaningfully connect with consumers on an ongoing basis to generate positive brand sentiment. For more information, visit maestromedia.com.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Cody Slach and Jackie Keshner

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

IR@versussystems.com

or

press@versussystems.com