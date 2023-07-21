Ticker Published Date Published Price Maximum Price Since Publication *Last Closing Price Maximum Gain % Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) Sep.29, 2022 $17.58 $23.87 $23.24 35% Savara Inc. (SVRA) Jun.2, 2023 $2.93 $3.83 $3.48 30% Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL) Aug.10, 2022 $17 $46.85 $44.95 175% MorphoSys AG (MOR) Jun.6, 2023 $7.04 $8.67 $8.60 23% Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Oct.24, 2022 $45.72 $76.24 $76.01 66% Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) Oct.27, 2022 $51.23 $68.99 $68.55 34% 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Aug.9, 2022 $43.58 $60.62 $58.50 39% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) Mar.3, 2023 $7.97 $12.08 $11.84 51% argenx SE (ARGX) Dec.1, 2022 $404.84 $536.48 $534.95 32%

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - The following healthcare sector stocks that were featured on our site touched new high yesterday.(*Last Closing Price refers to the closing price of the stock on Jul.20, 2023)