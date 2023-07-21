

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales Group (THLEF.PK), a French technology firm, on Friday reported a rise in profit for the first half, amidst a strong sales momentum in its various markets.



The sales growth was mainly driven by a continued recovery in civil aeronautics business and strong momentum in the Digital Identity and Security operating segment.



For the six-month period, the company posted a consolidated net income, Group share, of 649 million euros or 3.10 euros per share, compared with 566 million euros or 2.66 euros per share, reported for the same period of 2022.



Excluding items, earnings were at 819 million euros or 3.91 euros per share, higher than last year's 726 million euros or 3.41 euros per share. EBIT for the period stood at 993 million euros as against 891 million euros of previous year.



Income from operations was at 735 million euros versus 583 million euros of previous year.



Order book at end of the period moved up to 40.651 billion euros from 37.988 billion euros a year ago.



The Group generated sales of 8.716 billion euros, compared to 8.256 billion euros of 2022.



Looking ahead, the company still expects its full-year 2023 EBIT margin to be in the range of 11.5 percent - 11.8 percent, up 50 to 80 basis points from 2022.



Thales now projects organic sales growth to be between 5 percent and 7 percent, corresponding to sales in the range of 17.9 billion euros to 18.2 billion euros, for the year.



The company also noted that its medium-term demand prospects have remained very solid in its key markets.



