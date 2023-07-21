

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norsk Hydro ASA (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK), a Norwegian aluminium and renewable energy firm, reported Friday that its second-quarter net income amounted to 5.06 billion Norwegian kroner, down 55 percent from last year's 11.14 billion kroner.



Earnings per share declined 53 percent to 2.56 kroner from 5.49 kroner a year ago.



Adjusted net income was 3.41 billion kroner, compared to 7.73 billion kroner last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 1.77 kroner, compared to prior year's 3.63 kroner.



Earnings before financial items and tax or EBIT fell 49 percent to 7.94 billion kroner and adjusted EBIT dropped 49 percent to 4.79 billion kroner.



Hydro's adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was 7.10 billion kroner, down 39 percent. The results were hit by lower aluminium and alumina sales prices as well as lower volumes in Extrusions, partly offset by positive currency effects and lower raw material costs.



Revenue dropped 17 percent to 53.63 billion kroner from 64.79 billion kroner a year ago.



President and CEO, Hilde Merete Aasheim, said, 'The results reflect a weaker market, but also the effect of our continuous improvement initiatives throughout the organization. These improvement efforts are key to ensuring robustness and strengthening our value creation when markets are declining.'



