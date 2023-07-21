Das Instrument B5E AU000000BKL7 BLACKMORES LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.07.2023
The instrument B5E AU000000BKL7 BLACKMORES LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.07.2023
Das Instrument AUL IT0001137345 AUTOGRILL S.P.A. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.07.2023
The instrument AUL IT0001137345 AUTOGRILL S.P.A. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.07.2023
The instrument B5E AU000000BKL7 BLACKMORES LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.07.2023
Das Instrument AUL IT0001137345 AUTOGRILL S.P.A. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.07.2023
The instrument AUL IT0001137345 AUTOGRILL S.P.A. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 24.07.2023