InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jul 21

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / The Company announces that on 20 July 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|20 July 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|1,000
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 55.2200
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 55.3000
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 55.2388
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 168,134,233 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 1,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 20 July 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
1,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 55.3000
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 55.2200
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 55.2388
Detailed information
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
20/07/2023
09:13:29
BST
95
55.2400
XLON
808416603806367
20/07/2023
09:15:03
BST
35
55.2400
XLON
808416603806442
20/07/2023
09:15:03
BST
141
55.2400
XLON
808416603806443
20/07/2023
09:39:45
BST
36
55.3000
XLON
808416603808310
20/07/2023
09:39:45
BST
56
55.3000
XLON
808416603808311
20/07/2023
09:51:40
BST
300
55.2400
XLON
808416603809094
20/07/2023
10:04:18
BST
43
55.2200
XLON
808416603809773
20/07/2023
10:04:18
BST
294
55.2200
XLON
808416603809771
