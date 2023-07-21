Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJKS | ISIN: FR0013154002 | Ticker-Symbol: 56S1
Tradegate
21.07.23
08:13 Uhr
230,10 Euro
-9,60
-4,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
227,90234,0008:18
230,10233,6008:18
Dow Jones News
21.07.2023 | 07:31
241 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year results -2-

DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year results 2023 of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year results 2023 of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
21-Jul-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aubagne, July 21, 2023 
Half-year results 2023 of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
 
 . Sales revenue of 1,402 million euros, in constant currencies^1 -19.6 percent organically^1 and 
  -18.5 percent including acquisitions^2(reported: -18.7 percent) 
 . Underlying EBITDA^1 at 416 million euros, resulting margin at 29.7 percent 
 . Full-year 2023 sales revenue and profitability outlook confirmed; uncertainties remain high due to global 
  political and economic situation 
 . Polyplus acquisition closed; start of integration 
After pandemic-related business and inventory buildup by customers had triggered extraordinary growth in previous 
years, Sartorius Stedim Biotech experienced temporary soft demand throughout the first half of 2023, as expected. 
Accordingly, the company recorded a decline in sales revenue in the first six months of the year and a lower but still 
relatively high profitability. Company management confirmed the full-year sales revenue and profitability outlook, 
which was adapted in mid-June. 
"Our markets remained challenging during the first six months of the year. The soft development of order intake lasted 
longer than we initially expected, as customers continued to destock and invested less due to free manufacturing 
capacities. We expect these adverse factors to be only temporary and anticipate that demand will gradually pick up 
during the second half of 2023. In light of the strong fundamental growth drivers of our markets, we are continuing our 
global investment program while also adding innovative technologies to our portfolio. In this regard, the successful 
closing of the Polyplus acquisition will further strengthen our offering for the strongly growing cell and gene therapy 
markets," said René Fáber, CEO of Sartorius Stedim Biotech. 
Business development ^1 
As expected, normalization of demand continued across all regions in the second quarter and therefore dominated the 
first half of 2023 overall. Following the exceptionally strong previous years due to the pandemic, the business 
performance of Sartorius Stedim Biotech was significantly impacted by the expected inventory reductions and a general 
reluctance to invest on the part of customers in the first six months of 2023. Accordingly, sales revenue declined by 
18.5 percent in constant currencies (organic: - 19.6 percent; reported: - 18.7 percent) to 1,402 million euros from the 
high prior-year level. Excluding the Covid-19-related business, the decrease was slightly above 10 percent in constant 
currencies. Order intake declined by 37.2 percent in constant currencies (reported: -37.5 percent) to 1,142 million 
euros. 
Underlying EBITDA stood at 416 million euros in the first half of the year, a decline of 31.5 percent, mainly as a 
result of the volume development. The resulting margin was 29.7 percent, compared with 35.2 percent in the prior-year 
period. Price effects on the procurement and customer sides largely offset each other. 
Relevant net profit was 242 million euros, compared with 405 million euros in the prior-year period. Underlying 
earnings per share were 2.62 euros (prior-year period: 4.40 euros). The number of employees worldwide stood at 11,135 
on June 30, 2023, compared with 11,934 at the end of 2022. 
Key financial indicators 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech continues to have a very sound balance sheet and financial base. Equity was 2,603 million 
euros as of June 30, 2023, corresponding to an equity ratio^1 of 50.2 percent (December 31, 2022: 2,514 million euros 
and 49.6 percent, respectively), and gross debt was 1,359 million euros (December 31, 2022: 1,136 million euros). Net 
debt stood at 1,248 million euros, resulting in a ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA^1 of 1.2 (December 31, 2022: 
1,029 million euros and 0.8, respectively). Cash flow from investing activities was -262 million euros, compared with 
-180 million euros in the same period last year. The ratio of capital expenditures (CAPEX) to sales revenue was 
18.7 percent (prior-year period: 10.4 percent). 
Polyplus acquisition successfully completed 
On July 18, 2023, thus after the end of the second quarter, Sartorius Stedim Biotech successfully completed the 
acquisition of Polyplus which had been announced in March 2023. 
Outlook for fiscal 2023 
Company management confirms its 2023 sales revenue and profitability outlook, which was adapted in June 2023. 
Accordingly, Group sales revenue is expected to decline in the low to mid-teens percentage range in the full year; 
excluding Covid-19-related business, revenue would decline in the high single-digit to low teens percentage range. 
Acquisitions, including Polyplus, are expected to contribute around 2 percentage points to the sales revenue 
development (excluding Polyplus 1 percentage point). The underlying EBITDA margin is anticipated at around 30 percent 
(previous year 35.0 percent), whereby the positive margin effect from the Polyplus acquisition is not expected to have 
any significant impact due to its inclusion during the year. 
The CAPEX ratio in 2023 is projected at around 15 percent and the ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA at slightly 
below 4. While the Polyplus acquisition has been included in this outlook, possible future acquisitions are not. 
All forecasts are based on constant currencies, as in the past years. Management also points out that the dynamics and 
volatilities in the industry have increased significantly in recent years. In addition, uncertainties due to the 
changed geopolitical situation, such as the emerging decoupling tendencies of various countries, are playing an 
increasing role. This results in higher uncertainty when forecasting business figures . 
1 Sartorius Stedim Biotech publishes alternative performance measures that are not defined by international accounting 
standards. These are determined with the aim of improving the comparability of business performance over time and 
within the industry. 
 
 . Constant currencies: Figures given in constant currencies eliminate the impact of changes in exchange 
  rates by applying the same exchange rate for the current and the previous period 
 . Organic: Organic growth figures exclude the impact from changes in exchange rates and changes in the 
  scope of consolidation 
 . Order intake: all customer orders contractually concluded and booked during the respective reporting 
  period 
 . Underlying EBITDA: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted for 
  extraordinary items 
 . Relevant net profit: profit for the period after non-controlling interest, adjusted for extraordinary 
  items and amortization, as well as based on the normalized financial result and the normalized tax rate 
 . Equity ratio: Equity in relation to the balance sheet total 
 . Ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA: quotient of net debt and underlying EBITDA over the past 12 
  months, including the pro forma amount contributed by acquisitions for this period 
2 Acquisitions of the Novasep chromatography division and Albumedix 
This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could 
cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. Sartorius Stedim 
Biotech shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this release. The original French press release is the 
legally binding version. 
Conference call 
René Fáber, CEO of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group, will discuss the company's business results with analysts and 
investors in a conference call at 3.30 p.m. CEST on July 21, 2023. You may register by clicking on the following link: 
https://media.choruscall.eu/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=dYPLeK17 
Further Information 
The press release and related media content is available here: 
https://www.sartorius.com/en/company-de/newsroom-deid-1176892 
Newsroom: 
https://www.sartorius.com/en/company-de/newsroom-de 
Financial calendar 
October 19, 2023: Publication of the nine-month figures (January to September 2023) 
Key Performance Indicators for the First Half of 2023 
in millions of EUR               6 months  6 months 
unless otherwise specified          2023    2022    - in % - in % cc^1 
Order Intake and Sales Revenue 
Order intake                 1,142.3  1,826.7  -37.5  -37.2 
Sales revenue                 1,401.8  1,724.3  -18.7  -18.5 
 . EMEA^2 
                       551.4   682.3   -19.2  -19.5 
 . Americas^2 
                       525.6   592.9   -11.3  -12.4 
 . Asia | Pacific^2 
                       324.9   449.2   -27.7  -25.2 
Results 
EBITDA^3                   415.7   607.0   -31.5 
EBITDA margin^3 in %             29.7    35.2 
Underlying net profit^4            241.5   405.2   -40.4 
Earnings per share^4 in EUR           2.62    4.40    -40.4 
Net profit^5                 244.2   484.9   -49.6 
 1 cc = constant currency 2 According to customer location 3 Underlying EBITDA = earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and adjusted for extraordinary items 4 Relevant / underlying net profit = net profit after non-controlling interest; adjusted for extraordinary items and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2023 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year results -2-

amortization, as well as based on a normalized financial result and normalized tax rate 5 After non-controlling interest Reconciliation between EBIT and underlying EBITDA 

In millions of EUR                     6 months    6 months 
unless otherwise specified                2023      2022 
EBIT (operating result)                 266.6      518.6 
Extraordinary items                   50.0      5.0 
Depreciation and amortization              99.0      83.4 
Underlying EBITDA                    415.7      607.0 
In millions of EUR,                          6 months 6 months 
unless otherwise specified                      2023   2022 
EBIT (operating result)                       266.6   518.6 
Extraordinary items                         50.0   5.0 
Amortization | IFRS 3                        33.7   29.9 
Normalized financial result^1                    -23.5   -5.7 
Normalized income tax (26%)^2                    -85.0   -142.4 
Underlying net result after taxes                  241.9   405.4 
Non-controlling interest                       -0.4   -0.2 
Underlying net result after taxes and non-controlling interest    241.5   405.2 
Underlying earnings per share (in EUR)                 2.62   4.40 1 Financial result excluding fair value adjustments of hedging instruments and currency effects relating to financing activities and change in valuation of earn-out liability 2 Normalized income tax based on the underlying profit before taxes and non-cash amortization 
in millions of EUR                         6 months  6 months 
unless otherwise specified                    2023    2022 
Gross debt                            1,358.5   732.3 
- Cash & cash equivalents                    110.0    156.1 
Net debt                             1,248.5   576.1 
 
Underlying EBITDA (12 months)                  1,030.1   1,153.0 
+ Pro forma EBITDA from acquisitions (12 months)         3.6     5.5 
Pro forma underlying EBITDA (12 months)             1,033.8   1,158.5 
Ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA              1.2     0.5 
in millions of EUR                        6 months   6 months 
unless otherwise specified                   2023     2022 
Sales revenue                         1,401.8   1,724.3 
Capital expenditures                      261.9    179.9 
Capital expenditures as % of sales revenue           18.7     10.4 A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech delivers significant organic growth and regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2022, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. At the end of 2022, around 12,000 employees were working for customers around the globe. Contact Petra Kirchhoff Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations +49 (0)551 308 1686 petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com Follow Sartorius Stedim Biotech on Twitter @Sartorius_Group and on LinkedIn.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: Press Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Issuer:    Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
       Avenue de Jouques 
       13781 Aubagne 
       France 
Phone:    +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:    sartorius.presse@sartorius.com 
Internet:   www.sartorius-stedim.com 
ISIN:     FR0013154002 
EQS News ID: 1685065 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1685065 21-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1685065&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2023 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.