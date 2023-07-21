In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, presents the solar irradiance data it collected for northern Europe in the first week of July. The data show that an unseasonal storm created by a strong low pressure system moving across from England into the North Sea had a strong impact on solar power generation in the Netherlands and Denmark.An intense summer storm spinning across the Netherlands and Northern Europe has impacted irradiance and power generation, according to data collected by Solcast, a DNV company, via the Solcast API. This event, unprecedented for the Netherlands, ...

