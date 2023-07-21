Anzeige
Freitag, 21.07.2023
Sondermeldung 21.7.2023:
WKN: A2DVHV | ISIN: GB00BDHXPJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: I32
19.07.23
17:36 Uhr
0,144 Euro
-0,006
-4,00 %
21.07.2023 | 09:02
i3 Energy PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company - 2

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BDHXPJ60

Issuer Name

I3 ENERGY PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Jul-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

20-Jul-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

8.006587

0.106944

8.113531

97515079

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

7.961139

0.040379

8.001518

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BDHXPJ60

96229126

8.006587

Sub Total 8.A

96229126

8.006587%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/08/2023

02/08/2023

Cash

55645

0.004617

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/02/2024

02/02/2024

Cash

15931

0.001324

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/04/2024

03/04/2024

Cash

80965

0.006732

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/05/2024

02/05/2024

Cash

34303

0.002846

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/06/2024

04/06/2024

Cash

74474

0.006190

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/06/2024

19/06/2024

Cash

858000

0.071388

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/07/2024

02/07/2024

Cash

79823

0.006628

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/08/2024

02/08/2024

Cash

76798

0.006386

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/08/2024

19/08/2024

Cash

10014

0.000833

Sub Total 8.B2

1285953

0.106944%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

8.005215

8.112159%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)

12. Date of Completion

20-Jul-2023

13. Place Of Completion

London

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769542/i3-Energy-PLC-Announces-Holdings-in-Company--2

