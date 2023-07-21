

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK), a diversified natural resources company, has reaffirmed its full-year production guidance.



Friday, the company said in a statement that its copper production from own sources declined 4% to 488,000 tonnes for the first half of the year, from 510,200 tonnes in the comparable period last year.



Own sourced cobalt production increased 5% year-on-year to 21,700 tonnes while zinc production declined 10% to 434,700 tonnes.



Production of Nickel from own sources fell 20% to 46,400 tonnes and attributable ferrochrome production was 9% down from last year at 717,000 tonnes.



Coal production of 54.2 million tonnes was broadly in line with last year.



