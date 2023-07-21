InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jul 21

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / The Company announces that on 20 July 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 20 July 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 1,000 Lowest price paid per share: £ 55.2200 Highest price paid per share: £ 55.3000 Average price paid per share: £ 55.2388



The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 168,134,233 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 1,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 20 July 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 1,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 55.3000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 55.2200 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 55.2388

Detailed information

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 20/07/2023 09:13:29 BST 95 55.2400 XLON 808416603806367 20/07/2023 09:15:03 BST 35 55.2400 XLON 808416603806442 20/07/2023 09:15:03 BST 141 55.2400 XLON 808416603806443 20/07/2023 09:39:45 BST 36 55.3000 XLON 808416603808310 20/07/2023 09:39:45 BST 56 55.3000 XLON 808416603808311 20/07/2023 09:51:40 BST 300 55.2400 XLON 808416603809094 20/07/2023 10:04:18 BST 43 55.2200 XLON 808416603809773 20/07/2023 10:04:18 BST 294 55.2200 XLON 808416603809771

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769472/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares-Jul-21