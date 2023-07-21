Kowloon, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2023) - The global platform for digital assets, Ledger, and B2BinPay, a top-tier crypto payment platform, are now working together.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8675/174210_d9315e6a24d08baf_001full.jpg

This innovative partnership provides customers a unique, specially created Ledger Nano X with a crypto-processing design showing the B2BinPay branding. With the help of this high-end solution, consumers may keep their digital assets in dependable, secure crypto wallets that are simple and practical to use.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8675/174210_d9315e6a24d08baf_002full.jpg

As a way of saying thanks for their continued support, these branded Ledgers will be accessible to B2BinPay's newly onboarded merchants, enterprise clients, as well as current faithful customers.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8675/174210_d9315e6a24d08baf_003full.jpg

Customers will get special discount codes from B2BinPay to claim their hardware wallets. These codes may be input on the Ledger website's special cooperation page, which enables users to claim their exclusive gadgets.

About Ledger

Ledger's multicurrency devices aims to offer the most secure offline storage for cryptocurrencies, with unrivaled levels of security against malicious assaults, as well as simpler asset management and auditable transaction logs.

B2BinPay clients now have access to one of the greatest crypto storage options available thanks to the partnership, allowing them to diversify their portfolios safely while keeping track of their essential assets.

More About B2BinPay

B2BinPay is an integrated crypto payment platform that allows businesses to securely send, receive, and exchange cryptocurrencies. Its wide selection of supported crypto coins enables clients to consolidate them into their preferred format - fiat currency, coins, or stablecoins - for cost-effective acceptance.

With the newly formed partnership with Ledger, the B2BinPay team is confident in their ability to deliver innovative and reliable crypto asset management solutions that will meet the needs of their valued customers and keep up with the ever-evolving FinTech industry.

Contact Information:

CHOW CHI WING

Company name: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

City and country: Block B, 8th Floor, MG Tower, 133 Hoi Bun Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Contact email: legal@softtechnologies.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174210