Donnerstag, 20.07.2023
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
WKN: 884167 | ISIN: US9570901036 | Ticker-Symbol: WB1
Frankfurt
20.07.23
08:09 Uhr
40,000 Euro
+1,000
+2,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.07.2023 | 16:54
30 Leser
Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the second quarter 2023 of $40.2 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.51, which represents the highest second quarter results in Company history. Second quarter 2023 results compare to net income for first quarter 2023 of $40.5 million and EPS of $1.51; the first quarter 2023 included a $1.6 million reversal of provision for credit losses, which increased EPS $0.04.

"Westamerica's second quarter 2023 results benefited from the Company's valuable low-cost deposit base; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.04 percent in the second quarter 2023, compared to 0.03 percent in the prior quarter. The Company's customer deposits and shareholders' equity fully funded our interest earning assets during the quarter; there was no borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank or correspondent banks. The second quarter 2023 also benefited from higher yields on variable-rate assets. Operating expenses were well controlled and credit quality remained stable with nonperforming assets of $853 thousand at June 30, 2023," said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. "Second quarter 2023 results generated an annualized 18.4 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.42 per common share dividend during the second quarter 2023," concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $70.3 million for the second quarter 2023, compared to $69.6 million for the first quarter 2023. The annualized yield (FTE) earned on loans, bonds and cash for the second quarter 2023 was 4.38 percent, up from 4.21 percent for the first quarter 2023. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.04 percent for the second quarter 2023 and 0.03 percent for the first quarter 2023. Variable rate assets at June 30, 2023 included $1.5 billion in collateralized loan obligations for which interest rates reset quarterly.

Noninterest income for the second quarter 2023 totaled $10.7 million compared to $10.5 million for the first quarter 2023.

Noninterest expenses for the second quarter 2023 were $25.8 million compared to $26.2 million for the first quarter 2023; the decline in noninterest expenses is primarily due to declines in seasonal payroll taxes and occupancy and equipment expenses.

Westamerica Bancorporation's wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:

Westamerica Bancorporation
1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
Robert A. Thorson - SVP & Chief Financial Officer
707-863-6840
investments@westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond the Company's control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
June 30, 2023
1. Net Income Summary.
(in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q2'2023Q2'2022ChangeQ1'2023
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$70,281 $48,033 46.3%$69,562
Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses (2) - - n/m (1,550)
Noninterest Income 10,700 11,264 -5.0% 10,549
Noninterest Expense 25,839 24,629 4.9% 26,210
Income Before Taxes (FTE) 55,142 34,668 59.1% 55,451
Income Tax Provision (FTE) 14,894 9,354 59.2% 15,000
Net Income$40,248 $25,314 59.0%$40,451
Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,648 26,889 -0.9% 26,859
Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,648 26,901 -0.9% 26,866
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common Share$1.51 $0.94 60.6%$1.51
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.51 0.94 60.6% 1.51
Return On Assets (a) 2.35% 1.37% 2.31%
Return On Common Equity (a) 18.4% 12.9% 19.1%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.34% 2.74% 4.18%
Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 31.9% 41.5% 32.7%
Dividends Paid Per Common Share$0.42 $0.42 0.0%$0.42
Common Dividend Payout Ratio 28% 45% 28%
%
6/30'23YTD6/30'22YTDChange
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$139,843 $91,840 52.3%
Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses (2) (1,550) - n/m
Noninterest Income (1) 21,249 22,840 -7.0%
Noninterest Expense 52,049 49,504 5.1%
Income Before Taxes (FTE) 110,593 65,176 69.7%
Income Tax Provision (FTE) 29,894 17,246 73.3%
Net Income$80,699 $47,930 68.4%
Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,753 26,880 -0.5%
Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,756 26,893 -0.5%
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common Share$3.02 $1.78 69.7%
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 3.02 1.78 69.7%
Return On Assets (a) 2.33% 1.30%
Return On Common Equity (a) 18.7% 12.4%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.26% 2.63%
Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 32.3% 43.2%
Dividends Paid Per Common Share$0.84 $0.84 0.0%
Common Dividend Payout Ratio 28% 47%
2. Net Interest Income.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q2'2023Q2'2022ChangeQ1'2023
Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$70,888 $48,516 46.1%$70,033
Interest Expense 607 483 25.7% 471
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$70,281 $48,033 46.3%$69,562
Average Earning Assets$6,457,270 $7,000,862 -7.8%$6,665,156
Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities 3,144,264 3,549,140 -11.4% 3,287,158
Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a) 4.38% 2.77% 4.21%
Cost of Funds (a) 0.04% 0.03% 0.03%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.34% 2.74% 4.18%
Interest Expense/
Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a) 0.08% 0.05% 0.06%
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 4.30% 2.72% 4.15%
%
6/30'23YTD6/30'22YTDChange
Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$140,921 $92,803 51.8%
Interest Expense 1,078 963 11.9%
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$139,843 $91,840 52.3%
Average Earning Assets$6,560,639 $6,999,556 -6.3%
Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities 3,215,316 3,547,651 -9.4%
Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a) 4.29% 2.66%
Cost of Funds (a) 0.03% 0.03%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.26% 2.63%
Interest Expense/
Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a) 0.07% 0.05%
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 4.22% 2.61%
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q2'2023Q2'2022ChangeQ1'2023
Total Assets$6,865,591 $7,420,069 -7.5%$7,112,317
Total Earning Assets 6,457,270 7,000,862 -7.8% 6,665,156
Total Loans 926,795 1,009,633 -8.2% 945,864
Commercial Loans 157,975 202,585 -22.0% 165,360
Commercial Real Estate Loans 491,902 508,003 -3.2% 493,132
Consumer Loans 276,918 299,045 -7.4% 287,372
Total Investment Securities 5,365,377 5,008,929 7.1% 5,548,780
Debt Securities Available for Sale 4,460,339 4,721,083 -5.5% 4,636,098
Debt Securities Held to Maturity 905,038 287,846 214.4% 912,682
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 165,098 982,300 -83.2% 170,512
Loans/Deposits 16.0% 15.7% 15.6%
%
6/30'23YTD6/30'22YTDChange
Total Assets$6,988,272 $7,413,233 -5.7%
Total Earning Assets 6,560,639 6,999,556 -6.3%
Total Loans 936,277 1,019,623 -8.2%
Commercial Loans 161,647 205,228 -21.2%
Commercial Real Estate Loans 492,514 515,977 -4.5%
Consumer Loans 282,116 298,418 -5.5%
Total Investment Securities 5,456,572 4,978,557 9.6%
Debt Securities Available for Sale 4,547,733 4,688,714 -3.0%
Debt Securities Held to Maturity 908,839 289,843 213.6%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 167,790 1,001,376 -83.2%
Loans/Deposits 15.8% 15.9%
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q2'2023Q2'2022ChangeQ1'2023
Total Deposits$5,797,504 $6,424,202 -9.8%$6,061,923
Noninterest Demand 2,751,319 2,998,360 -8.2% 2,851,600
Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,159,653 1,298,665 -10.7% 1,233,439
Savings 1,763,410 1,985,325 -11.2% 1,847,428
Time greater than $100K 53,901 63,790 -15.5% 57,630
Time less than $100K 69,221 78,062 -11.3% 71,826
Total Short-Term Borrowings 98,079 123,298 -20.5% 76,835
Shareholders' Equity 877,964 788,078 11.4% 858,473
Demand Deposits/ Total Deposits 47.5% 46.7% 47.0%
Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits 97.9% 97.8% 97.9%
%
6/30'23YTD6/30'22YTDChange
Total Deposits$5,928,983 $6,408,915 -7.5%
Noninterest Demand 2,801,183 3,001,694 -6.7%
Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,196,342 1,281,975 -6.7%
Savings 1,805,187 1,982,723 -9.0%
Time greater than $100K 55,755 63,980 -12.9%
Time less than $100K 70,516 78,543 -10.2%
Total Short-Term Borrowings 87,516 140,430 -37.7%
Shareholders' Equity 868,272 782,184 11.0%
Demand Deposits/ Total Deposits 47.2% 46.8%
Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits 97.9% 97.8%
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.
(dollars in thousands)
Q2'2023
AverageIncome/Yield (a) /
VolumeExpenseRate (a)
Interest & Fee Income Earned:
Total Earning Assets (FTE)$6,457,270 $70,888 4.38%
Total Loans (FTE) 926,795 11,937 5.17%
Commercial Loans (FTE) 157,975 2,777 7.05%
Commercial Real Estate Loans 491,902 5,732 4.67%
Consumer Loans 276,918 3,428 4.97%
Total Investments (FTE) 5,365,377 56,841 4.22%
Total Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 4,460,339 47,752 4.26%
Corporate Securities 2,210,511 15,456 2.80%
Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,555,328 26,754 6.81%
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 291,270 1,765 2.42%
Securities of U.S. Government sponsored entities 306,983 2,776 3.62%
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 82,074 617 3.00%
Other Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 14,173 384 10.84%
Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (FTE) 905,038 9,089 4.02%
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 94,960 510 2.15%
Corporate Securities 724,157 7,816 4.32%
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 85,921 763 3.56%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 165,098 2,110 5.06%
Interest Expense Paid:
Total Earning Assets 6,457,270 607 0.04%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,144,264 607 0.08%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,046,185 582 0.08%
Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,159,653 104 0.04%
Savings 1,763,410 396 0.09%
Time less than $100K 69,221 51 0.30%
Time greater than $100K 53,901 31 0.23%
Total Short-Term Borrowings 98,079 25 0.10%
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE) $70,281 4.34%
Q2'2022
AverageIncome/Yield (a) /
VolumeExpenseRate (a)
Interest & Fee Income Earned:
Total Earning Assets (FTE)$7,000,862 $48,516 2.77%
Total Loans (FTE) 1,009,633 12,426 4.94%
Commercial Loans (FTE) 202,585 2,716 5.38%
Commercial Real Estate Loans 508,003 6,192 4.89%
Consumer Loans 299,045 3,518 4.72%
Total Investments (FTE) 5,008,929 34,088 2.72%
Total Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 4,721,083 32,059 2.72%
Corporate Securities 2,589,490 17,857 2.76%
Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,610,811 10,572 2.60%
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 357,727 2,049 2.29%
Securities OF U.S. Government sponsored entities 59,892 533 3.56%
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 88,829 682 3.07%
Other Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 14,334 366 10.23%
Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (FTE) 287,846 2,029 2.82%
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 128,319 595 1.85%
Corporate Securities 17,749 202 4.56%
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 141,778 1,232 3.48%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 982,300 2,002 0.81%
Interest Expense Paid:
Total Earning Assets 7,000,862 483 0.03%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,549,140 483 0.05%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,425,842 461 0.05%
Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,298,665 91 0.03%
Savings 1,985,325 288 0.06%
Time less than $100K 78,062 42 0.22%
Time greater than $100K 63,790 40 0.25%
Total Short-Term Borrowings 123,298 22 0.07%
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE) $48,033 2.74%
6. Noninterest Income.
(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q2'2023Q2'2022ChangeQ1'2023
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts$3,459 $3,687 -6.2%$3,465
Merchant Processing Services 2,869 3,374 -15.0% 2,637
Debit Card Fees 1,759 1,709 2.9% 1,642
Trust Fees 810 809 0.1% 765
ATM Processing Fees 702 469 49.7% 654
Other Service Fees 458 480 -4.6% 399
Financial Services Commissions 103 118 -12.7% 89
Securities Losses (125) - n/m -
Other Noninterest Income 665 618 7.6% 898
Total Noninterest Income$10,700 $11,264 -5.0%$10,549
Operating Ratios:
Total Revenue (FTE)$80,981 $59,297 36.6%$80,111
Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 13.2% 19.0% 13.2%
Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a) 0.24% 0.23% 0.23%
Total Revenue (FTE) Per Avg.
Common Share (a)$12.19 $8.85 37.8%$12.10
%
6/30'23YTD6/30'22YTDChange
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts$6,924 $7,269 -4.7%
Merchant Processing Services 5,506 5,997 -8.2%
Debit Card Fees (1) 3,401 4,581 -25.8%
Trust Fees 1,575 1,652 -4.7%
ATM Processing Fees 1,356 920 47.4%
Other Service Fees 857 929 -7.8%
Financial Services Commissions 192 235 -18.3%
Securities Losses (125) - n/m
Other Noninterest Income 1,563 1,257 24.3%
Total Noninterest Income$21,249 $22,840 -7.0%
Operating Ratios:
Total Revenue (FTE)$161,092 $114,680 40.5%
Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 13.2% 19.9%
Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a) 0.24% 0.23%
Total Revenue (FTE) Per Avg.
Common Share (a)$12.14 $8.60 41.1%
7. Noninterest Expense.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q2'2023Q2'2022ChangeQ1'2023
Salaries & Benefits$11,828 $11,412 3.6%$12,067
Occupancy and Equipment 5,012 4,856 3.2% 5,485
Outsourced Data Processing 2,488 2,423 2.7% 2,444
Limited Partnership Operating Losses 1,440 1,431 0.6% 1,434
Professional Fees 485 736 -34.1% 476
Courier Service 611 661 -7.6% 615
Other Noninterest Expense 3,975 3,110 27.8% 3,689
Total Noninterest Expense$25,839 $24,629 4.9%$26,210
Operating Ratios:
Noninterest Expense/ Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.60% 1.41% 1.59%
Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 31.9% 41.5% 32.7%
%
6/30'23YTD6/30'22YTDChange
Salaries & Benefits$23,895 $23,332 2.4%
Occupancy and Equipment 10,497 9,602 9.3%
Outsourced Data Processing 4,932 4,860 1.5%
Limited Partnership Operating Losses 2,874 2,862 0.4%
Professional Fees 961 1,472 -34.7%
Courier Service 1,226 1,243 -1.4%
Other Noninterest Expense 7,664 6,133 25.0%
Total Noninterest Expense$52,049 $49,504 5.1%
Operating Ratios:
Noninterest Expense/ Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.60% 1.43%
Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 32.3% 43.2%
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q2'2023Q2'2022ChangeQ1'2023
Average Total Loans$926,795 $1,009,633 -8.2%$945,864
Beginning of Period Allowance for
Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL)$19,509 $22,925 -14.9%$20,284
Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses (2) - - n/m (1,550)
Net ACLL (Losses) Recoveries (1,029) (612)68.1% 775
End of Period ACLL$18,480 $22,313 -17.2%$19,509
Gross ACLL Recoveries / Gross ACLL Losses 38% 57% 138%
Net ACLL Losses (Recoveries) /
Avg. Total Loans (a) 0.45% 0.24% -0.33%
%
6/30'23YTD6/30'22YTDChange
Average Total Loans$936,277 $1,019,623 -8.2%
Beginning of Period ACLL $20,284 $23,514 -13.7%
Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses (2) (1,550) - n/m
Net ACLL Losses (254) (1,201)-78.9%
End of Period ACLL$18,480 $22,313 -17.2%
Gross ACLL Recoveries / Gross ACLL Losses 93% 54%
Net ACLL Losses / Avg. Total Loans (a) 0.05% 0.24%
(dollars in thousands)
%
6/30/236/30/22Change3/31/23
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans$18,480 $22,313 -17.2%$19,509
Allowance for Credit Losses on
Held to Maturity Securities 1 7 -85.5% 1
Total Allowance for Credit Losses$18,481 $22,320 -17.2%$19,510
Allowance for Unfunded
Credit Commitments$201 $201 0.0%$201
9. Credit Quality.
(dollars in thousands)
%
6/30/236/30/22Change3/31/23
Nonperforming Loans:
Nonperforming Nonaccrual Loans$192 $12 n/m$207
Performing Nonaccrual Loans 5 235 -97.9% 7
Total Nonaccrual Loans 197 247 -20.2% 214
90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans 656 614 6.8% 571
Total Nonperforming Loans$853 $861 -0.9%$785
Total Loans Outstanding $919,583 $999,768 -8.0%$938,628
Total Assets 6,582,740 7,222,405 -8.9% 6,700,471
Loans:
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans$18,480 $22,313 -17.2%$19,509
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans / Loans 2.01% 2.23% 2.08%
Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans 0.09% 0.09% 0.08%
10. Liquidity.
At June 30, 2023, the Company had $266,187 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending June 30, 2024, the Company expects to receive $288,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at June 30, 2023, the Company's debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $3,924,826 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at June 30, 2023, the Company had pledged $704,822 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at June 30, 2023, the Company's had pledged $1,000,132 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company's average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $-0- thousand, and at June 30, 2023, the Company's borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $-0- thousand. At June 30, 2023, the Company's estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $2,072,988 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown in market value unless otherwise noted.
(in thousands)
6/30/23
Debt Securities Eligible as Collateral:
Corporate Securities $2,587,771
Collateralized Loan Obligations rated AAA 503,037
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions 162,528
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 344,657
Securities of U.S. Government Sponsored Entities (Par Value) 326,833
Total Debt Securities Eligible as Collateral $3,924,826
Debt Securities Pledged as Collateral:
Deposits by Public Entities ($704,822)
Short-Term Borrowed Funds (Deposit Sweep) (140,765)
Other (6,119)
Total Debt Securities Pledged as Collateral ($851,706)
Debt Securities Pledged at the Federal Reserve Bank ($1,000,132)
Estimated Debt Securities Available to Pledge $2,072,988
11. Capital.
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
%
6/30/236/30/22Change3/31/23
Shareholders' Equity$651,862 $617,126 5.6%$642,925
Total Assets 6,582,740 7,222,405 -8.9% 6,700,471
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Assets 9.90% 8.54% 9.60%
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Loans 70.89% 61.73% 68.50%
Tangible Common Equity Ratio 8.20% 6.97% 7.92%
Common Shares Outstanding 26,648 26,896 -0.9% 26,648
Common Equity Per Share$24.46 $22.94 6.6%$24.13
Market Value Per Common Share 38.30 55.66 -31.2% 44.30
(shares in thousands)
%
Q2'2023Q2'2022ChangeQ1'2023
Share Repurchase Programs:
Total Shares Repurchased / Canceled - - n/m 274
Average Repurchase Price$- $- n/m$50.11
Net Shares (Issued) Repurchased - (13)n/m 265
%
6/30'23YTD6/30'22YTDChange
Total Shares Repurchased 274 3 n/m
Average Repurchase Price$50.11 $58.66 n/m
Net Shares Repurchased (Issued) 265 (30)n/m
12. Period-End Balance Sheets.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
%
6/30/236/30/22Change3/31/23
Assets:
Cash and Due from Banks$266,187 $753,293 -64.7%$195,202
Debt Securities Available for Sale
Corporate Securities 1,901,504 2,296,853 -17.2% 2,019,240
Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,514,962 1,601,333 -5.4% 1,542,377
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 259,190 331,425 -21.8% 276,078
Securities of U.S. Government sponsored entities 291,402 290,725 0.2% 297,140
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions 79,400 86,676 -8.4% 82,678
Other Debt Securities Available for Sale - 102 n/m -
Total Debt Securities Available for Sale 4,046,458 4,607,114 -12.2% 4,217,513
Debt Securities Held to Maturity
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 91,141 121,810 -25.2% 98,006
Corporate Securities 725,252 181,316 300.0% 723,553
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (3) 83,963 139,228 -39.7% 87,760
Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (3) 900,356 442,354 103.5% 909,319
Loans 919,583 999,768 -8.0% 938,628
Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans (18,480) (22,313)-17.2% (19,509)
Total Loans, net 901,103 977,455 -7.8% 919,119
Premises and Equipment, net 27,908 30,309 -7.9% 28,331
Identifiable Intangibles, net 463 707 -34.5% 523
Goodwill 121,673 121,673 0.0% 121,673
Other Assets 318,592 289,500 10.0% 308,791
Total Assets$6,582,740 $7,222,405 -8.9%$6,700,471
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Deposits:
Noninterest-Bearing$2,721,046 $2,987,725 -8.9%$2,788,992
Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,133,006 1,303,700 -13.1% 1,201,356
Savings 1,735,083 1,983,713 -12.5% 1,783,667
Time 116,792 140,453 -16.8% 125,300
Total Deposits 5,705,927 6,415,591 -11.1% 5,899,315
Short-Term Borrowed Funds 138,005 118,167 16.8% 83,088
Other Liabilities 86,946 71,521 21.6% 75,143
Total Liabilities 5,930,878 6,605,279 -10.2% 6,057,546
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Equity:
Paid-In Capital 471,510 473,555 -0.4% 471,159
Accumulated Other
Comprehensive Loss (252,043) (188,025)34.0% (231,573)
Retained Earnings 432,395 331,596 30.4% 403,339
Total Shareholders' Equity 651,862 617,126 5.6% 642,925
Total Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity$6,582,740 $7,222,405 -8.9%$6,700,471
13. Income Statements.
(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q2'2023Q2'2022ChangeQ1'2023
Interest & Fee Income:
Loans$11,845 $12,331 -3.9%$11,740
Equity Securities 152 129 17.8% 152
Debt Securities Available for Sale 47,452 31,764 49.4% 46,810
Debt Securities Held to Maturity 8,930 1,771 404.3% 8,980
Interest-Bearing Cash 2,110 2,002 5.4% 1,942
Total Interest & Fee Income 70,489 47,997 46.9% 69,624
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits 104 91 14.3% 94
Savings Deposits 396 288 37.5% 280
Time Deposits 82 82 0.0% 84
Short-Term Borrowed Funds 25 22 13.6% 13
Total Interest Expense 607 483 25.7% 471
Net Interest Income 69,882 47,514 47.1% 69,153
Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses (2) - - n/m (1,550)
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 3,459 3,687 -6.2% 3,465
Merchant Processing Services 2,869 3,374 -15.0% 2,637
Debit Card Fees 1,759 1,709 2.9% 1,642
Trust Fees 810 809 0.1% 765
ATM Processing Fees 702 469 49.7% 654
Other Service Fees 458 480 -4.6% 399
Financial Services Commissions 103 118 -12.7% 89
Securities Losses (125) - n/m -
Other Noninterest Income 665 618 7.6% 898
Total Noninterest Income 10,700 11,264 -5.0% 10,549
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Related Benefits 11,828 11,412 3.6% 12,067
Occupancy and Equipment 5,012 4,856 3.2% 5,485
Outsourced Data Processing 2,488 2,423 2.7% 2,444
Limited Partnership Operating Losses 1,440 1,431 0.6% 1,434
Professional Fees 485 736 -34.1% 476
Courier Service 611 661 -7.6% 615
Other Noninterest Expense 3,975 3,110 27.8% 3,689
Total Noninterest Expense 25,839 24,629 4.9% 26,210
Income Before Income Taxes 54,743 34,149 60.3% 55,042
Income Tax Provision 14,495 8,835 64.1% 14,591
Net Income$40,248 $25,314 59.0%$40,451
Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,648 26,889 -0.9% 26,859
Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,648 26,901 -0.9% 26,866
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings$1.51 $0.94 60.6%$1.51
Diluted Earnings 1.51 0.94 60.6% 1.51
Dividends Paid 0.42 0.42 0.0% 0.42
%
6/30'23YTD6/30'22YTDChange
Interest & Fee Income:
Loans$23,585 $25,273 -6.7%
Equity Securities 304 257 18.3%
Debt Securities Available for Sale 94,262 60,330 56.2%
Debt Securities Held to Maturity 17,910 3,415 424.5%
Interest-Bearing Cash 4,052 2,481 63.3%
Total Interest & Fee Income 140,113 91,756 52.7%
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits 198 179 10.6%
Savings Deposits 676 571 18.4%
Time Deposits 166 163 1.8%
Short-Term Borrowed Funds 38 50 -24.0%
Total Interest Expense 1,078 963 11.9%
Net Interest Income 139,035 90,793 53.1%
Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses (2) (1,550) - n/m
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 6,924 7,269 -4.7%
Merchant Processing Services 5,506 5,997 -8.2%
Debit Card Fees (1) 3,401 4,581 -25.8%
Trust Fees 1,575 1,652 -4.7%
ATM Processing Fees 1,356 920 47.4%
Other Service Fees 857 929 -7.8%
Financial Services Commissions 192 235 -18.3%
Securities Losses (125) - n/m
Other Operating 1,563 1,257 24.3%
Total Noninterest Income 21,249 22,840 -7.0%
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Related Benefits 23,895 23,332 2.4%
Occupancy and Equipment 10,497 9,602 9.3%
Outsourced Data Processing 4,932 4,860 1.5%
Limited Partnership Operating Losses 2,874 2,862 0.4%
Professional Fees 961 1,472 -34.7%
Courier Service 1,226 1,243 -1.4%
Other Operating 7,664 6,133 25.0%
Total Noninterest Expense 52,049 49,504 5.1%
Income Before Income Taxes 109,785 64,129 71.2%
Income Tax Provision 29,086 16,199 79.6%
Net Income$80,699 $47,930 68.4%
Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,753 26,880 -0.5%
Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,756 26,893 -0.5%
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings$3.02 $1.78 69.7%
Diluted Earnings 3.02 1.78 69.7%
Dividends Paid 0.84 0.84 0.0%
Footnotes and Abbreviations:
(1) The Company received a $1.2 million reconciling payment from a payments network in the first quarter 2022.
(2) A recovery of a previously charged off loan in the first quarter 2023 resulted in a $1,550 thousand reversal of the allowance for credit loss provision in the first quarter 2023.
(3) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and $7 thousand at June 30, 2022.
(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company's loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company's tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
(a) Annualized


