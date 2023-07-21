MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - The following healthcare sector stocks that were featured on our site touched new high yesterday.
(*Last Closing Price refers to the closing price of the stock on Jul.20, 2023)
Ticker
Published Date
Published Price
Maximum Price Since Publication
*Last Closing Price
Maximum Gain %
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS)
Sep.29, 2022
$17.58
$23.87
$23.24
35%
Savara Inc. (SVRA)
Jun.2, 2023
$2.93
$3.83
$3.48
30%
Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL)
Aug.10, 2022
$17
$46.85
$44.95
175%
MorphoSys AG (MOR)
Jun.6, 2023
$7.04
$8.67
$8.60
23%
Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)
Oct.24, 2022
$45.72
$76.24
$76.01
66%
Encompass Health Corp. (EHC)
Oct.27, 2022
$51.23
$68.99
$68.55
34%
10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)
Aug.9, 2022
$43.58
$60.62
$58.50
39%
Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)
Mar.3, 2023
$7.97
$12.08
$11.84
51%
argenx SE (ARGX)
Dec.1, 2022
$404.84
$536.48
$534.95
32%
