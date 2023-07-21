BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE DLVHF.OB), a German online delivery platform, said on Friday that it has acquired a 37 percent stake in HungerStation Holding Limited for $297 million.
HungerStation Holding is the sole shareholder of HungerStation Company Ltd in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which operates Delivery Hero's Saudi business.
For full year 2022, HungerStation posted a revenue growth of 36 percent to 609 million euros, with a positive EBIT, including group costs, of over 50 million euros.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX