India exported $1.02 million of solar cells and modules in fiscal 2022-23, and the United States was the top destination, according to ICRA Ltd.From pv magazine India Indian manufacturers exported $1.03 billion of solar cells and PV modules in fiscal 2023. The United States accounted for 97% of all PV module exports from India during this period, supported by higher demand for modules amid restrictions imposed on modules sourced from China. The significant ramp-up in domestic module manufacturing capacities over the past 18 months has also supported growth in exports. In fiscal 2023, solar modules ...

