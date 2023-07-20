Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2023) - Houzlet, the pioneering virtual leasing office disrupting the rental industry, announced today that it had reached a remarkable milestone of 62,000 listings. Known for its comprehensive services, including pre-qualifying tenants, easy payment systems, robust marketing, and a unique guaranteed rent scheme, Houzlet's innovative approach to home rental management has been capturing the attention of homeowners and agents nationwide.

"In an industry that is constantly evolving, we're proud to provide an unmatched solution that simplifies rental management while maximizing profits," said Anthony Louis, CEO of Houzlet. "Our 62,000th listing highlights our rapid growth and commitment to providing homeowners and agents flexible, hassle-free rental options."

Through Houzlet's Virtual Leasing Office, homeowners and agents can leverage a team of professional Leasing Agents dedicated to streamlining the rental process. This feature distinguishes Houzlet from other home rental apps, providing a cost-effective and efficient way to manage listings.

Houzlet's robust tenant pre-qualification process, 360 Verified by Houzlet, ensures that only suitable candidates are considered for viewings, using a comprehensive screening system that includes credit reports, background checks, bank accounts, payroll, biometric technology, and ID authentication.

Recognizing the difficulties in managing rent payments, Houzlet has also integrated with Plaid to ensure easy, on-time transactions. This connection allows for the scheduling of monthly rent payments, reducing instances of missed or late fees.

Moreover, Houzlet's robust marketing strategy includes syndicating listings with affiliate partner sites, potentially exposing them to over 210 million monthly visitors. This approach has proven to reduce vacancies by 50%, thanks to the diligent management of inquiries and messages to prospective tenants by the Houzlet team.

One of Houzlet's most attractive offerings is its Guaranteed Rent feature. Houzlet provides 100% of the expected monthly rental income, even if the property is unoccupied, giving homeowners and agents complete peace of mind.

Houzlet is fast becoming the go-to platform for homeowners and agents seeking to leverage the rising trend in seasonal rentals. The platform aids in capitalizing on this market segment, which commands up to 80% higher rates than traditional long-term leases backed by guaranteed rent.

For more information about Houzlet's innovative home rental management platform or to schedule a call, visit www.houzlet.com.

Contact:

Jeff Stein

Houzlet

415-649-4450

media@houzlet.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174244