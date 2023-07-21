Anzeige
Freitag, 21.07.2023
Sondermeldung 21.7.2023: Warum hier heute noch rein?
Norges Bank - Form 8.3 - Horizon Therapeutics Plc

Norges Bank - Form 8.3 - Horizon Therapeutics Plc

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21

FORM 8.3

IRISHTAKEOVERPANEL

DISCLOSUREUNDERRULE8.3OFTHEIRISHTAKEOVERPANEL ACT,1997,TAKEOVERRULES,2013

DEALINGSBYPERSONSWITHINTERESTSINRELEVANTSECURITIESREPRESENTING1%ORMORE

1. KEYINFORMATION

Nameofpersondealing(Note 1)

Norges Bank

Companydealtin

Horizon Therapeutics Plc

Classofrelevantsecuritytowhichthe dealingsbeingdisclosedrelate(Note 2)c

$0.0001 ordinary shares IE00BQPVQZ61

Dateofdealing

20/07/2023

2. INTERESTSANDSHORTPOSITIONS

(a) Interestsandshortpositions(followingdealing)intheclassofrelevantsecuritydealtin(Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

5,610,934 (2.45%)

(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)

(3)Optionsandagreementstopurchase/sell

Total

5,610,934 (2.45%)

(b) Interestsandshortpositionsinrelevantsecuritiesofthecompany,otherthantheclassdealtin(Note 3)

Classofrelevantsecurity:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1)Relevantsecurities

(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)

(3)Optionsandagreementstopurchase/sell

Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS(Note 4)

(a) Purchasesandsales

Purchase/sale

Numberofrelevantsecurities

Priceperunit(Note 5)

Purchase

9,250

USD 101.9689

Purchase

4,150

USD 101.9674

Purchase

11,600

USD 101.9650

(b) Derivativestransactions(otherthanoptionstransactions)

Productname,

e.g.CFD

Natureoftransaction

(Note 6)

Numberofrelevantsecurities

(Note 7)

Priceperunit

(Note 5)

(c) Optionstransactionsinrespectofexistingrelevantsecurities

(i) Writing,selling,purchasingorvarying

Productname,

e.g.calloption

Writing,selling,purchasing,varyingetc.

Numberofsecurities towhichtheoptionrelates(Note 7)

Exercise price

Type,e.g.American,Europeanetc.

Expiry date

Optionmoney paid/receivedperunit(Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Productname,

e.g.calloption

Numberofsecurities

Exercisepriceper unit(Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Natureoftransaction

(Note 8)

Details

Priceperunit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements,arrangementsorunderstandingsrelatingtooptionsorderivatives

Fulldetailsofanyagreement,arrangementorunderstandingbetweenthepersondisclosing andanyotherpersonrelatingtothevotingrightsofanyrelevantsecuritiesunderanyoption referredtoonthisformorrelatingtothevotingrightsorfutureacquisitionordisposalofanyrelevantsecuritiestowhichanyderivativereferredtoonthisformisreferenced.Ifnone,this shouldbestated.

IsaSupplementalForm8attached?(Note 9)YES/NO

Dateofdisclosure

21/07/2023

Contactname

Anne Johannessen

Telephonenumber

+44 20 7534 5490

IfaconnectedEFM,nameofofferee/offerorwithwhichconnected

IfaconnectedEFM,statenatureofconnection(Note 10)


