i3 Energy PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
|GB00BDHXPJ60
Issuer Name
|I3 ENERGY PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
|UK
2. Reason for Notification
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
|Premier Miton Group plc
City of registered office (if applicable)
|GUILDFORD
Country of registered office (if applicable)
|United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|19-Jul-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
|20-Jul-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
10.007991
0.000000
10.007991
120283488
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
9.999890
0.000000
9.999890
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BDHXPJ60
120283488
10.007991
|Sub Total 8.A
120283488
10.007991%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Premier Miton Group Plc
Premier Asset Management Midco Ltd
Premier Miton Group Plc
Premier Asset Management Holdings Ltd
Premier Miton Group Plc
Premier Asset Management Limited
Premier Miton Group Plc
Premier Investment Group Ltd
Premier Miton Group Plc
Premier Fund Managers Ltd
10.007991
10.007991%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
|20-Jul-2023
13. Place Of Completion
|Guildford, UK
