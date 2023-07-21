

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales decreased for the fifth straight month in June, in line with expectations, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



At constant prices, retail sales contracted 4.7 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 6.8 percent decline in May.



In June, sales of furniture, radio, television, and household appliances dropped 14.4 percent annually, and sales of newspapers, books, and other items in specialized stores plunged by 16.6 percent.



Data showed that other retail sales contracted sharply, by 12.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rebounded 0.9 percent in June after falling 1.0 percent in the prior month.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken