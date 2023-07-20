Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Actusnews Wire
20.07.2023 | 18:23
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ATEME and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2023:

  • 15,322 shares
  • € 60,853.52
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 272
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 194
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 17,700 shares for € 169,527.18
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 18,837 shares for € 183,752.93

As a reminder:

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity account:
    • 16,459 shares
    • € 46,273.62
    • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 330
    • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 247
    • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 18,364 shares for € 214,876.58
    • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 13,785 shares for € 169,891.70
  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
    • 13,475 shares
    • € 62,343.03

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.



About Ateme: Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.

Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 560 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, and Australia.

Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2022, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €90 million, of which more than 90% outside its home market.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

AtemeINVESTOR RELATIONSPRESS RELATIONS
Michel Artières
Chairman and CEO		Anne-Catherine Bonjour
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93
ateme@actus.fr		Amaury Dugast
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
adugast@actus.fr
Buy SideSell Side
Number of
executions		Number of
shares		Traded volume in EURNumber of
executions		Number of
shares		Traded volume in EUR
Total27217 700169 527.1819418,837183,752.93
02/01/2023107007 119.0043994,197.48
03/01/202352012 020.051110.14
04/01/202341121 118.8821011,020.10
05/01/20231110.08240408.00
06/01/202331901 881.0064524,705.32
09/01/202384004 100.0031361,432.08
10/01/202321001 010.0053503,591.00
11/01/202312002 020.0054004,120.00
12/01/202321001 010.00---
13/01/202342202 211.0012002,040.00
16/01/202321501 530.00---
17/01/202333003 045.00---
18/01/202341511 525.1023013,070.20
19/01/202321501 515.00---
20/01/202311501 500.00473737.30
23/01/2023---67277,488.10
24/01/202321001 030.001110.50
25/01/2023350510.0032012,102.46
26/01/202341501 530.00---
27/01/2023117006 951.00---
30/01/2023126506 123.00---
31/01/20233100930.00---
01/02/2023---119.50
02/02/202334003 720.0021991,890.50
03/02/2023---22001,880.00
06/02/202312001 880.00---
07/02/2023---24003,800.00
08/02/202333002 820.00---
10/02/2023119.39119.39
13/02/202324003 732.00---
14/02/202376005 490.00---
15/02/202353012 760.173765.80
16/02/202365004 565.00119.40
17/02/20232101919.10119.13
20/02/20233101919.1022011,849.20
21/02/202332001 806.00---
22/02/20231100900.001100920.00
23/02/202354013 600.98216146.40
24/02/2023279711.00119.10
28/02/202342001 790.00---
01/03/2023---33853,491.95
02/03/202322011,839.15119.18
03/03/2023---52001,820.00
06/03/202354003,620.00---
07/03/2023---21991,820.85
08/03/202322011,809.0022011,829.10
09/03/202312001,800.00119.15
10/03/2023---23002,754.00
13/03/202357006,335.00---
15/03/202347006,223.00---
16/03/2023118.8053232,877.93
17/03/2023118.9243783,386.88
20/03/2023---152468.00
21/03/2023118.9522011,829.10
22/03/2023119.09119.09
23/03/2023118.97118.97
27/03/2023---119.00
28/03/2023118.81118.81
29/03/2023118.81118.81
30/03/2023---119.00
04/04/2023118.32118.32
06/04/2023118.42118.42
11/04/2023---44103,710.50
12/04/2023119.00119.00
14/04/2023---12001,800.00
18/04/2023118.82118.82
19/04/2023118.94118.94
20/04/2023118.86118.86
24/04/202332001,700.00---
27/04/2023---58007,080.00
28/04/2023118.92118.92
02/05/202332001,770.00---
03/05/2023118.82118.82
04/05/2023118.94118.94
05/05/2023---23002,709.00
08/05/202331501,321.50---
09/05/2023---34904,361.00
10/05/2023---183,60036,000.00
12/05/202322012,050.2042012,070.30
15/05/2023151,30013,130.00---
16/05/202356005,850.00---
18/05/202331591,542.30119.76
19/05/2023142407.40---
22/05/20233101979.7025014,909.80
23/05/202331591 555.02---
24/05/202331921 862.40119.78
25/05/202341351 314.9031,0019,839.83
26/05/202322011 969.802659.34
29/05/2023119.9044964,910.40
30/05/202356716 495.28119.82
31/05/2023119.82119.82
01/06/2023---31,20011,856.00
02/06/2023119.94119.94
05/06/2023---112119.52
06/06/2023119.9225014,959.90
07/06/20232101989.8025014,959.90
08/06/2023---46886,859.36
09/06/2023119.98217170.00
12/06/2023---44844,840.00
13/06/20231110.10238383.80
15/06/202342011 979.85119.96
16/06/20232101989.8052022,009.90
19/06/202332001 980.00---
20/06/2023---12001,980.00
21/06/202363002 961.00---
22/06/20233101989.80119.88
23/06/202352011 939.65119.76
26/06/2023---32011,989.90
27/06/202385004 800.00---
28/06/202342312 224.53214135.80
29/06/202331701 625.20---
30/06/20231100960.00---
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nGieZslvk5eWl2+bYchsmJeUamtok2aYZWeampNwZpiWZ5phyW6UmprLZnFilW1v
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-81089-ateme_liquidity-contract-30.06.23_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.