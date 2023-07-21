Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Zeebu (ZBU) on July 21, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ZBU/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

ZBU Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/174245_d2757e43d41cb9b6_001full.jpg

Zeebu (ZBU) is the world's first loyalty utility token created for Telecom Carrier Businesses. Its native token, ZBU, was listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on July 21, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Zeebu

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Zeebu (ZBU), the world's first loyalty utility token created for Telecom Carrier Businesses. The Zeebu loyalty utility token is an ERC 20 token designed to incentivize and reward Telecom Carriers participating in the Zeebu Ecosystem. It is a powerful and redeemable loyalty token that boosts the bottom line of telecom carriers by providing loyalty benefits and significantly reducing invoice costs. The core value proposition of the Zeebu token is to offer a tailored loyalty and rewards system for the Telecom Carrier market.

The Zeebu token is a powerful loyalty token that brings numerous benefits to telecom carriers. By eliminating the need for conventional banking channels and intermediaries in cross-border settlements, it leads to significant cost savings for high-volume carrier businesses, potentially boosting their bottom line by up to 120%.

Zeebu tokens facilitate fast and frictionless transactions, resolving the delays often associated with high-velocity cross-border transactions. By removing regulatory, technical, currency, and time zone complexities, Zeebu tokens streamline the settlement process. Moreover, the Zeebu token rewards participants in the Zeebu B2B ecosystem, empowering the unified settlement platform and providing loyalty rewards to customers and merchants. These rewards can be used to settle invoices or instantly converted on token exchanges.

In summary, the Zeebu token offers substantial benefits to telecom carriers, including cost savings, fast transactions, and loyalty rewards. Built on ERC20 standards, it ensures transparency, traceability, and trust through blockchain technology. With a focus on security, Zeebu tokens are protected by encryption algorithms and distributed across nodes. Integrated with smart contracts, the token automates settlement processes, enhancing efficiency and reducing transaction costs.

About ZBU Token

ZBU is a loyalty utility token that powers the Zeebu platform for customers and merchants, built on Ethereum and the Binance Smart Chain. The token's smart contracts prioritize security by utilizing battle-tested libraries and implementing safeguards to prevent accidental token transfers to the token contract address. ZBU also incorporates a cliff and vesting function to lock tokens for a specified duration in designated contracts. Custom bridges have been developed to enable seamless token movement between different chains. While the token and vesting contracts are not upgradeable, the token outposts on other networks and the loyalty reward contract can be upgraded to accommodate future changes and introduce new loyalty use cases.

Based on ERC20 and BEP20, ZBU has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e. 5,000,000,000). The token distribution consists of 37.00% for the soft cap, 3.00% for the hard cap, 20.40% for private sales and the reserve pool, 19.60% for the exchange/market, 10.00% for the maker, team, and advisors, 6.00% for marketing/influencer (AirDrop), and 4.00% for the bug-bounty budget. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on July 21, 2023, investors who are interested in ZBU can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now. The listing of ZBU token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about ZBU Token:

Official Website: https://www.zeebu.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/zeebuofficial

Telegram: https://t.me/ZeebuOfficial

ERC20 Contract: https://etherscan.io/token/0x8f9b4525681F3Ea6E43b8E0a57BFfF86c0A1dd2e

BEP20 Contract:

https://bscscan.com/token/0x4D3dc895a9EDb234DfA3e303A196c009dC918f84

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.info

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174245