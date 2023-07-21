Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announces close to 200 million US dollars investment in two advanced material production centers in Taiwan and South Korea, to accelerate the development and manufacturing of new advanced materials while increasing reliability and improving the sustainability of its supply chain by localizing the production close to our semiconductor customers. The investment, reflecting key electronic customers commitments, further enhances Air Liquide's ability, through its affiliate Air Liquide Advanced Materials, to support manufacturing of advanced technology nodes that enable next generation electronics applications in Artificial Intelligence, automotive, cloud computing, and other semiconductor technologies.

Air Liquide is investing close to 200 million US dollars in two large production sites in Taiwan and South Korea. These facilities are designed to be in close proximity to strategic customers in order to accelerate innovation through close collaboration, speed to solution, and ability to ramp to full production in a safe, reliable, and high quality manner. Air Liquide's new advanced materials production facilities will be modular, flexible, and incorporate digital quality control systems able to meet the constantly evolving needs of its customers. The facilities are expected to start production in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

Air Liquide Advanced Materials is the industry leader in materials for deposition and etch processes. With ten Advanced Materials centers around the world, Air Liquide is strategically located in all major semiconductor hubs, close to the industry leaders. Its enScribeTM product line of innovative etch materials enables sustainability through performance, addressing technical challenges and reducing the overall environmental footprint of semiconductor manufacturing process.

Michael J. Graff, Executive Vice President, Air Liquide Group, said: "We are pleased to further develop our collaboration with key semiconductor leaders, with whom we have been partners for more than 20 years. This investment also testifies of the confidence our electronics customers have in the long term market trend, and in Air Liquide's capacity to provide innovative and tailor-made solutions in a cost effective and sustainable manner. Buoyed by the digital revolution, Electronics remains a dynamic growth driver which will contribute to Air Liquide's strategic plan ADVANCE."

Generating €2,558 million in revenue in 2022 the Electronics business line of Air Liquide is a world reference in designing, manufacturing and supplying ultra high purity gasses and advanced materials for this industry. Air Liquide is a long-term partner of its Electronics customers providing innovative and sustainable solutions to the semiconductors, photovoltaics and flat-panel displays markets. More than 4,600 employees worldwide are dedicated to providing the working agility and reliability our customers need.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 73 countries with approximately 67,100 employees and serves more than 3.9 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefits from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 29.9 billion euros in 2022. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.

