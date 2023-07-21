Biovica International: Biovica achieves PLA code for Medicare

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B) (STO:BIOVIC.B) (FRA:9II) Biovica, active in cancer monitoring, today announces that the company has received a PLA code from the AMA (American Medical Association), an important milestone in the commercialization of DiviTum® TKa in the United States.

The PLA code is a specific code for the DiviTum® TKa test issued by the AMA and enables payers and providers to readily identify our service and reduce administrative burden for providers and payers. Effective October 1, 2023, the code will be used for billing, reporting, and processing healthcare claims.

"We are happy that we have received the PLA code from the AMA. This means that our process of pricing determination for Medicare is referenced by government and commercial payers in the US during the contracting and claims processes," says Warren Cresswell, President Biovica Americas. "This is important for patients, as some 50 percent of women with this type of breast cancer are Medicare Beneficiaries."

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

This information is information that Biovica International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-07-21 08:00 CEST.

