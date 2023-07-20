Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
20.07.2023 | 21:02
Pay it Forward: Corey Stapleton for President: U.S. Presidential Candidate Corey Stapleton Says China is Not the Enemy

Republican Presidential candidate says U.S. goal should be 200 years of peaceful trade and prosperity with China

BILLINGS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Corey Stapleton, the first Republican to announce his bid for the 2024 presidential election, has declared that the U.S. and China are economic rivals, not enemies. As a former naval officer and Montana Secretary of State, Stapleton is advocating for a more cooperative approach between the two global powers. He has condemned the spike in nationalist rhetoric and military-style posturing, which could lead to conflict.

Corey Stapleton for President

Corey Stapleton for President



The Republican candidate noted that the U.S. has imposed taxes and tariffs on Chinese imports, attempted to ban the app TikTok, and disrupted tech supply chains. These measures, he believes, are provocative and unnecessary. He has urged for respect and restraint, suggesting that wars have often started with seemingly harmless nationalistic policies.

Stapleton, 55, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and is a former surface warfare officer of the U.S. Navy. His campaign's slogan 'Pay it Forward' promotes fiscal conservatism, American strength and leadership, as well as introducing a comprehensive "U.S. Immigration and Border Security" bill within the first 100 days in office.

Contact Information

Lorna Kuney
Communications
info@coreystapleton.com
(406)442-6633

SOURCE: Corey Stapleton for President

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769375/US-Presidential-Candidate-Corey-Stapleton-Says-China-is-Not-the-Enemy

