Nanterre, 20 juillet 2023

VINCI wins the civil engineering contract for the new wastewater treatment facility in Nice

The largest wastewater treatment and recovery complex in France

A project worth €700 million in total

Application of the "green worksite" charter during this restructuring/extension project

Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur and Eau d'Azur awarded the civil engineering contract for the new Haliotis 2 wastewater treatment facility to the consortium led by Suez and comprising Razel-Bec and Triverio Construction (a local VINCI Construction subsidiary).

The work due to begin in summer 2024 includes demolishing or repurposing certain existing elements, building new water and sludge treatment structures, installing air treatment, heat recovery and biogas recovery systems and building electrical installations, operating premises, as well as structures related to roads and utilities.

Designed for a treatment capacity of 680,000 population equivalent (PE), Haliotis 2 will be key to Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur's environmental transition. Nearly 15,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent will be avoided each year from 2030 through biogas, dewatered sludge and wastewater recovery activities.

The project is in keeping with circular economy principles, as the vast majority of existing equipment, as well as the rubble and materials generated from the demolition process, will be reused.

