Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 21-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 July 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 20 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1060 GBP0.9610 GBP0.9490 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0920 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.097982 GBP0.955461

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,123,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4099 1.106 XDUB 09:24:39 00066286486TRLO0 1480 1.106 XDUB 09:24:49 00066286492TRLO0 1410 1.106 XDUB 09:24:49 00066286493TRLO0 403 1.106 XDUB 09:24:49 00066286494TRLO0 1500 1.098 XDUB 15:27:20 00066298083TRLO0 2904 1.098 XDUB 15:27:20 00066298084TRLO0 1200 1.098 XDUB 15:38:20 00066298474TRLO0 3030 1.098 XDUB 15:38:20 00066298475TRLO0 993 1.098 XDUB 15:43:58 00066298691TRLO0 3156 1.094 XDUB 12:51:24 00066293483TRLO0 524 1.094 XDUB 14:10:31 00066295180TRLO0 953 1.094 XDUB 14:10:31 00066295181TRLO0 1147 1.094 XDUB 14:10:31 00066295182TRLO0 3321 1.094 XDUB 14:10:31 00066295183TRLO0 3880 1.092 XDUB 14:11:57 00066295220TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1978 95.40 XLON 12:31:05 00066293044TRLO0 5028 95.50 XLON 12:31:05 00066293045TRLO0 894 95.20 XLON 13:17:55 00066294068TRLO0 953 95.20 XLON 13:18:56 00066294076TRLO0 1020 95.20 XLON 13:19:26 00066294081TRLO0 97 94.90 XLON 14:11:57 00066295222TRLO0 3316 94.90 XLON 14:11:57 00066295221TRLO0 197 96.10 XLON 16:16:50 00066300473TRLO0 5402 96.10 XLON 16:16:50 00066300472TRLO0 1115 96.10 XLON 16:16:50 00066300474TRLO0

