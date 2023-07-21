

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 3.3 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 3.5 percent but was up from 3.2 percent in May.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, inflation rose 0.1 percent - in line with expectations following the flat reading in the previous month.



Core consumer prices, which exclude the volatile costs of food, rose an annual 3.3 percent - matching forecasts and up from 3.2 percent a month earlier.



