This operation will support Mercialys' diversification, looking to further strengthen its retail and services expertise, alongside its real estate know-how

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) is today announcing that, alongside leading real estate operators, it took part in the round of fundraising carried out by the DEPUR group. This Euro 1.7 million round of fundraising will be subscribed for by a consortium, bringing together Bouygues Immobilier, the BPI's FAST tourism/leisure fund and Mercialys, which will acquire a major stake and become the DEPUR group's leading shareholder, with nearly 23% of its capital.

Its founding manager, Dan Cebula, will continue to hold a majority interest following this operation.

The funds raised in this way will enable DEPUR to accelerate its development and further strengthen its expertise around its activities focused on the conceptualization and execution of major Food Beverage Entertainment (F&B&E) projects. DEPUR Experiences aims to position itself as the leader on this high-growth market, combining several food, beverage and entertainment concepts in one location, with consumers looking for a complete customer experience, going above and beyond culinary know-how.

These new resources will enable DEPUR Experiences to bid for the many tenders that will open up, to execute an already strong order book under the best conditions and to establish itself as the first vertically integrated operator specialized in the F&B&E sector, from design through to operations.

Mercialys, as one of France's leading retail real estate companies, needs to be at the forefront of consumer trends in order to maintain its portfolio's attractive features and value. Its participation in the DEPUR Experiences group's round of fundraising is perfectly in line with this approach and Mercialys wants to help drive this company's development around a buoyant service-focused positioning.

On this operation, Mercialys was supported by Advance Capital for the financial aspects and by Levine Keszler for the legal, corporate, tax and social aspects.

