Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0N9T5 | ISIN: FR0010523167 | Ticker-Symbol: 4CP
Frankfurt
20.07.23
08:05 Uhr
2,980 Euro
+0,380
+14,62 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCTOOL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCTOOL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9203,14019:53
Dow Jones News
20.07.2023 | 18:31
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ROCTOOL: Confirmed acceleration in sales growth in first-half 2023: +24%

DJ ROCTOOL: Confirmed acceleration in sales growth in first-half 2023: +24% 

ROCTOOL 
ROCTOOL: Confirmed acceleration in sales growth in first-half 2023: +24% 
20-Jul-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
 
Le Bourget-du-Lac, 20th of July 2023 - 6pm CEST 
 
 
 
Confirmed acceleration in sales growth in first-half 2023: +24% 
 
   -- Sharp rise in sales of new systems 
   -- Significant progress on major strategic projects: 
Solar - Hydrogen - Low-carbon packaging 
Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), specialists in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics and 
composites, announces consolidated sales of 5.1EUR million for the first half of 2023, representing a very significant 
increase of +24% vs H1 2022, confirming the trend already recorded half-year after half-year (as a reminder, H1 in 2022 
was 4.1EUR million and 2.9EUR million in 2021.) In the first six months of 2023, Roctool's sales once again enjoyed 
sustained momentum, exceeding expectations. This strong growth testifies to the ever-increasing adoption of the 
company's high value-added solutions across all its markets. 
Merchandise sales, including induction systems, peripherals, mold components and prototypes, reached 3.3 million euros, 
recording another very significant increase of +69% compared with the first half of 2022. Merchandise sales demonstrate 
the growing number of new users of Roctool technology. 
 
Services, including engineering studies, installation and commissioning services with corresponding testing, generated 
sales of 1.2 million euros in the first half of 2023, maintaining the very high level of the first half of 2022 (+1%). 
 
Revenues from licensing, royalties and strategic agreements came to 0.6 million euros in the first half as anticipated, 
compared with 1.0 million euros in the first half of 2022. 
 
Significant advances in new strategic segments 
Solar: Following a conclusive Proof of Concept, CEA/INES has decided to invest in a complete installation, due to start 
up in early 2024. Roctool also jointly participated in the Intersolar event in Munich in June 2023 to present its 
advances, strengthening its presence in this promising market. 
Hydrogen: Roctool continues its efforts to industrialize new fuel cell manufacturing technologies. Several thousand 
units have already been successfully produced. This breakthrough strengthens Roctool's position in the hydrogen sector, 
which represents a major additional growth driver for the company. 
Eco-responsible, low-carbon packaging: The company's commitment to eco-responsible packaging has taken shape with the 
arrival of new projects in the beauty sector, as well as the ongoing development of disruptive innovations. These new 
advances are the culmination of the company's efforts to ensure the sustainability of plastics and, more generally, 
respect for the environment. 
 
A solid financial position 
Roctool had cash and cash equivalents of 1.5EUR million on June 30, 2023 (similar to the level recorded on January 15, 
2023). The company has also begun repayment of the State-guaranteed loan in line with its initial commitments. Roctool 
maintains a prudent cash management policy, guaranteeing the company's long-term stability and viability without 
jeopardizing the financing of its growth plan. 
 
Confidence for the rest of the year 
Thanks to record sales in the first half of 2023, CEO Mathieu Boulanger is confident that sales growth will continue in 
the second half of 2023: "This first half is in line with 2021 and 2022, with strong growth of 24%. Our project is 
solid, and our technology is becoming increasingly popular for high value-added products, with new brands arriving, 
almost always with a view to reducing CO2 emissions. Coupled with fine management of our resources, this current rate 
of growth could enable us to achieve another record year in 2023". 
 
 
Third consecutive year of historic growth, Roctool confirms its ambition to become the leader in 
eco-responsible molding 
 
 
Next publication: 
12th of October 2023: Publication of half-year results 2023 
 
Contact press / Investor relations 
Aelyon 
Madina TALL 
+33 1 75 77 54 65 
roctool@aelium.fr 
 
 
 
About Roctool: Roctool, specializes in rapid heat and cool technologies for plastic injection and composite molding. 
The processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, consumer 
products, renewable energy, beauty packaging and medical. Roctool is an induction molding technology, working with 
plastic and composite including recycled materials. Roctool offers Engineering services, induction generators, tooling 
hardware and on-site support to manufacturers around the globe. Roctool technologies are well known for removing 
secondary operations which enable manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of the parts produced, as well as their 
environmental impact. Headquarters are found in Le Bourget-du-Lac (France), Roctool is present in the USA, China, Japan 
and Germany. 
For more information: www.roctool.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: Confirmed acceleration in sales growth in first-half 2023: +24% 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ROCTOOL 
         Savoie Technolac Modul R 
         73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC 
         France 
Internet:    www.roctool.com 
ISIN:      FR0010523167 
Euronext Ticker: ALROC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   1684947 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1684947 20-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1684947&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2023 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.