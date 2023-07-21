Anzeige
WKN: A2AJKS | ISIN: FR0013154002 | Ticker-Symbol: 56S1
Tradegate
21.07.23
08:13 Uhr
230,10 Euro
-9,60
-4,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
227,90234,0008:18
230,10233,6008:18
Dow Jones News
21.07.2023 | 07:37
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability

DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability 
21-Jul-2023 / 07:05 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Aubagne, July 21, 2023 
 
 
Information on Document Availability 
The report on the first half 2023 results of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group (Paris: DIM) is now available at: 
https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biotech-sa-investor-relations 
It contains the following information: 
 - Business development for the period of January to June 2023 as well as the 2023 full year forecast for 
  the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group 
 - Consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023 
 
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions 
provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. 
Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own 
manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has 
been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2022, the company employed 
more than 12,000 people, and earned sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. 
 
Contact 
Petra Müller 
Head of Investor Relations 
+49 (0)551.308.6035 
petra.mueller2@sartorius.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: Information on Document Availability 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:    Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
        Avenue de Jouques 
        13781 Aubagne 
        France 
Phone:     +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:     sartorius.presse@sartorius.com 
Internet:    www.sartorius-stedim.com 
ISIN:      FR0013154002 
Euronext    DIM 
Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Half-yearly financial and audit reports/reduced exams / Terms of availability of the half-yearly 
        financial report 
EQS News ID:  1685093 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1685093 21-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1685093&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2023 01:05 ET (05:05 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
