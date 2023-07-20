Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023
WKN: A114PL | ISIN: GB00BMJ6DW54
20.07.23
8,538 Euro
+0,002
+0,02 %
ACCESSWIRE
20.07.2023 | 18:26
INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: destination:miami Concludes Elevated Show During Miami Swim Week 2023

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Informa Markets Fashion, organizers of premier fashion events MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE and Sourcing at MAGIC, wrapped the 2023 edition of destination:miami held during Miami Swim Week from July 8-10 at Eden Roc Miami.

destination:miami fused fashion, wellness and discovery during the three-day vacation inspired event where attendees were welcomed each day with sunrise yoga and breakfast followed by two floors of exclusive advanced contemporary swim and resortwear brands.

"This season retailers came to see a preview of the vibrant colors and patterns that the swim and resortwear market has to offer. destination:miami is the place where future must-have designs, styles, and accessories are discovered before they ever reach the consumer market, said Kelly Helfman, President, Informa Markets Fashion. "In addition to the show, destination:miami embodied the experience of vacation through rejuvenating activations designed to promote balance through self-care sessions and wellness moments."

INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Press release picture

Swim and resortwear fashion were in full bloom with designs from the likes of Gapaz displaying delicate patterns and beautiful bright colors from the latest swimwear collections and Sigal inspiring wearable art concepts with watercolor designs across a stunning collection. Other categories ranged from fine jewelry created by Paris based Van Den Abeele, handbags by Think Royln, sunglasses by Mr. Boho and contemporary footwear by 4CCCCEES. Other notable exhibiting brands included B Label, Liliana Meza, Bonfire, Apaya, Nammu, Respoke and Esenshel.

Buyers from online shops, boutiques, 4-star resorts and large retailers included Neiman Marcus, Four Seasons, Anthropologie, ShopBop, Revolve, Kith and Net-A-Porter in attendance, looking to fill inventory across the globe with immediates as well ordering for the Spring/Summer 2024 season.

INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Press release picture

The highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2024 COTERIE New York will take place September 19-21, 2023, register today at coteriefashionevents.com and follow @coterie_show for the latest destination:miami and COTERIE New York updates.

About COTERIE

COTERIE is the premier women's contemporary to advanced contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories platform. Connecting emerging and established brands and designers to an elite list of domestic and international retailers, influencers, and media, COTERIE's first-class events build exclusive experiences that fuel discovery, commerce, and connectivity, while inspiring upmarket trends. For more information, please visit: www.coteriefashionevents.com.

About Informa Markets Fashion

Informa Markets Fashion a division of Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc, (LON:INF), connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights, and worldwide fashion trade events including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC. From more effective manufacturing and supply chain opportunities to creative design inspiration and retail on the wholesale floor, Informa Markets Fashion's diverse portfolio supports the entire fashion ecosystem - fostering innovation and driving creativity year-round. For more information on upcoming events, please visit: www.findfashionevents.com.

Contacts

Kristin Borland
Informa Markets Fashion
fashionpr@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769218/destinationmiami-Concludes-Elevated-Show-During-Miami-Swim-Week-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
