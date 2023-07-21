

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's economic sentiment improved further in July as morale in the industry, construction, and retail sectors strengthened, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



The overall economic confidence index, which includes consumer expectations, climbed to 94.5 in July from 94.1 in June.



The composite business confidence indicator, which weighs industry, construction, services, and retail, also rose to 100.8 in July from 99.8 in April.



The industrial confidence sub-index improved somewhat to -4 in July from a stable score of -5 in May, driven by all three components, especially production expectations.



In construction, morale remained negative but improved slightly to -12 from -11 in June.



Construction and civil engineering reported order books containing work for 6.6 months, which is the highest figure measured in the history of the statistics, the agency said.



The confidence indicator for the retail trade rose to -7 in July from -13 a month ago, while the morale indicator for the service industry remained stable at 4.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken