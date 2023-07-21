

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were a tad higher on Friday as Treasury yields dipped ahead of central bank meetings in the U.S., Europe and Japan next week.



The euro traded close to weekly lows against the dollar while bond yields eased somewhat after spiking in the previous session after the release of U.S. weekly jobless claims data.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 14 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,398 after climbing 0.8 percent on Thursday.



Technology firm Thales Group shares slumped 4.4 percent after tech stocks succumbed to heavy sell-off on Wall Street overnight.



The company upgraded its full-year revenue forecast after reporting first-half sales and earnings ahead of analysts' expectations.



Sartorius Stedim Biotech rallied 3.3 percent. The biopharmaceutical solutions provider confirmed its fiscal 2023 forecast despite uncertainties that remain high due to global political and economic situation.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken