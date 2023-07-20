Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
ACCESSWIRE
20.07.2023 | 21:02
Taproot Foundation: Legal Pro Bono Support for Nonprofits

Thursday, July 27 at 1 PM ET / 12 PM CT / 11 MT / 10 PT

Register Now

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Taproot Foundation?teams?up with?TrustLaw, the global pro bono legal service of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, for a webinar on how?nonprofits?and social enterprises can access their network of law firms for free legal assistance.???

During this webinar on Thursday, July 27, experts from TrustLaw will cover:??

  • An introduction to the range of legal resources offered through?the TrustLaw?service??
  • Common legal issues affecting?nonprofits and?social enterprises that you can seek assistance with through the TrustLaw service?
  • Tips and tools for accessing legal help as a member of the?TrustLaw?nonprofit?community??

Register now and learn about the legal issues and protections that can save your organization time, resources, and headache in the future, as well as a greater awareness of the legal issues that TrustLaw can help your organization with.?

Taproot Foundation, Thursday, July 20, 2023, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Taproot Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Taproot Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/taproot-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Taproot Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769365/Legal-Pro-Bono-Support-for-Nonprofits

