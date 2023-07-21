Tesla owners can select a feature in an app to set their Powerwall batteries to solely charge their vehicles on excess stored PV capacity.From pv magazine USA Tesla has revealed that it has added a new "Charge on Solar" feature to its Powerwall app, enabling automatic charging of vehicles on battery-stored solar generation. By using the app, Tesla drivers can ensure that their vehicles are fully powered by local, emissions-free electricity. Following a few simple prompts, users can set charge limits and locations, charging batteries to predefined levels, while relying only on electricity produced ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...