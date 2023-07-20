Vertigo Media Group: NY Mets Star Doc Gooden Joins Knicks Legend John Starks and Yankees Champ Jim Leyritz at the Bridge Golf Outing on July 24

Three sports legends gather at the historic Engineers Country Club to raise funds for New Yorkers struggling with mental health and substance use.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Three professional sports stars will attend The Bridge Golf Outing fundraiser on July 24, 2023, at the Engineers Country Club in Roslyn, NY, along with some of Long Island's top golfers and business leaders. Dwight Eugene Gooden, also known as Doc Gooden, is a Cy Young Award-winning pitcher who played 16 seasons in Major League Baseball. He is joining another pro baseball champion, Jim Leyritz, as well as NY Knicks legend John Starks, to help raise funds for The Bridge's nonprofit mission to provide housing and treatment for New Yorkers struggling with mental health and substance use.





The Bridge Golf Outing

The Bridge Golf Outing Fundraiser July 24

Doc Gooden will arrive at 9:30 am and be available to sign photos and connect with attendees and media. Jim Leyritz and John Starks will play in foursomes with golfers who are bidding in an auction for the opportunity; other auction items include sports memorabilia and luxury vacations.

Jim Leyritz recorded a video for The Bridge Golf Outing as a call to action on the issues of mental health and substance use that have impacted the lives and careers of many professional athletes. Gooden, Starks, and Leyritz stepped up to help raise awareness and funds for The Bridge, which provides comprehensive healthcare, therapy, and housing for more than 4,000 New Yorkers annually with a focus on the community's most vulnerable, including the elderly, disabled, and veterans.

Media are invited to attend; interviews can be facilitated with Doc Gooden, Jim Leyritz, and John Starks by contacting Lisa Mirabile, CEO of Vertigo Media Group, at lisa@vertigomediagrp.com.

The Bridge Golf Outing is an 18-hole best ball outing with registration and breakfast at 9:30 am; shotgun tee-off at 11:00 am; cocktails at 4:00 pm with Dinner, Presentations, Tournament Awards, and Silent Auction from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. The Bridge Golf Outing is being played at the Engineers Country Club, 55 Glenwood Road, Roslyn Harbor, NY, 11576.

All proceeds from The Bridge Golf Outing will benefit The Bridge nonprofit. The event is supported by head sponsor Dynamic Air Conditioning Co. with top sponsors Winter Bros. Waste Management Systems of Long Island, FPS Contractors, Amsterdam Restoration, Champion Elevator Corp., Fred Smith Plumbing & Heating, and others. Spots are still available to participate as a Player, Sponsor, Players, or Spectator. Information on event Sponsorships, auction, and tickets can be found at: Let's Par-tee: The Bridge Golf Outing or by contacting The Bridge directly at 212-663-3000 or info@thebridgeny.org.

