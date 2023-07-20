Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JSDZ | ISIN: FR0013357621 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA
Frankfurt
20.07.23
08:05 Uhr
49,350 Euro
+0,300
+0,61 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAVESTONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAVESTONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,50049,55018:57
Actusnews Wire
20.07.2023 | 18:23
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract half-year report

On 30 June 2023 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc - BNP PARIBAS Group, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

  • 17,700 Wavestone shares;
  • € 697,855.79 in cash.

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position on 12/31/2018), the means were the following:

  • 36,611 Wavestone shares;
  • € 88,633.74 in cash.

Trading summary for the first half of 2023:

Purchases50,575 shares€ 2,332,570.74542 transactions
Sales51,074 shares€ 2,371,475.04559 transactions

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large organizations in their most critical transformations, with the aim of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. This is anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in our overarching values, known as "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on more than 4,000 employees across Europe, Asia, and the United States, and is a leading global consultancy.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris, and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Justine Brosset
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 1st half of 2023

PURCHASES SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTraded capital
in euros		DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTraded capital
in euros
TOTAL54250,5752,332,570.74TOTAL55951,0742,371,475.04
01/02/2023121,20051,804.9601/02/2023655024,124.98
01/03/202321044,400.401/03/2023880034,260
01/04/2023540116,972.5701/04/20231142.55
01/05/2023880033,405.0401/06/2023759424,857.18
01/06/202322008,30001/09/2023770029,715
01/10/2023548621,036.6101/10/202322008,750
01/12/2023330013,149.9901/11/2023871531,157.98
01/17/2023660027,81001/12/2023660026,520
01/18/20231146.5501/13/2023770031,014.97
01/19/2023770032,300.0301/16/20231241,125.6
01/20/2023330013,68001/17/2023330014,100
01/24/2023330013,989.9901/18/2023760128,196.58
01/25/2023101,00045,73001/19/202322009,310
01/27/2023325011,62001/20/2023550022,980
01/30/2023440018,56001/23/2023880036,920
01/31/202311004,61001/24/202322009,370
02/01/2023440019,18001/25/202311004,600
02/03/2023885041,474.9901/26/2023550023,230
02/06/2023780038,72001/30/20231146.85
02/07/202321366,615.3901/31/2023880037,530
02/08/202322009,77002/01/202311004,840
02/10/2023549324,444.2202/02/2023880038,725.04
02/13/2023550024,64002/03/202322009,770
02/14/2023540119,689.5802/07/2023880039,255.04
02/15/2023230014,76002/08/2023550024,640
02/16/202322009,84002/09/2023660030,004.98
02/17/2023440019,59002/10/2023550025,050
02/20/2023660029,539.9802/13/2023550024,880
02/21/2023760129,669.2102/14/202332019,999.61
02/22/2023430114,749.0902/15/202322009,930
02/23/20231149.4502/16/2023330014,910
02/24/2023980139,535.0402/17/2023660029,670
02/27/2023545222,140.1802/20/2023440019,850
02/28/2023770033,91502/21/202321617,991.7
03/01/202332019,859.1902/22/2023540119,829.09
03/02/2023535617,484.5802/23/2023540119,949.47
03/03/20231502,52502/24/2023650125,110.02
03/06/2023770035,539.9802/27/2023440019,740
03/07/2023872836,373.2102/28/202321617,901.2
03/08/202311004,94003/01/202332019,929.2
03/09/2023121,20056,600.0403/02/2023770035,000
03/10/2023660026,779.9803/03/2023440020,350
03/13/2023770030,880.0103/06/202311005,080
03/14/202311004,37003/07/2023220010,100
03/15/2023875033,384.9803/08/2023650125,010.52
03/16/2023560026,389.9803/10/202322008,970
03/17/20231095541,918.2903/13/202311004,470
03/20/2023770029,554.9803/14/20236 59026,306.98
03/21/202332018,643.1403/15/2023332714,669.61
03/22/202311004,38003/16/2023550022,285
03/23/2023650522,311.5103/17/2023550022,255
03/24/2023550022,13003/20/2023101,05044,927.51
03/27/202311004,40003/21/2023988638,477.92
03/28/2023760126,594.4903/22/2023330013,224.99
03/29/2023330013,26003/23/2023880035,630
03/31/2023660026,82003/27/2023770031,049.97
04/04/2023440018,17003/28/2023540117,884.52
04/05/202322009,08003/29/202311004,450
04/06/2023141,40063,729.9603/30/2023550022,245
04/11/2023990040,380.0303/31/2023330013,560
04/12/2023328712,797.1604/03/20231195043,207.52
04/13/2023440017,78504/04/202311004,560
04/14/2023430513,602.5104/05/2023660027,510
04/17/2023650122,294.404/06/202321225,632.5
04/18/2023535915,874.2604/12/202322009,010
04/19/2023870130,739.1304/13/202311004,485
04/20/2023430113,359.404/14/2023440017,910
04/21/2023121,10148,094.4304/17/2023650122,394.4
04/25/2023656024,517.0204/18/2023430113,379.36
04/26/2023540117,468.8404/19/20231082136,286.15
04/27/2023880035,15004/20/2023540117,904.41
05/02/2023650123,176.0104/21/20231144.4
05/03/2023550022,97504/24/2023550021,830
05/04/2023111,00145,705.9604/25/2023535015,424.89
05/05/2023650122,484.9804/26/2023860826,694.3
05/08/2023544220,343.5804/27/2023544419,649.22
05/09/202322009,15004/28/2023232,15099,102.53
05/10/2023660027,72005/02/2023760127,976.01
05/12/202322009,33005/03/202322009,280
05/15/2023330014,135.0105/04/2023870132,360.96
05/16/2023141,40064,980.0205/05/2023131,10550,661.05
05/17/2023430113,780.9505/08/2023437117,238.59
05/18/20231145.8505/09/2023545521,011.99
05/19/202331064,902.105/11/2023550023,290
05/22/2023660027,70505/12/202322009,370
05/23/2023545920,886.805/15/2023550023,650
05/24/2023648221,661.805/16/202332039,597.84
05/25/2023550022,29505/17/2023430113,860.96
05/26/202322008,79005/18/2023750223,117.2
05/29/202322008,89005/19/2023430113,981.36
05/30/2023542118,662.6405/22/20231146.75
05/31/202322008,72005/23/20231145.9
06/01/2023550022,14505/24/20231145.15
06/02/2023330013,78505/25/202319405
06/06/202322009,41005/26/2023874132,791.62
06/08/2023440019,39005/29/20231144.7
06/09/2023440019,31005/30/202315223.25
06/12/202322009,64005/31/2023660026,790
06/13/202322009,74006/01/2023111,10049,708.45
06/14/2023770034,129.9706/02/2023550023,125
06/15/2023330014,38506/05/2023760628,426.79
06/16/2023330014,43006/06/2023440018,990
06/19/2023761529,511.5106/07/2023770033,890.01
06/20/202332019,497.3506/08/20231148.55
06/21/202322009,66006/09/2023324511,889.26
06/22/2023550024,22006/12/2023440019,490
06/23/202332019,678.1506/13/2023550024,545
06/26/2023440019,17006/14/202311004,945
06/27/2023880039,355.0406/15/2023550024,175
06/28/20231148.606/16/2023550024,180
06/29/2023440019,78006/19/202311004,820
06/30/202321015,024.6506/20/2023650123,947.35
06/21/2023550024,360
06/22/202314194.4
06/23/2023430114,568.16
06/26/2023770034,359.99
06/28/2023770034,419.98
06/29/2023660029,845.02
06/30/2023330014,960.01

1 Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mJicYJZvkpmanHJpl5qZbmKXbZhqlJWUmWPLmGhxYszHmW1hm2djl8iaZnFilW1s
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-81086-wavestone_cp-bilan-semestriel-contrat-liquidite_200723-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.