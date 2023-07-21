Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2023) - Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a service agreement dated March 14, 2023 (the "Services Agreement") with Independent Trading Group ("ITG"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Services Agreement, ITG will provide market making services for the Issuer for its Securities for a period of three (3) months, which began on or around March 14, 2023, and will renew in one (1) month terms unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice. ITG will provide the Issuer with services whereby it will buy and sell securities of the Company for the purposes of "market making", which includes facilitating trading, or liquidity, in those securities. The Company has agreed to pay CDN$5,000 per month plus applicable taxes on the first day of every month. ITG and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities, nor do they have any rights or intent to acquire such an interest. ITG's business is located in Toronto Ontario, its email contact is info@itg84.com and its phone number is 416-583-2194.

About Hertz Lithium Inc.

Hertz Lithium Inc. is a British Columbia based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company currently has one material mineral property, the Lucky Mica Project, located in the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA, which is in the exploration stage. The Company is also working with the PSRF in the development of a novel lithium extraction technology. https://hertzlithium.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

