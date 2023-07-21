Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (10/23)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Mips AB (the "Company") has breached the rules of Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of two annual fees. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company through a statement in Dagens Industri on September 12, 2022 disclosed inside information before the Company disclosed the same inside information through a press release the same day. The Company has therefore acted in breach of item 3.1.1 in the Rulebook by not disclosing the inside information in accordance with Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and Article 2.1 of the Commission Implementing Regulation. The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2023 Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1156522