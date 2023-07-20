Truxton Trust Company: Truxton Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company ("Truxton" or "the Bank") and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Second quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.5 million or $1.53 per diluted share compared to $4.1 million or $1.41 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2022. Net income and fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter rose by 8% and 9%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2022.



"Truxton had another great quarter despite the challenges facing financial institutions," said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. "Net interest margin compressed but our resilient business model with significant non-interest income allowed for continued earnings growth. Our home market of Nashville continues to experience exceptional strength, supporting our growth and credit quality."

Key Highlights

Non-interest income grew to $4.8 million in the second quarter, an increase of 6% from the first quarter of 2023 and 13% higher in comparison to the second quarter of 2022. Wealth management services constituted 93% of non-interest income in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 94% in the first quarter of 2023 and 95% in the second quarter of 2022.

Gross loans rose by less than 1% to $628 million at quarter end compared to $626 million on March 31, 2023 and were up 10% compared to $570 million on June 30, 2022.

Total deposits increased by 2% from $771 million at March 31, 2023, to $790 million at June 30, 2023, and were 1% higher in comparison to $782 million at June 30, 2022. Truxton continues to principally fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments remain a fraction of typical peers.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 2.54%, a decrease of 21 basis points from the 2.75% experienced in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and 29 basis points lower than 2.83% in the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Cost of funds was 2.80% in the second quarter of 2023, up from 2.27% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and up from 0.50% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had $0 in non-performing assets on June 30, 2023. Truxton had $0 of net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2023, $2 thousand in recoveries in the trailing quarter, and $0 of net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2022.

Truxton adopted the mandated Current Expected Credit Loss accounting methodology for calculating its allowance for credit losses effective January 1, 2023. The Allowance for Credit Losses was $6.0 million at quarter end June 30, 2023, and at quarter end March 31, 2023, each excluding $0.5 million in allowance for unfunded commitments, compared to Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses of $5.5 million at June 30, 2022. For the same three periods, the Bank's allowance was 0.95%, 0.95%, and 0.96%, respectively, of gross loans outstanding at period end.

The Bank's capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.39% at June 30, 2023, compared to 10.29% at March 31, 2023, and 9.63% at June 30, 2022. Book value per common share was $27.01, $25.71, and $24.49 at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $1.76 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend.



About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, capital markets and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton's vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients' complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations Media Relations Austin Branstetter Swan Burrus 615-250-0783 615-250-0773 austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com

Truxton Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (Unaudited) June 30, 2023* March 31, 2023* June 30, 2022* ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 30,617 $ 8,955 $ 6,145 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 2,848 4,322 670 Federal funds sold 1,705 10 114 Cash and cash equivalents 35,171 13,288 6,929 Time deposits in other financial institutions 250 1,260 2,283 Securities available for sale 272,474 253,372 273,689 Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program 627,576 625,626 569,969 Allowance for credit losses** (5,982 ) (5,961 ) (5,468 ) Paycheck Protection Program Loans 80 90 121 Net loans 621,674 619,754 564,622 Bank owned life insurance 10,698 10,644 10,490 Restricted equity securities 5,011 5,391 3,258 Premises and equipment, net 575 222 223 Accrued interest receivable 11,782 9,752 2,748 Deferred tax asset, net 6,623 6,842 5,335 Other assets 1,387 1,369 7,192 Total assets $ 965,644 $ 921,894 $ 876,769 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 152,071 $ 151,956 $ 190,911 Interest bearing 637,595 619,542 591,081 Total deposits 789,665 771,499 781,992 Federal funds purchased - 2,417 - Swap counterparty cash collateral 3,780 2,860 - Federal Home Loan Bank advances 16,500 9,500 4,500 Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program advances 55,000 40,000 - Subordinated debt 14,946 14,752 14,847 Other liabilities 7,083 6,078 4,468 Total liabilities 886,974 847,106 805,807 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.10 par value $ 289 $ 289 $ 285 Additional paid-in capital 31,743 31,336 30,972 Retained earnings 62,627 59,281 53,070 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (15,989 ) (16,118 ) 13,366 Total shareholders' equity 78,670 74,788 97,693 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 965,644 $ 921,894 $ 903,500 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

**2022 data shows Allowance for loan losses. Truxton adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss methodology as of January 1, 2023. The total excludes reserve for credit losses on unfunded commitments recorded in Other liabilities in 2023.

Truxton Corporation Consolidated Statements of Net Income (000's) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year To Date June 30, 2023* March 31, 2023* June 30, 2022* June 30, 2023* June 30, 2022* Non-interest income Wealth management services $ 4,442 $ 4,171 $ 4,056 $ 8,613 $ 8,237 Service charges on deposit accounts 139 136 106 276 205 Securities gains (losses), net 0 58 (30 ) 58 (47 ) Bank owned life insurance income 54 52 51 106 101 Other 133 95 38 228 86 Total non-interest income 4,769 4,512 4,221 9,281 8,582 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 9,107 $ 8,487 $ 5,473 $ 17,594 $ 10,311 Taxable securities 2,267 1,954 1,143 4,221 2,257 Tax-exempt securities 217 233 396 450 793 Interest bearing deposits 55 61 48 117 79 Federal funds sold 18 11 3 29 4 Other interest income 134 61 47 195 62 Total interest income 11,798 10,809 7,110 22,606 13,506 Interest expense Deposits 4,938 4,216 807 9,155 1,393 Short-term borrowings 52 58 4 110 5 Long-term borrowings 817 237 194 1,054 388 Subordinated debentures 194 194 22 388 46 Total interest expense 6,001 4,705 1,027 10,706 1,832 Net interest income 5,797 6,103 6,083 11,900 11,674 Provision for credit losses 15 59 586 74 691 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,782 6,044 5,497 11,826 10,983 Total revenue, net 10,550 10,556 9,718 21,107 19,565 Non interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,663 3,766 3,469 7,429 6,980 Occupancy 314 286 243 600 495 Furniture and equipment 20 25 29 45 61 Data processing 455 427 354 882 720 Wealth management processing fees 176 176 159 352 324 Advertising and public relations 35 46 21 81 53 Professional services 54 116 179 169 345 FDIC insurance assessments 75 75 57 150 114 Other 279 397 214 676 455 Total non interest expense 5,070 5,314 4,725 10,384 9,547 Income before income taxes 5,481 5,242 4,993 10,722 10,018 Income tax expense 1,028 951 883 1,979 1,681 Net income $ 4,453 $ 4,291 $ 4,110 $ 8,743 $ 8,337 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.53 $ 1.48 $ 1.41 $ 3.01 $ 2.87 Diluted $ 1.53 $ 1.47 $ 1.41 $ 3.00 $ 2.86 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.

Truxton Corporation Selected Quarterly Financial data At Or For The Three Months Ended (000's) (Unaudited) June 30, 2023* March 31, 2023* June 30, 2022* Per Common Share Data Net income attributable to shareholders, per share Basic $1.53 $1.48 $1.41 Diluted $1.53 $1.47 $1.41 Book value per common share $27.01 $25.71 $24.49 Tangible book value per common share $27.01 $25.71 $24.49 Basic weighted average common shares 2,830,894 2,820,892 2,822,292 Diluted weighted average common shares 2,838,321 2,830,504 2,835,394 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,912,781 2,908,483 2,898,167 Selected Balance Sheet Data Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio 8.15% 8.11% 8.09% Average Loans $629,899 $622,012 $544,496 Average earning assets (1) $932,732 $912,603 $875,238 Average total assets $939,007 $918,440 $890,088 Average stockholders' equity $76,536 $75,557 $83,192 Selected Asset Quality Measures Nonaccrual loans $0 $0 $0 90+ days past due still accruing $0 $0 $0 Total nonperforming loans $0 $0 $0 Total nonperforming assets $0 $0 $0 Net charge offs (recoveries) $0 $12 $0 Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Allowance for credit losses to total loans** 0.95% 0.95% 0.96% Net charge offs to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only) Tier 1 leverage 10.39% 10.29% 9.63% Common equity tier 1 14.25% 13.79% 12.97% Total risk-based capital 15.18% 14.74% 13.80% Selected Performance Ratios Efficiency ratio 48.56% 51.32% 48.46% Return on average assets (ROA) 1.90% 1.89% 1.85% Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE) 23.33% 23.05% 22.52% Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 23.33% 23.05% 22.52% Net interest margin 2.54% 2.75% 2.83% *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. **2022 data shows Allowance for loan losses. Truxton adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss methodology as of January 1, 2023. 2023 ratios do not include reserve for unfunded commitments (1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.

Truxton Corporation Yield Tables For The Periods Indicated (000's) (Unaudited) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2023* March 31, 2023* June 30, 2022* Average Balances Rates/Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense Average Balances Rates/Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense

Average Balances Rates/Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense

Earning Assets Loans $629,899 5.72 $8,989 $622,012 5.46 $8,376 $544,496 3.90 $5,299 Loan fees $0 0.08 $119 $0 0.07 $111 $0 0.13 $174 Loans with fees $629,899 5.80 $9,107 $622,012 5.53 $8,487 $544,496 4.03 $5,473 Mortgage loans held for sale $0 0.00 $0 $0 0.00 $0 $53 4.53 $1 Federal funds sold $1,456 4.85 $18 $866 5.15 $11 $2,255 0.55 $3 Deposits with banks $15,618 4.95 $193 $11,749 4.38 $127 $28,206 0.68 $48 Investment securities - taxable $247,515 3.66 $2,267 $237,601 3.29 $1,954 $234,780 1.95 $1,143 Investment securities - tax-exempt $38,243 3.39 $217 $40,376 3.45 $233 $65,448 3.27 $396 Total Earning Assets $932,732 5.12 $11,802 $912,603 4.84 $10,812 $875,238 3.30 $7,064 Non interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (5,959 ) (6,279 ) (5,105 ) Cash and due from banks $6,092 $6,547 $9,244 Premises and equipment $164 $202 $248 Accrued interest receivable $3,213 $2,843 $2,278 Other real estate $0 $0 $0 Other assets $28,375 $28,601 $24,350 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (25,610 ) (26,077 ) (16,166 ) Total Assets $939,007 $918,440 $890,087 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $341,780 3.14 $2,673 $366,260 2.80 $2,529 $365,521 0.05 $44 Savings and money market $139,463 2.62 $912 $127,422 1.70 $533 $135,122 1.76 $594 Time deposits - retail $16,758 2.40 $100 $18,256 1.93 $87 $16,400 0.87 $36 Time deposits - wholesale $128,795 3.90 $1,254 $133,704 3.24 $1,067 $82,376 0.65 $134 Total interest bearing deposits $626,796 3.16 $4,938 $645,642 2.65 $4,216 $599,419 0.54 $807 Federal Home Loan Bank advances $18,907 4.27 $204 $16,844 4.09 $172 $4,500 1.98 $22 Subordinated debt $14,876 5.16 $193,899 $15,001 5.17 $194 $14,776 5.19 $194 Other borrowings $58,342 5.86 $858 $11,451 4.57 $123 $1,236 2.23 $4 Total borrowed funds $92,125 4.56 $1,062 $43,296 4.52 $489 $20,512 4.25 $220 Total interest bearing liabilities $718,921 3.34 $6,000 $688,938 2.77 $4,705 $619,931 0.66 $1,027 Net interest rate spread 1.78 $5,801 2.08 $6,107 2.64 $6,037 Non-interest bearing deposits $139,807 $150,259 $193,872 Other liabilities $3,743 $3,686 $3,092 Stockholder's equity $76,536 $75,557 $73,192 Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $939,007 $918,440 $890,087 Cost of funds 2.80 2.27 0.50 Net interest margin 2.54 2.75 2.83 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding. Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.