Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 21.7.2023: Warum hier heute noch rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
21.07.23
08:03 Uhr
1,094 Euro
+0,002
+0,18 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1021,13409:54
Dow Jones News
21.07.2023 | 08:31
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
21-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
21 July 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 20 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, 
as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1060     GBP0.9610 
                                    GBP0.9490 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0920 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.097982    GBP0.955461

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,123,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4099       1.106         XDUB      09:24:39      00066286486TRLO0 
1480       1.106         XDUB      09:24:49      00066286492TRLO0 
1410       1.106         XDUB      09:24:49      00066286493TRLO0 
403       1.106         XDUB      09:24:49      00066286494TRLO0 
1500       1.098         XDUB      15:27:20      00066298083TRLO0 
2904       1.098         XDUB      15:27:20      00066298084TRLO0 
1200       1.098         XDUB      15:38:20      00066298474TRLO0 
3030       1.098         XDUB      15:38:20      00066298475TRLO0 
993       1.098         XDUB      15:43:58      00066298691TRLO0 
3156       1.094         XDUB      12:51:24      00066293483TRLO0 
524       1.094         XDUB      14:10:31      00066295180TRLO0 
953       1.094         XDUB      14:10:31      00066295181TRLO0 
1147       1.094         XDUB      14:10:31      00066295182TRLO0 
3321       1.094         XDUB      14:10:31      00066295183TRLO0 
3880       1.092         XDUB      14:11:57      00066295220TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1978       95.40         XLON      12:31:05      00066293044TRLO0 
5028       95.50         XLON      12:31:05      00066293045TRLO0 
894       95.20         XLON      13:17:55      00066294068TRLO0 
953       95.20         XLON      13:18:56      00066294076TRLO0 
1020       95.20         XLON      13:19:26      00066294081TRLO0 
97        94.90         XLON      14:11:57      00066295222TRLO0 
3316       94.90         XLON      14:11:57      00066295221TRLO0 
197       96.10         XLON      16:16:50      00066300473TRLO0 
5402       96.10         XLON      16:16:50      00066300472TRLO0 
1115       96.10         XLON      16:16:50      00066300474TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 259159 
EQS News ID:  1685033 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1685033&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.