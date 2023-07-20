Taproot Foundation: Legal Pro Bono Support for Nonprofits

Thursday, July 27 at 1 PM ET / 12 PM CT / 11 MT / 10 PT
Register Now
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Taproot Foundation?teams?up with?TrustLaw, the global pro bono legal service of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, for a webinar on how?nonprofits?and social enterprises can access their network of law firms for free legal assistance.???
During this webinar on Thursday, July 27, experts from TrustLaw will cover:??
- An introduction to the range of legal resources offered through?the TrustLaw?service??
- Common legal issues affecting?nonprofits and?social enterprises that you can seek assistance with through the TrustLaw service?
- Tips and tools for accessing legal help as a member of the?TrustLaw?nonprofit?community??
Register now and learn about the legal issues and protections that can save your organization time, resources, and headache in the future, as well as a greater awareness of the legal issues that TrustLaw can help your organization with.?
