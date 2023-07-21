DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability 21-Jul-2023 / 07:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aubagne, July 21, 2023 Information on Document Availability The report on the first half 2023 results of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group (Paris: DIM) is now available at: https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biotech-sa-investor-relations It contains the following information: - Business development for the period of January to June 2023 as well as the 2023 full year forecast for the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group - Consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023 A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2022, the company employed more than 12,000 people, and earned sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. Contact Petra Müller Head of Investor Relations +49 (0)551.308.6035 petra.mueller2@sartorius.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Information on Document Availability =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne France Phone: +33 44 284 5600 E-mail: sartorius.presse@sartorius.com Internet: www.sartorius-stedim.com ISIN: FR0013154002 Euronext DIM Ticker: AMF Category: Half-yearly financial and audit reports/reduced exams / Terms of availability of the half-yearly financial report EQS News ID: 1685093 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

