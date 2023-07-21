Norges Bank - Form 8.3 - Horizon Therapeutics Plc

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21

FORM 8.3

IRISHTAKEOVERPANEL

DISCLOSUREUNDERRULE8.3OFTHEIRISHTAKEOVERPANEL ACT,1997,TAKEOVERRULES,2013

DEALINGSBYPERSONSWITHINTERESTSINRELEVANTSECURITIESREPRESENTING1%ORMORE

1. KEYINFORMATION

Nameofpersondealing(Note 1) Norges Bank Companydealtin Horizon Therapeutics Plc Classofrelevantsecuritytowhichthe dealingsbeingdisclosedrelate(Note 2)c $0.0001 ordinary shares IE00BQPVQZ61 Dateofdealing 20/07/2023

2. INTERESTSANDSHORTPOSITIONS

(a) Interestsandshortpositions(followingdealing)intheclassofrelevantsecuritydealtin(Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 5,610,934 (2.45%) (2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions) (3)Optionsandagreementstopurchase/sell Total 5,610,934 (2.45%)

(b) Interestsandshortpositionsinrelevantsecuritiesofthecompany,otherthantheclassdealtin(Note 3)

Classofrelevantsecurity: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1)Relevantsecurities (2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions) (3)Optionsandagreementstopurchase/sell Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS(Note 4)

(a) Purchasesandsales

Purchase/sale Numberofrelevantsecurities Priceperunit(Note 5) Purchase 9,250 USD 101.9689 Purchase 4,150 USD 101.9674 Purchase 11,600 USD 101.9650

(b) Derivativestransactions(otherthanoptionstransactions)

(c) Optionstransactionsinrespectofexistingrelevantsecurities

(i) Writing,selling,purchasingorvarying

(ii) Exercising

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements,arrangementsorunderstandingsrelatingtooptionsorderivatives

IsaSupplementalForm8attached?(Note 9) YES /NO