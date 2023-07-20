DJ ROCTOOL: Confirmed acceleration in sales growth in first-half 2023: +24%

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Le Bourget-du-Lac, 20th of July 2023 - 6pm CEST Confirmed acceleration in sales growth in first-half 2023: +24% -- Sharp rise in sales of new systems -- Significant progress on major strategic projects: Solar - Hydrogen - Low-carbon packaging Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), specialists in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics and composites, announces consolidated sales of 5.1EUR million for the first half of 2023, representing a very significant increase of +24% vs H1 2022, confirming the trend already recorded half-year after half-year (as a reminder, H1 in 2022 was 4.1EUR million and 2.9EUR million in 2021.) In the first six months of 2023, Roctool's sales once again enjoyed sustained momentum, exceeding expectations. This strong growth testifies to the ever-increasing adoption of the company's high value-added solutions across all its markets. Merchandise sales, including induction systems, peripherals, mold components and prototypes, reached 3.3 million euros, recording another very significant increase of +69% compared with the first half of 2022. Merchandise sales demonstrate the growing number of new users of Roctool technology. Services, including engineering studies, installation and commissioning services with corresponding testing, generated sales of 1.2 million euros in the first half of 2023, maintaining the very high level of the first half of 2022 (+1%). Revenues from licensing, royalties and strategic agreements came to 0.6 million euros in the first half as anticipated, compared with 1.0 million euros in the first half of 2022. Significant advances in new strategic segments Solar: Following a conclusive Proof of Concept, CEA/INES has decided to invest in a complete installation, due to start up in early 2024. Roctool also jointly participated in the Intersolar event in Munich in June 2023 to present its advances, strengthening its presence in this promising market. Hydrogen: Roctool continues its efforts to industrialize new fuel cell manufacturing technologies. Several thousand units have already been successfully produced. This breakthrough strengthens Roctool's position in the hydrogen sector, which represents a major additional growth driver for the company. Eco-responsible, low-carbon packaging: The company's commitment to eco-responsible packaging has taken shape with the arrival of new projects in the beauty sector, as well as the ongoing development of disruptive innovations. These new advances are the culmination of the company's efforts to ensure the sustainability of plastics and, more generally, respect for the environment. A solid financial position Roctool had cash and cash equivalents of 1.5EUR million on June 30, 2023 (similar to the level recorded on January 15, 2023). The company has also begun repayment of the State-guaranteed loan in line with its initial commitments. Roctool maintains a prudent cash management policy, guaranteeing the company's long-term stability and viability without jeopardizing the financing of its growth plan. Confidence for the rest of the year Thanks to record sales in the first half of 2023, CEO Mathieu Boulanger is confident that sales growth will continue in the second half of 2023: "This first half is in line with 2021 and 2022, with strong growth of 24%. Our project is solid, and our technology is becoming increasingly popular for high value-added products, with new brands arriving, almost always with a view to reducing CO2 emissions. Coupled with fine management of our resources, this current rate of growth could enable us to achieve another record year in 2023". Third consecutive year of historic growth, Roctool confirms its ambition to become the leader in eco-responsible molding Next publication: 12th of October 2023: Publication of half-year results 2023 Contact press / Investor relations Aelyon Madina TALL +33 1 75 77 54 65 roctool@aelium.fr About Roctool: Roctool, specializes in rapid heat and cool technologies for plastic injection and composite molding. The processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, consumer products, renewable energy, beauty packaging and medical. Roctool is an induction molding technology, working with plastic and composite including recycled materials. Roctool offers Engineering services, induction generators, tooling hardware and on-site support to manufacturers around the globe. Roctool technologies are well known for removing secondary operations which enable manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of the parts produced, as well as their environmental impact. Headquarters are found in Le Bourget-du-Lac (France), Roctool is present in the USA, China, Japan and Germany. 