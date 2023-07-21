

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales grew more than expected in June, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.



Retail sales advanced 0.7 percent month-on-month in June, faster than the 0.1 percent rise in May. This was also faster than economists' forecast of 0.2 percent.



All the main sectors of retail sales, namely food, non-food and non-store retailing expanded in June, except automotive fuel.



Excluding automotive fuel, retail sales volume registered an increase of 0.8 percent after staying flat in May. Sales were forecast to grow 0.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales posted a decline of 1.0 percent after a 2.3 percent fall in May. Economists had forecast an annual fall of 1.5 percent.



The sales volume excluding auto fuel decreased 0.9 percent following 1.9 percent drop in May. The drop was less than economists' forecast of 1.6 percent decline.



