WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract half-year report

On 30 June 2023 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc - BNP PARIBAS Group, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:
- 17,700 Wavestone shares;
- € 697,855.79 in cash.
Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position on 12/31/2018), the means were the following:
- 36,611 Wavestone shares;
- € 88,633.74 in cash.
Trading summary for the first half of 2023:
|Purchases
|50,575 shares
|€ 2,332,570.74
|542 transactions
|Sales
|51,074 shares
|€ 2,371,475.04
|559 transactions
Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 1st half of 2023
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Traded capital
in euros
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Traded capital
in euros
|TOTAL
|542
|50,575
|2,332,570.74
|TOTAL
|559
|51,074
|2,371,475.04
|01/02/2023
|12
|1,200
|51,804.96
|01/02/2023
|6
|550
|24,124.98
|01/03/2023
|2
|104
|4,400.4
|01/03/2023
|8
|800
|34,260
|01/04/2023
|5
|401
|16,972.57
|01/04/2023
|1
|1
|42.55
|01/05/2023
|8
|800
|33,405.04
|01/06/2023
|7
|594
|24,857.18
|01/06/2023
|2
|200
|8,300
|01/09/2023
|7
|700
|29,715
|01/10/2023
|5
|486
|21,036.61
|01/10/2023
|2
|200
|8,750
|01/12/2023
|3
|300
|13,149.99
|01/11/2023
|8
|715
|31,157.98
|01/17/2023
|6
|600
|27,810
|01/12/2023
|6
|600
|26,520
|01/18/2023
|1
|1
|46.55
|01/13/2023
|7
|700
|31,014.97
|01/19/2023
|7
|700
|32,300.03
|01/16/2023
|1
|24
|1,125.6
|01/20/2023
|3
|300
|13,680
|01/17/2023
|3
|300
|14,100
|01/24/2023
|3
|300
|13,989.99
|01/18/2023
|7
|601
|28,196.58
|01/25/2023
|10
|1,000
|45,730
|01/19/2023
|2
|200
|9,310
|01/27/2023
|3
|250
|11,620
|01/20/2023
|5
|500
|22,980
|01/30/2023
|4
|400
|18,560
|01/23/2023
|8
|800
|36,920
|01/31/2023
|1
|100
|4,610
|01/24/2023
|2
|200
|9,370
|02/01/2023
|4
|400
|19,180
|01/25/2023
|1
|100
|4,600
|02/03/2023
|8
|850
|41,474.99
|01/26/2023
|5
|500
|23,230
|02/06/2023
|7
|800
|38,720
|01/30/2023
|1
|1
|46.85
|02/07/2023
|2
|136
|6,615.39
|01/31/2023
|8
|800
|37,530
|02/08/2023
|2
|200
|9,770
|02/01/2023
|1
|100
|4,840
|02/10/2023
|5
|493
|24,444.22
|02/02/2023
|8
|800
|38,725.04
|02/13/2023
|5
|500
|24,640
|02/03/2023
|2
|200
|9,770
|02/14/2023
|5
|401
|19,689.58
|02/07/2023
|8
|800
|39,255.04
|02/15/2023
|2
|300
|14,760
|02/08/2023
|5
|500
|24,640
|02/16/2023
|2
|200
|9,840
|02/09/2023
|6
|600
|30,004.98
|02/17/2023
|4
|400
|19,590
|02/10/2023
|5
|500
|25,050
|02/20/2023
|6
|600
|29,539.98
|02/13/2023
|5
|500
|24,880
|02/21/2023
|7
|601
|29,669.21
|02/14/2023
|3
|201
|9,999.61
|02/22/2023
|4
|301
|14,749.09
|02/15/2023
|2
|200
|9,930
|02/23/2023
|1
|1
|49.45
|02/16/2023
|3
|300
|14,910
|02/24/2023
|9
|801
|39,535.04
|02/17/2023
|6
|600
|29,670
|02/27/2023
|5
|452
|22,140.18
|02/20/2023
|4
|400
|19,850
|02/28/2023
|7
|700
|33,915
|02/21/2023
|2
|161
|7,991.7
|03/01/2023
|3
|201
|9,859.19
|02/22/2023
|5
|401
|19,829.09
|03/02/2023
|5
|356
|17,484.58
|02/23/2023
|5
|401
|19,949.47
|03/03/2023
|1
|50
|2,525
|02/24/2023
|6
|501
|25,110.02
|03/06/2023
|7
|700
|35,539.98
|02/27/2023
|4
|400
|19,740
|03/07/2023
|8
|728
|36,373.21
|02/28/2023
|2
|161
|7,901.2
|03/08/2023
|1
|100
|4,940
|03/01/2023
|3
|201
|9,929.2
|03/09/2023
|12
|1,200
|56,600.04
|03/02/2023
|7
|700
|35,000
|03/10/2023
|6
|600
|26,779.98
|03/03/2023
|4
|400
|20,350
|03/13/2023
|7
|700
|30,880.01
|03/06/2023
|1
|100
|5,080
|03/14/2023
|1
|100
|4,370
|03/07/2023
|2
|200
|10,100
|03/15/2023
|8
|750
|33,384.98
|03/08/2023
|6
|501
|25,010.52
|03/16/2023
|5
|600
|26,389.98
|03/10/2023
|2
|200
|8,970
|03/17/2023
|10
|955
|41,918.29
|03/13/2023
|1
|100
|4,470
|03/20/2023
|7
|700
|29,554.98
|03/14/2023
|6
|590
|26,306.98
|03/21/2023
|3
|201
|8,643.14
|03/15/2023
|3
|327
|14,669.61
|03/22/2023
|1
|100
|4,380
|03/16/2023
|5
|500
|22,285
|03/23/2023
|6
|505
|22,311.51
|03/17/2023
|5
|500
|22,255
|03/24/2023
|5
|500
|22,130
|03/20/2023
|10
|1,050
|44,927.51
|03/27/2023
|1
|100
|4,400
|03/21/2023
|9
|886
|38,477.92
|03/28/2023
|7
|601
|26,594.49
|03/22/2023
|3
|300
|13,224.99
|03/29/2023
|3
|300
|13,260
|03/23/2023
|8
|800
|35,630
|03/31/2023
|6
|600
|26,820
|03/27/2023
|7
|700
|31,049.97
|04/04/2023
|4
|400
|18,170
|03/28/2023
|5
|401
|17,884.52
|04/05/2023
|2
|200
|9,080
|03/29/2023
|1
|100
|4,450
|04/06/2023
|14
|1,400
|63,729.96
|03/30/2023
|5
|500
|22,245
|04/11/2023
|9
|900
|40,380.03
|03/31/2023
|3
|300
|13,560
|04/12/2023
|3
|287
|12,797.16
|04/03/2023
|11
|950
|43,207.52
|04/13/2023
|4
|400
|17,785
|04/04/2023
|1
|100
|4,560
|04/14/2023
|4
|305
|13,602.51
|04/05/2023
|6
|600
|27,510
|04/17/2023
|6
|501
|22,294.4
|04/06/2023
|2
|122
|5,632.5
|04/18/2023
|5
|359
|15,874.26
|04/12/2023
|2
|200
|9,010
|04/19/2023
|8
|701
|30,739.13
|04/13/2023
|1
|100
|4,485
|04/20/2023
|4
|301
|13,359.4
|04/14/2023
|4
|400
|17,910
|04/21/2023
|12
|1,101
|48,094.43
|04/17/2023
|6
|501
|22,394.4
|04/25/2023
|6
|560
|24,517.02
|04/18/2023
|4
|301
|13,379.36
|04/26/2023
|5
|401
|17,468.84
|04/19/2023
|10
|821
|36,286.15
|04/27/2023
|8
|800
|35,150
|04/20/2023
|5
|401
|17,904.41
|05/02/2023
|6
|501
|23,176.01
|04/21/2023
|1
|1
|44.4
|05/03/2023
|5
|500
|22,975
|04/24/2023
|5
|500
|21,830
|05/04/2023
|11
|1,001
|45,705.96
|04/25/2023
|5
|350
|15,424.89
|05/05/2023
|6
|501
|22,484.98
|04/26/2023
|8
|608
|26,694.3
|05/08/2023
|5
|442
|20,343.58
|04/27/2023
|5
|444
|19,649.22
|05/09/2023
|2
|200
|9,150
|04/28/2023
|23
|2,150
|99,102.53
|05/10/2023
|6
|600
|27,720
|05/02/2023
|7
|601
|27,976.01
|05/12/2023
|2
|200
|9,330
|05/03/2023
|2
|200
|9,280
|05/15/2023
|3
|300
|14,135.01
|05/04/2023
|8
|701
|32,360.96
|05/16/2023
|14
|1,400
|64,980.02
|05/05/2023
|13
|1,105
|50,661.05
|05/17/2023
|4
|301
|13,780.95
|05/08/2023
|4
|371
|17,238.59
|05/18/2023
|1
|1
|45.85
|05/09/2023
|5
|455
|21,011.99
|05/19/2023
|3
|106
|4,902.1
|05/11/2023
|5
|500
|23,290
|05/22/2023
|6
|600
|27,705
|05/12/2023
|2
|200
|9,370
|05/23/2023
|5
|459
|20,886.8
|05/15/2023
|5
|500
|23,650
|05/24/2023
|6
|482
|21,661.8
|05/16/2023
|3
|203
|9,597.84
|05/25/2023
|5
|500
|22,295
|05/17/2023
|4
|301
|13,860.96
|05/26/2023
|2
|200
|8,790
|05/18/2023
|7
|502
|23,117.2
|05/29/2023
|2
|200
|8,890
|05/19/2023
|4
|301
|13,981.36
|05/30/2023
|5
|421
|18,662.64
|05/22/2023
|1
|1
|46.75
|05/31/2023
|2
|200
|8,720
|05/23/2023
|1
|1
|45.9
|06/01/2023
|5
|500
|22,145
|05/24/2023
|1
|1
|45.15
|06/02/2023
|3
|300
|13,785
|05/25/2023
|1
|9
|405
|06/06/2023
|2
|200
|9,410
|05/26/2023
|8
|741
|32,791.62
|06/08/2023
|4
|400
|19,390
|05/29/2023
|1
|1
|44.7
|06/09/2023
|4
|400
|19,310
|05/30/2023
|1
|5
|223.25
|06/12/2023
|2
|200
|9,640
|05/31/2023
|6
|600
|26,790
|06/13/2023
|2
|200
|9,740
|06/01/2023
|11
|1,100
|49,708.45
|06/14/2023
|7
|700
|34,129.97
|06/02/2023
|5
|500
|23,125
|06/15/2023
|3
|300
|14,385
|06/05/2023
|7
|606
|28,426.79
|06/16/2023
|3
|300
|14,430
|06/06/2023
|4
|400
|18,990
|06/19/2023
|7
|615
|29,511.51
|06/07/2023
|7
|700
|33,890.01
|06/20/2023
|3
|201
|9,497.35
|06/08/2023
|1
|1
|48.55
|06/21/2023
|2
|200
|9,660
|06/09/2023
|3
|245
|11,889.26
|06/22/2023
|5
|500
|24,220
|06/12/2023
|4
|400
|19,490
|06/23/2023
|3
|201
|9,678.15
|06/13/2023
|5
|500
|24,545
|06/26/2023
|4
|400
|19,170
|06/14/2023
|1
|100
|4,945
|06/27/2023
|8
|800
|39,355.04
|06/15/2023
|5
|500
|24,175
|06/28/2023
|1
|1
|48.6
|06/16/2023
|5
|500
|24,180
|06/29/2023
|4
|400
|19,780
|06/19/2023
|1
|100
|4,820
|06/30/2023
|2
|101
|5,024.65
|06/20/2023
|6
|501
|23,947.35
|06/21/2023
|5
|500
|24,360
|06/22/2023
|1
|4
|194.4
|06/23/2023
|4
|301
|14,568.16
|06/26/2023
|7
|700
|34,359.99
|06/28/2023
|7
|700
|34,419.98
|06/29/2023
|6
|600
|29,845.02
|06/30/2023
|3
|300
|14,960.01
1 Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)
